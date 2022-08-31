 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Man doing yardwork gets stung by a) b) and c) 19,999 of his friends   (ky3.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
+1 for Subby
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Carter said he ingested around 30 bees as well.  "So he had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning," she explained.

/nice headline
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
/on a side note one bee sting made my face look like that
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Don't do yardwork."


Copy that
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Very well done, subby - would chuckle again
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess you'd say
What can make me feel this way?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: +1 for Subby


Yes! +1 more!
 
