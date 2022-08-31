 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Geniuses stole a car for their smash and grab gun robbery. Neglected to bring anything to smash the gun case with. Leave empty handed   (fox2now.com) divider line
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually impressed that Academy Sports secures their guns that well. Good.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it car resistant glass?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These kids today don't know how to change a tire and other uses for a tire iron.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nevermind. Bulletproof glass. Wow
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Nevermind. Bulletproof glass. Wow


Always wondered about that.

Tremors - The elephant gun / The rec room
Youtube F39yolxg3mk
 
