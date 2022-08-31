 Skip to content
(No Jitter) Still can't get Grandma to give up the landline? It looks like it will cost 10x as much soon (nojitter.com)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been going on for years.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate Headline: The cost of replacement carriage wheels is going up. OH NOES!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved my landline number to a VOIP solution back in 2006 to get those Verizon vultures off my back and aside from one minor hardware upgrade its been smooth sailing ever since with only an extra $10 a month on top of my cellphone bill. Now if you will excuse me my belt is in need of some fresh onions.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some places in Alaska are still on copper exclusively.  Still getting DSL Internet through copper wire phone lines.  I wonder what happens out there?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Some places in Alaska are still on copper exclusively.  Still getting DSL Internet through copper wire phone lines.  I wonder what happens out there?


My small Iowa town just got them replaced bout 2 years ago.

Which reminds me, I never disconnected my landline afterwards. I could save some money each month

My afternoon plans are set
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Some places in Alaska are still on copper exclusively.  Still getting DSL Internet through copper wire phone lines.  I wonder what happens out there?


A lot of residential stuff is covered under Public Utilities Commission. I know it it in RI and NY. When a hurricane knocked out most of the lines on Fire Island, they had to be forced to put them back under threat. they keep the rates artificially low because the actual cost for them to be profitable would just be unaffordable for everyone.

The cost is insanely high compared to any money they will ever get back from customers.

The copper itself, the poles, the labor, the cost to maintain...

But, trusting everything to cell and wireless is dumb too. We definitely need to make sure we have these legacy systems as a backup. If that means the government, i.e. the rest of us, need to pick up the tab, well then that's how it is.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't looked into it closely (or even at all), but I'm fairly sure that my MIL's line is VOIP all the way inside the home, and the phone company just hasn't told her.  And they bill her like it's POTS, of course.

And also hundreds of dollars a month for cable she watches one channel of that is available OTA from a transmitter so close you don't need to connect an antenna to your TV to get it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you don't need phone service during a power outage that kills your VOIP hardware and cell towers.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get her a TCP/IP phone service and she'll never know the difference.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price of onion-toting belts has skyrocketed, I'll tell you what.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a landline?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the crystal-clear calls on landlines.

While making phone calls over digital channels is essentially free these days, the quality is always lacking.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really liked having a copper line, because of the regulatory protections that came with it.  But we had to tear our house down in 2013, and it was effectively impossible to get Verizon to string new copper back to our house.  Getting coaxial cable run by Comcast was easy, though, and so we've been using a VOIP bundle with our data and TV ever since.  Not a single dollar has gone to Verizon, while they'd have gotten $$ out of us for POTS service if they'd just agreed to run the line.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a debate about landline vs cell or copper vs fiber?

In landline vs cell there are legitimate business reasons to keep landlines around. I'm phone admin for a military contractor and we have specific reasons to have traditional land lines installed around the building.

If it's copper vs fiber, well... There's no reason not to update your infrastructure.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Get her a TCP/IP phone service and she'll never know the difference.


Get her TC....(CLICK)..Pause...BUFFER...Phone Ervice and sh'll nevr kn the dife...renace.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2022, and people are still actually calling and using their voice for communicating? How quaint.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a local phone service on my property.
When I ran UG to the new barn, I just ran phone with it.

I can call from the house kitchen wall phone (crank model) to the modern wall phone in the barn.

I may run an emergency line from the mail box up the lane as well.

With 80 acres, it's a nice back up, in case you run out of gas, or need help. Or dinner's ready.

Used to use the big school bell on the porch.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to switch grandma off of landlines.  Chances are, she already has a modem for doom-scrolling Facebook and posting memes about how Biden is going to personally regulate everyone's spending by making Bitcoin the official currency of the United States.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: In landline vs cell there are legitimate business reasons to keep landlines around. I'm phone admin for a military contractor and we have specific reasons to have traditional land lines installed around the building.


The army and marines like wire communication.  Buried wire is as good as it gets.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your children's grandchildren:  Why do they call it a telephone pole, Daddy?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave up my landline eight years ago because all I used it for was the very occasional fax, spent far too much time running to answer it just to have some schmuck offering me an extended warranty on my very high mileage pickup. Schmuck had no problem finding my cell though...
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Omnivorous: Get her a TCP/IP phone service and she'll never know the difference.

Get her TC....(CLICK)..Pause...BUFFER...Phone Ervice and sh'll nevr kn the dife...renace.


Not quite.... The biggest difference in VOIP vs traditional is the plug and play aspect. You can't just go out and buy a a wide range of personalized phones for your VOIP line. No more clear, or garfield, or "old timey", or burger phones, and my personal favorite, giant lip phones... With VOIP You are just kinda stuck with what you are given.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is when a hurricane came through we lost power for a week.
No internet, no cell coverage for days.
My landline still worked.
 
Trioptre
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: As long as you don't need phone service during a power outage that kills your VOIP hardware and cell towers.


Cell towers have generators and/or battery backup. I have 5G home internet and my Wi-Fi router hooked-up to a UPS, so I'd have Wi-Fi and internet for a while during a power outage (hell, I could even power my 5G router to through a power inverter from my car (and share internet with neighbors who might need it).
 
Rosyna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: As long as you don't need phone service during a power outage that kills your VOIP hardware and cell towers.


That was the best benefit of copper lines. Since they were powered separately, you could still make emergency calls or just check in with friends/family when power failed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not landlines they're ending.  It's support for switched connections and possibly copper twisted pair, but they can probably transition grandma to a VoIP line on the same copper or they can just run fiber to grandma.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: I really liked having a copper line, because of the regulatory protections that came with it.  But we had to tear our house down in 2013, and it was effectively impossible to get Verizon to string new copper back to our house.  Getting coaxial cable run by Comcast was easy, though, and so we've been using a VOIP bundle with our data and TV ever since.  Not a single dollar has gone to Verizon, while they'd have gotten $$ out of us for POTS service if they'd just agreed to run the line.


Verizon handles the software that runs the Comcast phone.  They get a little bit still
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I miss the crystal-clear calls on landlines.

While making phone calls over digital channels is essentially free these days, the quality is always lacking.


THIS.

What's sad is that pretty soon there will be VERY few people who know what a clear phone signal sounds like.

In addition to the cellphones, we still have a landline (though it's via Comcast so at least it's bundled in out cable cost). I'm not about to get rid of it since it'd be a pain to update everyone (too many folks to count and I don't even know them all). I guess it'd be possible to assign that number to a cel' but I don't see the need to do so.
It's nice to have at least one phone that sounds totally clear, though.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The building I live in is so old and the wires so degraded I couldn't get a regular landline. If I wanted a phone I couldn't take with me everywhere I go I'd have to go cable.

When I first moved in the intercom when out and they couldn't replace the wires so they put in a box that calls our phones. So as long as I have service I could be in bumfark nowhere and someone could "ring the bell."

The Amazon drivers are always confused when I answer and tell them I'm not home.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because POTS comes with its own switching and power, it's a nice safety to have.  It was great in the old days when the power could be out and you'd pick up your rotary dial phone and call someone to see if they were having the outage too - or to check on your parents or kids or whatever.

And 911 call centers had an almost 100% accurate address immediately upon you connecting to them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just over two years ago, we were forced to dump our copper DSL because AT&T was no longer supporting it. I had been trying to get my wife to agree to it for a long time and they forced her hand. So we went to Xfinity/ Comcast and it's way better. Also ported the AT&T land line to Ooma. Now our monthly costs are about 60% of what we were paying for crappy 1.5 down ADSL, and we now get typically 850-900 down at the router, and more features from Ooma.
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I moved my landline number to a VOIP solution back in 2006 to get those Verizon vultures off my back and aside from one minor hardware upgrade its been smooth sailing ever since with only an extra $10 a month on top of my cellphone bill. Now if you will excuse me my belt is in need of some fresh onions.


VOIP:  All the disadvantages of internet and land lines combined.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the US battery backup is required for all landline replacements like Comcast voice you might get in a triple play package with data and cable (cell service not included).  So your little cable modem has battery backup for the voice portion.  This is supposed to last for 8 hours so you'd still be screwed after a hurricane.

AT&T has these mobile generators they can plug into neighborhood switches that will give 40V DC indefinitely.  It is a more robust system than fiber VoIP and cable (which uses VoIP).  I've seen them a few times.  They're towed.  They look like those portable generators used for jobsites, but they're a bit smaller and they say AT&T on them.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We live out in the mountains and we have no cell service, and no cable.  We get TV via DISH Network and Internet service is provided by a dish hook-up to a microwave tower.  It goes out with some irregular regularity.  If we have an emergency during a heavy rain or a wind event, we are in a "sucks to be you" situation.  There may be some regulation that requires some phone company to provide us with a landline, but I have not been able to find that company.  So, we hope for the best.  If the lifestyle wasn't so magnificent, maybe we'd move closer to a concentration of civilization where there are things like cell service and chain restaurants.  Probably not.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's not landlines they're ending.  It's support for switched connections and possibly copper twisted pair, but they can probably transition grandma to a VoIP line on the same copper or they can just run fiber to grandma.


Its POTS (copper, switched) landlines they're ending.

They (Verizon) ended mine several years ago, but when they did, they installed a FTTH drop and an ONT free of charge. Fast forward 3 years, and I'm using it for FIOS and couldn't be happier. Old landline number was ported to Ooma, at $5/month, and a free from work (but needs $50 worth of gell cells every 4-5 years) UPS keeps the fiber, router and Ooma box up for 2.5 hrs during a power fail. Working on something to keep it up longer, since all the loads are DC low voltage devices.

Yeah, I don't like losing CO powered phones, but I'm willing to trade them for fiber Internet and $5/mo landline.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Verizon handles the software that runs the Comcast phone.  They get a little bit still


I'd like a bit more of a description on that, because I'm handling a good portion of the software that runs the Comcast phone.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's not landlines they're ending.  It's support for switched connections and possibly copper twisted pair, but they can probably transition grandma to a VoIP line on the same copper or they can just run fiber to grandma.


Grandma gets enough fiber from bran flakes and metamucil.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: it was effectively impossible to get Verizon to string new copper back to our house.  Getting coaxial cable run by Comcast was easy, though, and so we've been using a VOIP bundle with our data and TV ever since.  Not a single dollar has gone to Verizon, while they'd have gotten $$ out of us for POTS service if they'd just agreed to run the line.


While Verizon definitely has greasy fingers and body odor, Comcast is pretty much the AIDs-raddled, meth-addled homeless hooker of communications companies. I can't believe anyone still uses them, although maybe they just wanted to borrow a cup of syphilis.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: What is a landline?


It's a way to make phone calls even if there is no cell service or even power to your house.

There once was a time when this was considered useful.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have FttP at our other house. We still have to have a landline phone number as part of the service.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: What is a landline?


It's an old-fashioned type of phone that does not use digital technology, but that's not important right now.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: As long as you don't need phone service during a power outage that kills your VOIP hardware and cell towers.


True, but most cell towers have backup and are pretty robust.  I've been using VOIP for several years now and have may lost a hour of service in that whole time.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the '90s I worked at a radio station and I had a guy call in angry about the new touch tone menu we had when you first call.  This is because he refused to pay the $2 touch tone fee that the phone company added to the bills at that time.  He claimed to be just that poor.  He also said he lived in an apartment in a church basement.

Anyway, my point is the old timers tend to get pissed about this sort of thing.
 
Grizwald [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else read this as getting grandma to give up her landmine?

/been lurking in Ukraine war thread too much
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought a new printer. A 2021 model, and it still has fax functionality. Farking WHY!? I haven't had an RJ-11 in my place of residence for 12 years, and even then, it was just to handle calls for my dad.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Rapmaster2000: It's not landlines they're ending.  It's support for switched connections and possibly copper twisted pair, but they can probably transition grandma to a VoIP line on the same copper or they can just run fiber to grandma.

Grandma gets enough fiber from bran flakes and metamucil.


Is that why they want to give her a shiatty phone-service?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Warthog: it was effectively impossible to get Verizon to string new copper back to our house.  Getting coaxial cable run by Comcast was easy, though, and so we've been using a VOIP bundle with our data and TV ever since.  Not a single dollar has gone to Verizon, while they'd have gotten $$ out of us for POTS service if they'd just agreed to run the line.

While Verizon definitely has greasy fingers and body odor, Comcast is pretty much the AIDs-raddled, meth-addled homeless hooker of communications companies. I can't believe anyone still uses them, although maybe they just wanted to borrow a cup of syphilis.


FTTP is the future. Comcast's coax aint going to be competitve for much longer.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm a landline and DSL only person..And being not overly far from a big switch building means I'll be pretty far
down the ladder of forced change..And that's just fine with me..What I have works..It's nearly 100% reliable
and I don't have to fark around with it, it just works.I dislike AT&T as much as everyone else (Including AT&T)..
I don't need "features" I won't use for an additional cost i don't want to pay (even if the cost isn't monetary, but in hassles and irritations)..That's not a selling point to me.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Benevolent Misanthrope: Some places in Alaska are still on copper exclusively.  Still getting DSL Internet through copper wire phone lines.  I wonder what happens out there?

A lot of residential stuff is covered under Public Utilities Commission. I know it it in RI and NY. When a hurricane knocked out most of the lines on Fire Island, they had to be forced to put them back under threat. they keep the rates artificially low because the actual cost for them to be profitable would just be unaffordable for everyone.

The cost is insanely high compared to any money they will ever get back from customers.

The copper itself, the poles, the labor, the cost to maintain...

But, trusting everything to cell and wireless is dumb too. We definitely need to make sure we have these legacy systems as a backup. If that means the government, i.e. the rest of us, need to pick up the tab, well then that's how it is.


Difficulty:  Alaska.  The Native villages of rural Alaska do not have the same... shall we say, leverage as the people who can afford to live on Fire Island.  Also, the distance to Fire Island from Long Island is what - 2 miles?  The bottleneck for Western Alaska is Fairbanks - if we're talking Sarichef Island, that's 500 miles as the crow flies, not counting the mountains and the logistics off dealing with the Arctic in general.  Population: 563 mostly impoverished Alaska Native people.

So... yeah.  Not sure GCI, which is the monopoly in rural AK, is going to GAF.
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Rapmaster2000: It's not landlines they're ending.  It's support for switched connections and possibly copper twisted pair, but they can probably transition grandma to a VoIP line on the same copper or they can just run fiber to grandma.

Its POTS (copper, switched) landlines they're ending.

They (Verizon) ended mine several years ago, but when they did, they installed a FTTH drop and an ONT free of charge. Fast forward 3 years, and I'm using it for FIOS and couldn't be happier. Old landline number was ported to Ooma, at $5/month, and a free from work (but needs $50 worth of gell cells every 4-5 years) UPS keeps the fiber, router and Ooma box up for 2.5 hrs during a power fail. Working on something to keep it up longer, since all the loads are DC low voltage devices.

Yeah, I don't like losing CO powered phones, but I'm willing to trade them for fiber Internet and $5/mo landline.


I've got Ooma (VOIP), and it sucks.  Unreliable.  Sound quality is not bad when it's working... I recommend against it.

/ VOIP sucks
// I got a phone call over land line from Israel once.  Beautiful sound quality.  Clear as a bell.
/// It's a myth that copper costs more than fiber to maintain, although switches for copper are a bit tricky.  (They just don't want to maintain both, and they have decided that fiber is the future.)
 
