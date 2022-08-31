 Skip to content
(The Verge)   If your loved one passes away while waiting in the security line, the TSA will be happy to hand-screen her and get her on her flight   (theverge.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yabbutt someday they're actually going to catch a real terrorist, just you wait.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She passed the computerized tests, she passed both rounds of interviews, she got her security clearance, she got her Federal Law Enforcement Training certificate, and she started down what she thought would be her long-term career path.

That dream ended as soon as the first paycheck came in. Transportation Security Officers start at one of the lowest salaries in the entire federal government.

She didn't know that when she signed on?  Then she's a f*cking idiot.  Perfect TSA material.

Every time I fly out of Juneau or Anchorage, I'm "randomly" screened.  Every. F*cking. Time.  I've never been able to figure out why.
 
Iczer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark the mass transit enthusiasts, this is why I drive everywhere.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I had to get a Security Clearance and Government ID to get that to stop. I've never flown in any direction without being, "randomly screened" until I flew on Government business.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I never have understood why people bleating about small government don't have the TSA foremost in their sights.
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, she couldn't weigh more than a hundred pounds...
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was on a proving run about 15 years ago. Part of proving runs include the FAA inspectors quizzing flight crew. Since we were actually flying, they would write down a question on a post-it and pass it to us up in the cockpit, and when there was a convenient moment, we would answer it. Anything from aircraft systems to FAA regulations was fair game.

I got a post-it that asked : A passenger just died. What do you do?

I knew he was fishing for an answer along the lines of land immediately before crossing a state-line.

I however am a smart ass. And I told him that I'd have my co-pilot get up, and drag the dead guy into the lav and continue to my destination.

I was then ordered to explain my reasoning.
First off, this plane's outflow valves were located in the lav. Any unfortunate smells would go overboard instead of stinking up the interior.
And as far as continuing to my destination ... I don't have the authorization to declare anyone dead. As far as I was  concerned, the guy was just really really relaxed.

The inspectors weren't happy with my answer, but they passed us anyway.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not for long.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Same reason why Blue Lives Matter. Getting paid to profile people gets people's small weewee hard.
 
capacc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I couldn't finish the article without getting angry.
 
