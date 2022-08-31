 Skip to content
(VPM)   POOPMAN and FARTCAR among annual roundup of rejected license plates, no word on whether FARKCAR would have been acceptable   (vpm.org) divider line
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No ASSMAN either
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop trifecta in play!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PENUS
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A55Orgy, eat the children first.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blippi's going to be bummed about the Poopman one.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFIA would probably make it past the censors.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/might be slightly harder in Tennessee
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A55Orgy, eat the children first.


At least we still have X32 22A from our friends down under.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A55 RGY
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas denied me a plate called - SPCMNKY

Guess they think im a member of Project Mayhem.  Fuck them
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For years, I had NATAZHA as my license plate.  It passed muster in both California and Nevada. Oregon, unfortunately is still only six characters on a plate.  Fans of Piers Anthony might recognize the origin, others upon reflection.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Texas denied me a plate called - SPCMNKY

Guess they think im a member of Project Mayhem.  fark them


I can think of one interpretation of that that would be rather offensive to latinos.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I would have thought states would have stopped banning plates after the federal judge ruled Rhode Island's ban was unconstitutional.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: SpaceMonkey-66: Texas denied me a plate called - SPCMNKY

Guess they think im a member of Project Mayhem.  fark them

I can think of one interpretation of that that would be rather offensive to latinos.


Hmm.....that one didn't occur to me, but that's reaching a little bit.  If I had added the "I", I'd see it.   They specifically told me that was the reason why they rejected it, the Fight Club reference.  Said I was referring to terrorism, etc.  Wouldn't change it, even when I explained the nicknames' origin (I have short term memory issues at times).
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: PENUS


i'd rather buy a pair of Truck Nuts.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: Blippi's going to be bummed about the Poopman one.



John McAfee (McAfee antivirus founder) has that one locked up.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Subtonic: SpaceMonkey-66: Texas denied me a plate called - SPCMNKY

Guess they think im a member of Project Mayhem.  fark them

I can think of one interpretation of that that would be rather offensive to latinos.

Hmm.....that one didn't occur to me, but that's reaching a little bit.  If I had added the "I", I'd see it.   They specifically told me that was the reason why they rejected it, the Fight Club reference.  Said I was referring to terrorism, etc.  Wouldn't change it, even when I explained the nicknames' origin (I have short term memory issues at times).


Well, kinda surprised the DMV would catch a Fight Club reference, but whatever, have fun in Gitmo I guess.
 
semiotix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

natazha: Fans of Piers Anthony might recognize the origin, others upon reflection.


Piers Anthony! Now there's a name I've not heard in a long, long time, since I got far enough into puberty to stop enjoying constant, gratuitous descriptions of 12-year-old girls in panties and start being weirded out by the fact that there was a 50-year-old out there who kept getting paid to write more and more explicit versions of them into each new book.

(No shame to anyone who read and liked them; his earlier stuff, including the thing you're referencing, was a lot easier to like in retrospect. Like most kids who read one of his books, I read dozens of them. But dude fell off a cliff at some point with the fetish and it didn't help his hackish tendencies.)
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nova Scotia's Mr. Grabher is still upset over having his family name plate taken away, about.... when did Lord Dampnut start running for office?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Youtuber Taught Me How To Eat Ass
Youtube GEQ0OOnRMmI
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: SpaceMonkey-66: Subtonic: SpaceMonkey-66: Texas denied me a plate called - SPCMNKY

Guess they think im a member of Project Mayhem.  fark them

I can think of one interpretation of that that would be rather offensive to latinos.

Hmm.....that one didn't occur to me, but that's reaching a little bit.  If I had added the "I", I'd see it.   They specifically told me that was the reason why they rejected it, the Fight Club reference.  Said I was referring to terrorism, etc.  Wouldn't change it, even when I explained the nicknames' origin (I have short term memory issues at times).

Well, kinda surprised the DMV would catch a Fight Club reference, but whatever, have fun in Gitmo I guess.


There is this thing called the Internet, and you can type any string of characters into this thing on the internet called a "search engine".  I assume that the tightasses over at the DMV use it extensively
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Subtonic: SpaceMonkey-66: Subtonic: SpaceMonkey-66: Texas denied me a plate called - SPCMNKY

Guess they think im a member of Project Mayhem.  fark them

I can think of one interpretation of that that would be rather offensive to latinos.

Hmm.....that one didn't occur to me, but that's reaching a little bit.  If I had added the "I", I'd see it.   They specifically told me that was the reason why they rejected it, the Fight Club reference.  Said I was referring to terrorism, etc.  Wouldn't change it, even when I explained the nicknames' origin (I have short term memory issues at times).

Well, kinda surprised the DMV would catch a Fight Club reference, but whatever, have fun in Gitmo I guess.

There is this thing called the Internet, and you can type any string of characters into this thing on the internet called a "search engine".  I assume that the tightasses over at the DMV use it extensively


I'd argue even google is beyond the grasp of your average DMV worker. Maybe AskJeeves...
 
Kraig57
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Charles of York: No ASSMAN either


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eikni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 570x760]


What is wrong with being the nicest mom?

//channeling yahoo answers
 
