(Daily Mail)   Everyone expected an insanity claim after the horrific car crash in LA but WOW, her defense attorney is going for the grand slam
37
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm beginning to think mental health intervention and help, is complete shiat/ non-existent in America today.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This lady worked in a big city hospital every day, and still couldn't get psychiatric help before killing six people.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm beginning to think mental health intervention and help, is complete shiat/ non-existent in America today.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Lambskincoat: I'm beginning to think mental health intervention and help, is complete shiat/ non-existent in America today.

[Fark user image 300x169]


It's all good, though, because we're all armed to the teeth.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: This lady worked in a big city hospital every day, and still couldn't get psychiatric help before killing six people.


Thread over
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: This lady worked in a big city hospital every day, and still couldn't get psychiatric help before killing six people.


Well she had help, but she refused to take the medicine.   So fark her.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: This lady worked in a big city hospital every day, and still couldn't get psychiatric help before killing six people.


In case you missed it, we dont really have a system to force someone to get mental help. They have to do it themselves. While there are issues to be sure, they dont get to be used to escape accountability for actions made
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite the disturbing behavior discussed in the document, Linton's lawyers wrote that her mental health issues and 'apparently bizarre' actions are not enough reason to keep her incarcerated.
The requested Linton be released for testing at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, and that she be allowed to wear an ankle monitor and undergo house arrest, or adhere to any other stipulations specified by the court.

Yes, Daily Fail.  That's how lawyering usually works.  They don't think they're going to get it, but they have to ask.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry she was insane / delusional / mentally impaired, but those other people are just as dead as if she'd been sober as a deacon.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatches be crazy
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm beginning to think mental health intervention and help, is complete shiat/ non-existent in America today.


As the brother of a schizophrenic, I can corroborate this. The lack of funding is depressing.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm beginning to think mental health intervention and help, is complete shiat/ non-existent in America today.


Mental healthcare is highly stigmatized in the US, and California even passed mental health parity laws because the insurance companies were refusing to pay for it. Kaiser Permanente (a combined hospital system and health insurer) has settled lawsuits where they dumped mental health patients by compelling them to sign documents to switch them over to Medicaid to get out of paying for care. Kaiser rakes in $4 billion in profit each quarter despite claiming they are non-profit. There's a huge incentive to ignore the problem, even with parity laws.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the misplacement of the word "horror" in Mail headlines annoy anyone else? I haven't seen it anywhere else but the Mail. "Horror pencil", "Horror vacation", "Horror car crash", "horror grammar".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drwiki: Does the misplacement of the word "horror" in Mail headlines annoy anyone else? I haven't seen it anywhere else but the Mail. "Horror pencil", "Horror vacation", "Horror car crash", "horror grammar".


I'm gobsmacked.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Honor, members of the Jury, my client is batshiat crazy, absolutely bonkers, stark raving mad, shes so crazy she's not out of her right mind, because she never had a right mind, this lady is absolutely insane and you should take sympathy and let her go home, let her fly away, like a little cuckoo bird
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm beginning to think mental health intervention and help, is complete shiat/ non-existent in America today.


It's not a recent thing.
 
just one comment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had opportunities to get help. Indeed, she got help and then stopped taking her medication.
There are not many mechanisms by which one can be forced to comply with "doctor's orders." At some point, we need to expect at least a modicum of personal responsibility.

Further, I question the accuracy of the statement, "...rapidly lost her sanity over the past four years." Four years is a long time - particularly since she worked in a healthcare setting. This deterioration didn't happen overnight and should surprise exactly nobody.

To me, all these excuses and deflections simply strengthen the argument in favor of the murder charges. All of these things happened, all of this was documented and known by her family, etc.

She still made the decision to stop taking her meds.
She still made the decision to go out and drive.
She made choices; choices with the direct result of her taking six lives.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why America needs non-privatized facilities for mentally-ill people who need to be incarcerated for crimes while also receiving much needed mental health treatment. She definitely cannot be let loose in free society or even in a gen-pop prison setting. A lifetime sentence of solitary confinement is a slippery slope that shouldn't be considered for anyone but the worst deliberate mass-murderers. Also, the families of the victims deserve restitution if they wish which is why it would be best to rehabilitate mentally-ill inmates so that they can work and somehow found a way to earn money towards repayment.

/yet another example of why we need complete universal healthcare in America
//I'm sure some "stinking commie" European nations have already perfected this type of system
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, lock her up in a mental hospital for a long, long, time.

There are a lot of people with bi-polar disorder, anxiety, and prone to panic attacks.

They manage not to kill a bunch of people.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Despite the disturbing behavior discussed in the document, Linton's lawyers wrote that her mental health issues and 'apparently bizarre' actions are not enough reason to keep her incarcerated.
The requested Linton be released for testing at UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, and that she be allowed to wear an ankle monitor and undergo house arrest, or adhere to any other stipulations specified by the court.

Yes, Daily Fail.  That's how lawyering usually works.  They don't think they're going to get it, but they have to ask.


I'd be okay with it. But only if she can't drive.  Not even as a passenger.  For at least 25 years.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

just one comment: She had opportunities to get help. Indeed, she got help and then stopped taking her medication.
There are not many mechanisms by which one can be forced to comply with "doctor's orders." At some point, we need to expect at least a modicum of personal responsibility.

Further, I question the accuracy of the statement, "...rapidly lost her sanity over the past four years." Four years is a long time - particularly since she worked in a healthcare setting. This deterioration didn't happen overnight and should surprise exactly nobody.

To me, all these excuses and deflections simply strengthen the argument in favor of the murder charges. All of these things happened, all of this was documented and known by her family, etc.

She still made the decision to stop taking her meds.
She still made the decision to go out and drive.
She made choices; choices with the direct result of her taking six lives.


When someone is severely mentally ill, they are incapable of "personal responsibility." They aren't making rational choices because they aren't in a rational state of mind.

She should have been on a locked mental health ward.

But this is America so we do nothing, then wait until a massive tragedy like this predictably happens, and then call for blood. Nothing will be learned. Nothing will be improved. It'll happen again. and again. and again. and again...
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They had a video of the crash, and the number of people who just drove away it's shocking. It doesn't look like much of anybody got out to see what they can do to help or anything else

Musical?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Lambskincoat: This lady worked in a big city hospital every day, and still couldn't get psychiatric help before killing six people.

Well she had help, but she refused to take the medicine.   So fark her.


A big part of the problem is that people with mental health issues also have medication compliance problems, either from the disorder itself, or from the belief that they are cured when feeling better (on meds) and so don't see the need to continue to take then and endure the not inconsequential side effects. It seems even worse in this case, as a mental health "professional" apparently told her she has anxiety, not bipolar, prompting her to stop her meds.
 
wesmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This lady worked in a big city hospital every day, and still couldn't get psychiatric help before killing six people.


She was an ICU nurse. Her job probably caused her mental illness.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moose out front: When someone is severely mentally ill, they are incapable of "personal responsibility." They aren't making rational choices because they aren't in a rational state of mind.

She should have been on a locked mental health ward.

But this is America so we do nothing, then wait until a massive tragedy like this predictably happens, and then call for blood. Nothing will be learned. Nothing will be improved. It'll happen again. and again. and again. and again...


Reagan's assailant was found not guilty by reason of insanity, but it doesn't mean he was released. Instead of going to prison he was confined to a psych ward. And somewhat related, California's blood lust is why the federal government took over the overcrowded prison system and ordered lowering the prison population and providing basic healthcare. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prisons_in_California
"The state's prison medical care system has been in receivership since 2006, when a federal court ruled in Plata v. Brown that the state failed to provide a constitutional level of medical care to its prisoners. Since 2009, the state has been under court order to reduce prison overcrowding to no higher than 137.5% of total design capacity."
 
Wrencher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks Ronny RayGun.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If she was that delusional yet was able to function as a nurse, why didn't she run for office?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chawco: They had a video of the crash, and the number of people who just drove away it's shocking. It doesn't look like much of anybody got out to see what they can do to help or anything else

Musical?


Fluffy Goes To India | Gabriel Iglesias
Youtube ux8GZAtCN-M
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

just one comment: She had opportunities to get help. Indeed, she got help and then stopped taking her medication.
There are not many mechanisms by which one can be forced to comply with "doctor's orders." At some point, we need to expect at least a modicum of personal responsibility.

Further, I question the accuracy of the statement, "...rapidly lost her sanity over the past four years." Four years is a long time - particularly since she worked in a healthcare setting. This deterioration didn't happen overnight and should surprise exactly nobody.

To me, all these excuses and deflections simply strengthen the argument in favor of the murder charges. All of these things happened, all of this was documented and known by her family, etc.

She still made the decision to stop taking her meds.
She still made the decision to go out and drive.
She made choices; choices with the direct result of her taking six lives.


She made the decision to stop taking her meds after a doctor she spoke with over Zoom during the Pandemic told her she only had anxiety.  So, she abided by the NEW doctor's advice, although it seems he didn't look at her history (I did teledoc during the Pandemic, too, and I had to tell them my history).  And, as for going downhill over 4 years, the mentally ill can decompensate almost out of the blue.  They could be set off by stress, your body could have hit tolerance w/your medication, they could be off their meds--a number of things.  That's why mental illness has to be monitored like any long-term illness.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, she actually lived through that?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: namegoeshere: Lambskincoat: I'm beginning to think mental health intervention and help, is complete shiat/ non-existent in America today.

[Fark user image 300x169]

It's all good, though, because we're all armed to the teeth.


If only we had a gun that could help treat mental illness. Perhaps some sort of ray gun.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Soon TFG's lawyers will claim he had a lapse of consciousness when he stole hundreds of top secret documents.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Lambskincoat: This lady worked in a big city hospital every day, and still couldn't get psychiatric help before killing six people.

Well she had help, but she refused to take the medicine.   So fark her.


This is a sh*tty take on it.  Study up on mental illness and medication compliance.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If true, imagine how many people she killed at the hospital that nobody knows about.

I wonder how the hospital's lawyers are handling this. Because you know they got panicked phone calls about it. Probably every day. Especially now.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
she definitely should move to Georgia and hook up with Herschel Walker
 
Tired_Mum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I'm sorry she was insane / delusional / mentally impaired, but those other people are just as dead as if she'd been sober as a deacon.


Intent and ability to reason matters.  Mental illness involving delusional states sucks.

Killing someone with a car due to a sudden stroke or heart attack isn't the same as hitting the gas on purpose to kill your ex with your car. One of those two scenarios ends with compassion for the one driving too. And treatment if they live.

A number of mental health issues don't come with any sense of insight or self awareness, and delusional people are not on the same planet as the rest of us during an episode.   And right now treatments are so ineffective or so expensive, the law can't even compel a person into treatment and make it stick in 90% of cases, and there's certainly no funding for a full time caregiver.

Yes, the victims are just as dead, but the person experiencing the break with reality is being allowed to make medical decisions about treatment, and shouldn't be doing that in a vacuum, and if treatment is declined, supervision should be compulsory.

Tldr: mental health treatment and resources still suck.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Holy shiat, she actually lived through that?


Mercedes safety
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

