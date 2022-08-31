 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   We have heard he is a strong finisher, but what happens between you and Jesus is your business   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

821 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 3:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guarantee those were made as a joke.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh look, these things again!

Yes, I'm pretty sure those are joke cards
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I guarantee those were made as a joke.


And the Empire/Stormtroopers are the bad guys, but here we are ...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I guarantee those were made as a joke.


It even says Assholes Live Forever.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What happens when the Body of Christ meets the Antibody of Antichrist?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah. If you go to the website it's just a whole bunch of Spencer's gifts level... things... for sale.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
JESUS CAME INSIDE OF ME

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Assholes live forever"

They almost had me for a moment. Then the double entendre had me wondering. It's not like people who subscribe to these ideas aren't tone deaf.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I guarantee those were made as a joke.


the website is something

I do want a couple of the shirts though
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GalFisk: What happens when the Body of Christ meets the Antibody of Antichrist?


Conquest, War, Famine, and Death.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't want to go to lindafinegold.com, do I?

*checks*

Nope.
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I suspect it's a joke. All the same, as I and I'm sure others have said, I don't understand how people that have read the Bible or just seen a movie about it aren't more concerned about a recognizable plague.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GalFisk: What happens when the Body of Christ meets the Antibody of Antichrist?


All things being equal, we get nothing.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let Jesus inside you, embrace the enormity of his love and let him fill you with holy spirit!
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Subtonic: I guarantee those were made as a joke.

the website is something


I lol'd:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It says "assholes live forever" on it.

if you had even .00000000^A seconds of considering this to not be a tounge in cheek gag....
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GalFisk: What happens when the Body of Christ meets the Antibody of Antichrist?



If I remember my physics correctly they'll annihilate each other.

Either that or we'll get total protonic reversal where all life as we know it will stop instantaneously and every molecule in your body explodes at the speed of light.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PvtStash: It says "assholes live forever" on it.

if you had even .00000000^A seconds of considering this to not be a tounge in cheek gag....


Except that Trumpers are proud of being assholes.
Many of them wore apparel calling themselves deplorable.
So it's not so clearly a "gag".
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GalFisk: What happens when the Body of Christ meets the Antibody of Antichrist?


Boom!

Makes it easy to see who are/were the christian antivaxers.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus' finisher is the crucifix powerbomb.

Not the king of kings, but an example:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dennysgod: GalFisk: What happens when the Body of Christ meets the Antibody of Antichrist?


If I remember my physics correctly they'll annihilate each other.

Either that or we'll get total protonic reversal where all life as we know it will stop instantaneously and every molecule in your body explodes at the speed of light.


So, a big bang?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.