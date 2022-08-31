 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man arrested for fishing without a license in Washington State. An arrest sounds harsh, but the fact that he wasn't fishing for salmon but cash envelopes at bank drop boxes might have had something to do with it   (kiro7.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Snohomish County, Washington, 27-year-old Sean Stewart, particular method, Court documents, man officials, Fishing, Everett, Washington, Wells Fargo  
•       •       •

463 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 6:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're going to make a bad decision and try something like this...wear a mask. FFS, it's one of the few times in history when wearing a mask doesn't stand out and make you look suspicious.

On second thought, forget what I just said. If you're dumb enough to try something like this, incarceration might be a good thing.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: If you're going to make a bad decision and try something like this...wear a mask. FFS, it's one of the few times in history when wearing a mask doesn't stand out and make you look suspicious.

On second thought, forget what I just said. If you're dumb enough to try something like this, incarceration might be a good thing.


And we're done here.

Someone get the lights, please...
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get a license for that? Where do I get one and can one hire a guide? What is the best bait and can I get a master-baiter to help me with my hooking?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like a nice greenback, fresh caught from the outer banks, grilled, with just a little salt, pepper and fresh lemon - them's good eatin'.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with sending this dirtbag to jail is that he and a bunch of other dirtbags will sit around all day discussing their favorite criminal schemes, planning their next scams to try once they get out. That kid will likely need to do some hard time before he realizes the value of freedom, if he ever does at all.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I never thought the cops would cash me outside!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
27 and thinks he can still get away with repeated attempts that are on video?
Give him the max sentence for stupidity.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I like a nice greenback, fresh caught from the outer banks, grilled, with just a little salt, pepper and fresh lemon - them's good eatin'.


Damn uptight game-warden will getcha every time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was becoming a fisher of men.... Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Andrew Jackson....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think this is from the bible:

Give a man a fish,
and you piss off everyone who brought their lunch

Teach a man to fish,
and he applies it to bank deposit boxes where there are no fish
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somebody call Silent Bob, looks like Jay is off his rocker again.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.