(The Daily Beast)   Student forced to leave Catholic high school due to his long hair. Thankfully Christians would never endorse a man wearing long hair of any kind   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Uf1c0tEGfrU
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they're a strong believer in 1 Corinthians 11:14 .
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have worn robes too.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus was a long-haired hippie liberal.
Republicans would have hated him.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to a private school, obey private school rules, even when they are unconstitutional.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler would get into a nightclub with his smart attire.
Jesus, with his brown skin, long hair and sandals would not.
Remember - what would the Bouncer do....
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, our modern depictions of Jesus are based on renaissance paintings, which are based on medieval illustrations. We don't strictly speaking know that he had long hair.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any school telling a kid how to maintain their hair outside of some relatively extreme examples can eat a bag. I had long hair in high school, why the hell not? This is some stupid 1950s bullshiat

Just another way for uptight close-minded people to exercise control over those who have no power for themselves
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The statement said that school administration tried to discuss the issue with Braxton's family, but insinuated that his parents were instead more eager to voice their frustrations on social media.

"We told them they could talk to a brick wall but they decided to try and actually help their kid."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Hitler would get into a nightclub with his smart attire.
Jesus, with his brown skin, long hair and sandals would not.
Remember - what would the Bouncer do....


Jesus wouldn't get into the club because it's him, 12 dudes, and maybe two women.  No bouncer is letting that kind kind of sausage:clam ratio.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flip tables, it's what Jesus would do
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not about hair. It's about control. Forcing people to conform. You might think that a "Christian" school would encourage their students to grow their hair long and grow beards.... Just like the Big JC

/ you might think that
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did the author get the idea of spelling it 'locs' instead of 'locks'?
 
Picklehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a description of Jesus.
Revelation 1:14-15 - The New International Version (NIV)
14 The hair on his head was white like wool, as white as snow, and his eyes were like blazing fire. 15 His feet were like bronze glowing in a furnace, and his voice was like the sound of rushing waters.

Maybe Jesus had locs and was black.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rule at my Catholic high school alma mater was that your hair couldn't go past your shirt collar. We had a couple kids with locs but they kept 'em shorter.

/They allowed for religious exemptions
//Catholic, but not *that* Catholic
///Middle school was *that* Catholic
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: The rule at my Catholic high school alma mater was that your hair couldn't go past your shirt collar. We had a couple kids with locs but they kept 'em shorter.

/They allowed for religious exemptions
//Catholic, but not *that* Catholic
///Middle school was *that* Catholic


Yeah same here, hair had to be off the collar.m, regardless of race. Look, it's a private school. Obey the rules, even when they're dumb, or go to public school. Wouldn't nobody be angry when a Muslim school kicked out a girl for not wearing a head scarf.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this has more to do with South Dakota than it does Catholics
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WWJD? Seriously, asking for these school people because they obviously have no idea either.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: This is a description of Jesus.
Revelation 1:14-15 - The New International Version (NIV)
14 The hair on his head was white like wool, as white as snow, and his eyes were like blazing fire. 15 His feet were like bronze glowing in a furnace, and his voice was like the sound of rushing waters.

Maybe Jesus had locs and was black.


In his right hand he held seven stars, and coming out of his mouth was a sharp, double-edged sword. His face was like the sun shining in all its brilliance.

With a tongue piercing, no less.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rules on hair other than being clean and neat, and perhaps no non normal hair colors ( tho that is arguable in this day and age) is nothing more than a power play, school regulations on what distracts students is badly out of date primarily as they never seem to bother  to ask the students what they actually find distracting.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: robertus: The rule at my Catholic high school alma mater was that your hair couldn't go past your shirt collar. We had a couple kids with locs but they kept 'em shorter.

/They allowed for religious exemptions
//Catholic, but not *that* Catholic
///Middle school was *that* Catholic

Yeah same here, hair had to be off the collar.m, regardless of race. Look, it's a private school. Obey the rules, even when they're dumb, or go to public school. Wouldn't nobody be angry when a Muslim school kicked out a girl for not wearing a head scarf.


Okay, but show me the part of the Bible that says men have to have short hair

I'm not defending the opposite example, but I am saying it's not equivalent at all. Short hair is just because a certain type of uptight white asshole thinks it looks respectable
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Jesus was a long-haired hippie liberal.
Republicans would have hated him.


They DO hate him, that's why they only talk about Leviticus, Paul, and Revelations
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons-Lisa Becomes a Buddhist HQ 4:3
Youtube Z66IHEEiCAw
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOLITROLU: In fairness, our modern depictions of Jesus are based on renaissance paintings, which are based on medieval illustrations. We don't strictly speaking know that he had long hair.


Were there a lot of barbers in year zero? I kinda doubt it
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Signs - The Five Man Electrical Band 1971
Youtube c9lh7lqZojc
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: robertus: The rule at my Catholic high school alma mater was that your hair couldn't go past your shirt collar. We had a couple kids with locs but they kept 'em shorter.

/They allowed for religious exemptions
//Catholic, but not *that* Catholic
///Middle school was *that* Catholic

Yeah same here, hair had to be off the collar.m, regardless of race. Look, it's a private school. Obey the rules, even when they're dumb, or go to public school. Wouldn't nobody be angry when a Muslim school kicked out a girl for not wearing a head scarf.


Thirded.

Everything old is new again...,

Catholic high school back in the late 70's, when socially, long hair was the rule rather than the exception.

Nope, collar length or die.

In retrospect, the school did more for me than long hair could've done.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: Go to a private school, obey private school rules, even when they are unconstitutional.


That applied when my taxbux weren't paying for them.
Now, I need to know that before I accept that it's nunna muh biz.
SHOULD be nunna muh biz - but increasingly these days - it ain't.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went to Catholic school for 13 years. In high school, my math teacher frog marched me into the disciplinarian's office and cut my hair 3 days before the end of the school year. There are no hippy hair styles in Catholic high schools. This long haired hippy kid obviously didn't want to go to a Catholic school ... more power to him. And based on 2022 Catholic school tuition fees, his enabling parents aren't too broken up about it either.
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Were they surprised when they found out it was a catholic school?
 
firefly212
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: Go to a private school, obey private school rules, even when they are unconstitutional.


"private" my ass... once they started demanding my tax dollars, there needs to be some strings attached.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x637]


That show had me splitting seams from laughing.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe the kid has tonsurephobia. He should get a doctor's note.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: In fairness, our modern depictions of Jesus are based on renaissance paintings, which are based on medieval illustrations. We don't strictly speaking know that he had long hair.


In even more fairness, there's no evidence outside the highly fictional Bible itself that Jesus ever existed.

But let's not, ahem, split hairs.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go to public school or get over it. I had blue hair with no problems. But we got stepped on coke, not the good stuff you could score in private school. So, it's a trade off. But my point remains, whatever it was.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"But Toni Schafer, Braxton's mom, said she believes limiting the length of locs is culturally insensitive. She said Braxton never received complaints from district officials until he entered high school.
"In order to make a crown for strength, power, spirituality, it's in the length and making yourself a crown," she told the Argus Leader."

Okay.

Your Honor, let it be shown for the record that the complainant is a complete loon.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

firefly212: Mock26: Go to a private school, obey private school rules, even when they are unconstitutional.

"private" my ass... once they started demanding my tax dollars, there needs to be some strings attached.

The South Dakota Senate is passing a $1.5 million funding boost for a private school scholarship program

Republicans broadly supported the proposal, which would raise the tax credit's cap to $3.5 million. It's the third time the cap has been raised.


https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2022/01/21/sd-poised-boost-private-school-funding/

Well, there's one thing they like to raise taxes for.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Student Drops Out over Hair Tantrum" is more accurate.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dated a Catholic girl from that school back in 1984. Holy shiat she was something. Good times. Except for winter, I miss Sioux Falls.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: "But Toni Schafer, Braxton's mom, said she believes limiting the length of locs is culturally insensitive. She said Braxton never received complaints from district officials until he entered high school.
"In order to make a crown for strength, power, spirituality, it's in the length and making yourself a crown," she told the Argus Leader."

Okay.

Your Honor, let it be shown for the record that the complainant is a complete loon.


Toni. Braxton.

Toni Braxton.

Well, that's enough Fark for today.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boys with long hair are wayyyyyyyyyyyy tooooooooooo tempting to them
 
jdbob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: In fairness, our modern depictions of Jesus are based on renaissance paintings, which are based on medieval illustrations. We don't strictly speaking know that he had long hair.


Are you saying this isn't real?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wxboy: I guess they're a strong believer in 1 Corinthians 11:14 .


I have suspicions about why Paul may have been against men with full heads of flowing hair 

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Begoggle: Jesus was a long-haired hippie liberal.
Republicans would have hated him.

They DO hate him, that's why they only talk about Leviticus, Paul, and Revelations


I think you spelled George and Ringo wrong.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the two things we're sure about jesus are

1. he existed
2. he was white

/just like santa
 
suckfest
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We have hypocritical rules, and if you can't follow the rules you have to leave!"

"Ok, ...well, Bye!"

"Wait, don't leave!"

A month later, "Why is enrollment down, must be the (Parents, Culture, millennials, moral crisis in our country)"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Boys with long hair are wayyyyyyyyyyyy tooooooooooo tempting to them


So... to tempting for teachers or priests? Or are we going for the nun demographic here?

Its kinda has been awhile since we had a teacher getting caught, and getting off lightly, for banging a student thread.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Where did the author get the idea of spelling it 'locs' instead of 'locks'?


'Locs' is the standard abbreviated form of 'dreadlocks.' It's been in use for as long as I can remember. Likely longer than I've been alive.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wiredroach: LOLITROLU: In fairness, our modern depictions of Jesus are based on renaissance paintings, which are based on medieval illustrations. We don't strictly speaking know that he had long hair.

In even more fairness, there's no evidence outside the highly fictional Bible itself that Jesus ever existed.

But let's not, ahem, split hairs.


Yeah I mean it's generally considered likely that there was a dude named Jesus that fits the rough outline, but
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are farkers just nowfinding out about Catholic school dress codes and uniforms? You'd think with as much pr0n as we consume we'd have stumbled across some schoolgirl uniforms.
 
