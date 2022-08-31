 Skip to content
Click for the waitresses wearing pigtails experiment but leave before the creepy comment at the strip club
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portillo said that while she was wearing pigtails in the strip club, a man asked her for a private dance and told her the hairstyle reminded him of his "little niece."

EW.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Portillo said that while she was wearing pigtails in the strip club, a man asked her for a private dance and told her the hairstyle reminded him of his "little niece."

EW.


Double Ewww
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wanted me for the rest of the night because I had little braids," she said. "It's definitely unsettling."

en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That sounds scientific.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's not your hair, it's your tits.
 
funzyr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Portillo said that while she was wearing pigtails in the strip club, a man asked her for a private dance and told her the hairstyle reminded him of his "little niece."

EW.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's fun to make brrrap noises and pretend you're riding them like a motorcycle. Or so I've heard.

Anyway, you're getting 18 - 20% out of me no matter what you look like.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Which area's hair is being braided?
 
olorin604
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Portillo said that while she was wearing pigtails in the strip club, a man asked her for a private dance and told her the hairstyle reminded him of his "little niece."

EW.


So now strippers need to be mandatory reporters?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Our entire culture worships youth, yet we act surprised when that worship extends to things like this? Huh.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, what you're saying is that men are pigs.  This will be news to pretty much everybody.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Portillo said that while she was wearing pigtails in the strip club, a man asked her for a private dance and told her the hairstyle reminded him of his "little niece."

EW.


It doesn't say whether she went ahead with the private dance after that comment. I'm hoping "no" but I'm guessing "yes."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In the 70's it was flowing locks of wavy hair. In the 80's it was solid blocks of Aqua Net. In the 90's it was the short bob. Styles change and what's popular today is just what's popular today.

The only ones sexualizing adolescence are the women who think there's something intrinsically "young" about pigtails.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Which area's hair is being braided?


Armpit.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Portillo said that while she was wearing pigtails in the strip club, a man asked her for a private dance and told her the hairstyle reminded him of his "little niece."


Look, if you're thinking that, well you really suck and should be on a list somewhere. But seriously, you should really STFU about it. Because nobody else wants to hear it. Especially a woman.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"They say the experiment's success has shown that young women are more sexualized in society."

No farking shiat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got a haircut today from a woman (well into her 40s) who had pigtails

Granted, they were woven into her dreadlocks, but according to fark this reveals something about me
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Which area's hair is being braided?


Armpits; duh.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Prof. Frink: Which area's hair is being braided?

Armpit.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: It's not your hair, it's your tits.


Maybe it's both, maybe it's the hair on their tits.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I have never associated pigtails with children.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a man with male pattern baldness, I intend to grow the remaining hair on the sides of my head long enough to create pigtails and then we're really going to test this experiment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I missed the part where Harley Quinn's neat bun was somehow arousing. Or when Angelina Jolie's short bob in "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" signified her upstanding, mature nature.

Hey, remember Ilfenesh Hadera's elaborate spiked 'do in "Baywatch?" Or when we thought it was weird that Lisa Kudrow spent all of her time on "Friends" in a hair net? Oh, and that horrific hair nest Evangeline Lilly had in "Lost", man! I remember how Pauley Perrette complained about being forced to wear pigtails in "NCIS," which was almost as bad as when Salma Hayek did it for that "Spy Kids" movie, or when Megan Follows felt like she was being clearly sexualized in "Anne of Green Gables."

We've quite literally spent at least half a century, probably longer, associating braids with attractive, typically younger and active women. The idea that we're now somehow claiming that "attraction to women in braids = pedophilic tendencies" and that it's because "men are pigs" is somewhat amusing.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: As a man with male pattern baldness, I intend to grow the remaining hair on the sides of my head long enough to create pigtails and then we're really going to test this experiment.


I'm only interested in the hair on your tits.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: As a man with male pattern baldness, I intend to grow the remaining hair on the sides of my head long enough to create pigtails and then we're really going to test this experiment.


I don't know - every time I see Gimli's intricately-braided beard, I just wanna let him "have my axe," if you know what I mean...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: As a man with male pattern baldness, I intend to grow the remaining hair on the sides of my head long enough to create pigtails and then we're really going to test this experiment.


Fark user imageView Full Size

forelocks yes...foreskin no...  oy....
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: FarkingReading: As a man with male pattern baldness, I intend to grow the remaining hair on the sides of my head long enough to create pigtails and then we're really going to test this experiment.

I'm only interested in the hair on your tits.


FarkingReading is going to grow his ear-hair long enough that he can make braids that encircle his moobs.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Portillo said that while she was wearing pigtails in the strip club, a man asked her for a private dance and told her the hairstyle reminded him of his "little niece."

EW.


I'd wondered what it felt like to have your soul vomit.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klyukva: bostonguy: Portillo said that while she was wearing pigtails in the strip club, a man asked her for a private dance and told her the hairstyle reminded him of his "little niece."

EW.

It doesn't say whether she went ahead with the private dance after that comment. I'm hoping "no" but I'm guessing "yes."


He probably reminded her of her uncle..
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: [i.pinimg.com image 266x400]

I have never associated pigtails with children.


This, there probably is a segment of the population who makes that association, but not everyone who likes pigtails probably thinks "wow, sexy little girl."  I mean, I associate them with handlebars, but that is only because my GF is into this thing where we are on water skis and...wait that is personal and I don't think it is any of your all's business.
 
JmBa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The only ones sexualizing adolescence are the women who think there's something intrinsically "young" about pigtails.


There is headline after headline and mugshot after mugshot that indicate otherwise.
 
assjuice
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nobody older than 19 should wear pigtails. The older you go the grosser it gets.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

assjuice: Nobody older than 19 should wear pigtails. The older you go the grosser it gets.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pigtails are sexy, but the age at which I find women truly attractive has been aging along with me, so pigtails on a little girl? "How Adorable!" Pigtails on a large bosomed 50 year old? "Oh mama, you know what I like!"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

assjuice: Nobody older than 19 should wear pigtails. The older you go the grosser it gets.


Dude? Really? Counterargument: She's 40:
thebudgetfashionista.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also the girl in the picture has her hair more of in a French braid and not actual pigtails, To me a French braid is not a pigtail, or a little girl's hair style, because it takes a lot of effort to put together, and you are not going to keep your hair like that if you are running around at recess.  Actual pig tails are very simply hair twists, which of course little girls use because it is a simple way for them to put their hair up before they learn anything more complicated.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only there was a country where you could take the entire family to dinner and pay a young lady in schoolgirl outfit to dance for you and have everyone present think its just another Tuesday.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's wrong with pig tails? They give you something extra to grab onto.


/heyo
//remember to ask permission first though
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Pigtails are sexy, but the age at which I find women truly attractive has been aging along with me, so pigtails on a little girl? "How Adorable!" Pigtails on a large bosomed 50 year old? "Oh mama, you know what I like!"


Fark user imageView Full Size

/because FARK is everyone's personal erotica site.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They have triangulated one of our weaknesses!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: In the 70's it was flowing locks of wavy hair. In the 80's it was solid blocks of Aqua Net. In the 90's it was the short bob. Styles change and what's popular today is just what's popular today.

The only ones sexualizing adolescence are the women who think there's something intrinsically "young" about pigtails.


Yeah, that stereotype dates to the days when boys wore sailor suits and Little Lulu dominated the comics pages
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't care if the waitress is in pigtails or looks like she just rolled out bed wearing curlers and a housecoat. As long as she don't botch my order she is getting the same tip from me.

Giving more money for "presenting" themselves exacerbates an already broken system.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the point of this article is "the plural of 'anecdote' isn't 'data'."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

assjuice: Nobody older than 19 should wear pigtails. The older you go the grosser it gets.


Disgusting

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
70xlrt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Going braless helps in the tip dept.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I missed the part where Harley Quinn's neat bun was somehow arousing. Or when Angelina Jolie's short bob in "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" signified her upstanding, mature nature.

Hey, remember Ilfenesh Hadera's elaborate spiked 'do in "Baywatch?" Or when we thought it was weird that Lisa Kudrow spent all of her time on "Friends" in a hair net? Oh, and that horrific hair nest Evangeline Lilly had in "Lost", man! I remember how Pauley Perrette complained about being forced to wear pigtails in "NCIS," which was almost as bad as when Salma Hayek did it for that "Spy Kids" movie, or when Megan Follows felt like she was being clearly sexualized in "Anne of Green Gables."

We've quite literally spent at least half a century, probably longer, associating braids with attractive, typically younger and active women. The idea that we're now somehow claiming that "attraction to women in braids = pedophilic tendencies" and that it's because "men are pigs" is somewhat amusing.


It's a bit unsettling.
Adding to it is:
hulu's Keep This Between Us.
I don't know if it correct to blame it all on the dudes. WTF
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know, when I was in college 1993-1997, pigtails were kind of "in", especially with nerdy girls and goths, that's where my brain goes.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

assjuice: Nobody older than 19 should wear pigtails. The older you go the grosser it gets.


Eh, Anna Friel sported them alright in Land of the Lost
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: assjuice: Nobody older than 19 should wear pigtails. The older you go the grosser it gets.

Dude? Really? Counterargument: She's 40:
[thebudgetfashionista.com image 350x263]


Psst: Try 53.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: assjuice: Nobody older than 19 should wear pigtails. The older you go the grosser it gets.

Eh, Anna Friel sported them alright in Land of the Lost


Gatekeepers hairstyles behind "pedophilia" ?

"Ma'am , we've traced the creepy/crazy phone call, it's coming from inside your own house vagina!"
 
