Fark NotNewsletter: Gravity hurts
Posted at 2022-08-31
In case you somehow missed it, the funniest story from last week was about a giant slide in Detroit's Belle Isle Park. This slide, as the name suggests, is giant. It's also metal and wavy. These waves are really just huge ramps that launch people into the air over and over, only for them to come to a hard landing on the next part of the unforgiving slide. There are many videos, but the best comment about the slide came from a kid who regretted his decision to try it out. "Gravity hurts," he wisely said.
Videos of people ouching their way down the giant slide have been plentiful, and of course there are songs. The funniest part of all of this is how many people witness riders getting absolutely abused by this slide, and then go ahead and "slide" down it themselves. That phenomenon is wonderfully dramatized in this video on Twitter.
The giant slide is both a punishment and a gift. And it's one story where it actually pays to read the comments.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Mine's been stranger than most. Friday morning, my daughter said she had a sore throat and a fever, so she stayed home from middle school. I took my younger son to high school like normal, stopped at CVS for a COVID test because we've used all ours up already, gave it to her, and she tested positive the minute the liquid hit the strip. It was so bright it outshone the example on the package.
Turns out, as of this moment anyhow, she wasn't able to infect anyone else in the house. Which is surprising considering we had a multi-hour tv night the night before with all of us sitting in the same room together. I'm guessing the overhead fan being on probably helped, although I don't know for sure. I still haven't had COVID yet to my knowledge, although I've been exposed literally dozens of times at this point. We do a lot of testing at my house, which is why we ran out of tests in the first place. All five of us caught something back in March that I jokingly referred to as "not-COVID" because, well, it was not COVID - not one of us tested positive. Anyhow I've got a new test stockpile so we can find out when she tests negative.
I'm struck by how long this pandemic has been going on - so long that when it first began, I made the decision that if one of the kids got COVID, I'd go down in the basement with them into quarantine whether I was sick or not. They were too little back then, they'd be scared and alone. I couldn't let them ride out COVID alone.
What a difference two and a half years makes. Now all the kids are stinky-ass teenagers. My daughter's in middle school and is 13 going 30, independent and resourceful. We had dinner on the back deck the first night and I offered to join her if she was lonely or scared. "Hell no," she said, "I'm loving it down there. I don't want roommates." So I guess she's living the dream.
We've been hanging out outside on the back porch in the evenings, socially distanced of course. Her fever has gone away but she's still got a slight cough. And she's still testing positive as hell, but otherwise COVID has been a mild cold for her. You never know how things will play out, though.
Yesterday, her brothers helped me move her desktop computer downstairs, under the deck outside next to the basement doors, along with a folding table and a chair. We left and she came out, pulled it inside herself, and hooked everything up. I heard her loudly playing Genshin Impact with her friends from school after midnight last night so I guess it's going well. I don't know why the other kids were up so late but whatever, not my problem. For all I know she's determined to live down there until after college, or longer. Tonight is pizza night and she has asked for her own large pizza so that she can eat it for the next 24 hours like a college student. I swear my house is like living in a dorm sometimes.
Anyhow, turns out the equipment I use for the Fark News Livestream is down there in the contamination zone. Since the whole basement is likely filled with COVID particles, that means no livestream this week. With boosters coming out next month, I think I'd like to hold off testing if I'm immune or just lucky, because it's probably the latter. I got WHAMed last year on December 23 though, and I'm starting to wonder if the same thing will happen to me with COVID. We'll see.
Stay safe out there everyone.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
vudukungfu talked about having pansexual friends
eKonk claimed to have been arrested over a huge misunderstanding
Diagonal gets an unusual comment in job interviews
MillionDollarMo explained the difference between two different rooster-based names
Demetrius apparently had problems that were caused by something other than jazz
Madman drummers bummers had thoughts about a New Jersey town's pier that's being rebuilt in the shape of a cross
robertus took a guess at what kind of large beast a woman was walking in a viral video
Ass_Master_Flash pointed out what was happening in a video where a man drank beer through a straw made out of a hot dog
gopher321 figured out the origins of a gun that was seized by Toronto police
Sleeper_agent discovered having something in common with another Farker
Smart:
Redh8t got to see a part of China that's usually hidden
a_room_with_a_moose realized it was time for a change
Bootleg thought there could be another reason for studies to show more Americans are smoking the sin spinach
Psychopusher knew exactly why a man drank his beer through a hollowed-out hot dog
DiDGr8 wasn't sure if Pointy Tail of Satan was trying to compliment Elon Musk or not
educated discussed how women's health care needs are especially ignored in prison
Russ1642 revealed this one weird trick for saving money on an alarm clock
baronbloodbath had a suggestion for people who get deliveries to their homes
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Using a BBS, online service (such as AOL, CompuServe, Prodigy, etc.) or dial-up internet in the '90s
Smart: JK8Fan's spouse was lured away by a smooth-typing Canadian
Funny: ruudbob can't blame the modem anymore
Politics Funny:
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That beat Donald Trump Jr.'s dad's alleged BDE
plecos figured out what the redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit means
Ivo Shandor was able to spot a fake Ben Garrison comic
saywhonow spoke for Libertarians
Sliding Carp shared the judge's reaction to a motion filed by Trump's lawyers in regards to the records seized from Mar-a-Lago
Politics Smart:
incendi gave some information about what a couple of abbreviations from the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit mean
Redh8t reminded us what someone who was arguing to make a "sanitized form" of the documents that were liberated from Trump public is widely known for
Badmoodman discussed financial priorities of some opponents of student loan forgiveness
TheOnion looked at economic legislation that was passed when Republicans controlled the House, Senate, and White House
Elliot8654 listed some of Joe Biden's accomplishments as president
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
samsquatch put the genie in the bottle
RedZoneTuba puffed up Prince's purple guitar
whatsupchuck drove a Saturn through space
I_Am_Weasel filmed the elusive giant water squirrel
samsquatch fired up the death ray
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave Beatrice a hat to top her sister's
artifishy took off in a secret spaceship
whatsupchuck found tourists disrespecting a popular landmark
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave this cassowary a family
artifishy cast a freaky spell
Captions:
From Caption this Far Side cartoon come to life:
I Ate Shergar remembered a couple things
MathProf went out to find Dad
Shostie was being pushy
Farktography theme: Ooh Shiny
kittyhas1000legs snapped a neighbor's classic Pontiac hood ornament
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
On this day in history, in 1485, King Richard III was defeated and killed at the Battle of Bosworth Field by Henry Tudor, ending the War of the Roses and ushering in the era of the Tudor Sedan
Deer wanders into Dollar General, blames Biden for inflationary prices: "I used to be able to get things here for a buck"
"You got the affidavit?" "No, I got alladavit"
Worker injured at Santa's Village. No word if the incident was elf-inflicted
Oakland police investigate reports that a couple was having sex in the stands of an Oakland A's game on Sunday. Well, at least they found a place where they'd get some privacy
Remember that judge who ruled that a 16-year-old was "too immature" to get an abortion but was "mature enough" to be forced to give birth against her will? The voters aborted his career last night
Newman's Own being sued by Newman's ow
Are you a disgraced white guy famous for making bad decisions and blowing shareholder money on outrageous parties? Here, have another $350 million
This should brighten your day if you have a mouse with lupus
Japanese startup selling special eyeglasses that they claim can cure myopia. We will try them on, and then we'll see
Magic mushrooms may help heavy drinkers cut back or quit. Well, you wouldn't drink from a bottle that talked back
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week once I got the question limiter sorted. bud jones came out on top with a score of 1025, followed by Captain Orr in second with 1019 and relaxitsjustme in third with 986. Denjiro made fourth with 981 and Ralph Phillips made fifth with 950. Honorable mentions go to whither_apophis who scored 1196 and baka-san who scored 1018 - but they had more questions to work with than everyone else.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Yerbae and their new "pumpkin spice latte" flavor because pumpkin spice is so cutting edge these days, Only 37% of quiztakers recognized Yerbae as the maker of "naturally caffeinated" energy drinks. I'm not sure what "naturally caffeinated" means because I don't think the carbonated beverage trees they harvest the cans from have caffeine already in them,
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the photograph titled "The Roaring Lion" and its theft from the Canadian hotel it was staying at. 87% of quiztakers identified the photograph as the iconic image of a frowning Winston Churchill, According to the photographer, the grimacing look was actually anger at the photographer himself who had just grabbed Churchill's omnipresent cigar from his mouth because the smoke would interfere with the image.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the new musical "Tammy Faye" and its Oscar-winning writer. Only 59% of quiztakers recognized the work of Sir Elton John, who won Oscars for "The Lion King" and "Rocketman" and I think we'd all be just fine if he sat out any more on-screen cameos in the Kingsman series. Although he has been nominated four times, Sting has never won an Oscar.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the NES video game console. 89% of quiztakers recognized the gold cartridge as belonging to the original "The Legend of Zelda", which also featured a battery inside that saved your game progress. That was straight-up magic to us kids who mowed yards all summer to get it.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
· · ·
