(The Daily Beast)   Kate Moss not so fondly recalls the time Johnny Depp pulled a diamond necklace out his ass for her. Literally   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a difference between 'ass' and 'ass crack', just sayin'
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So assplay has been on the table with him for a while and the whole "sh*t in the bed" thing was just for public sway.

Gotcha.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you hate romance, subby?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Where were you hiding that?"

"Nowhere"
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: There is a difference between 'ass' and 'ass crack', just sayin'


Well NOW you tell me!

Kate baby, the diamonds will wash off, I promise!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She not into anal beads?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That, Pizza Hut, Ms. PacMan, and a night of finger-banging at the trailer court, and you've got yourself a date.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And she not only pulled it out, but wore it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My girlfriend and I are normal people and we know without talking about that such jokes are stupid and offensive, and we would never engage in such conduct.

/just one person's opinion
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Breaking down her 21 most memorable looks

I'm sure the look on her face during that incident was indeed memorable.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love Fark headlines that tell stories...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some ladies would be happy to be gifted an ass penny. But not Kate Moss, not even ass diamonds are good enough for her
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty tight but when he was young. We sure that wasn't a string of charcoal?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was never a big fan of Kate's modeling, but she seems like a genuinely pretty cool person.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: There is a difference between 'ass' and 'ass crack', just sayin'


Tell me about it.

While I aspired to be a Proctologist, I had to settle for a degree in Grundle Forensics from a shady Caribbean med school.

Onward to victory, Turks and Caicos Island Fighting Conchs!
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: And she not only pulled it out, but wore it.


She was like, "This is some high-end shiat!"
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

educated: So assplay has been on the table with him for a while and the whole "sh*t in the bed" thing was just for public sway.


The whole defense of Depp and gleeful smashing of Heard was 90% redpiller incel MRA gamergater backed to make a very small exception seem like the rule. Heard won part of her arguments and got a multi-million dollar judgement against Depp too. Depp is still a sh*tbag.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Was never a big fan of Kate's modeling, but she seems like a genuinely pretty cool person.


French & Saunders - Watch and learn, babe!
Youtube ZaEjNDrLETQ
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It would take me at least 24 De Beers before I'd shove a diamond necklace up my ass.

Anything else would be a broach or ring setting.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess better than pulling it out of someone else's ass and giving it to her.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But seriously, SHE DOES COCAINE
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'...her "obsession" with Vivienne Westwood clothes, and how she customized the cool-girl heroin chic look that became so ubiquitous at the Glastonbury Festival..'

Ftfy
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thing about pulling even the most reputably-sourced necklaces out of your ass is that despite all the precautions and lubrication in the world, they end up coming out blood diamonds.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LewDux: But seriously, SHE DOES COCAINE


She's a model, that's a job requirement or something, right up there with anorexia/bulimia
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LewDux: But seriously, SHE DOES COCAINE


MY COCAINE
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dallylamma
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right out of the old prison wallet.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
