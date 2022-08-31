 Skip to content
(The Register)   Germany is turning off the lights   (theregister.com) divider line
34
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outten ze lights.
Gutten nocht.


Sounds sexier when my Pennsylvania Dutch girlfriend says it
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that targets one very specific industry that is probably not in the top 100 power users.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this is the setup for Fallout.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they listened to Putin years ago and gotten rid of those scary nuclear power plants.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn Out The Lights
Youtube 3D7ZyS6_vjg
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how this is supposed to work on the Reeperbahn. Or is that considered an essential sector of the economy?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Wow, that targets one very specific industry that is probably not in the top 100 power users.


But I would have no objection to this even if there weren't a power crunch.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they are planning on implementing a similar policy in Tbilisi.  They even have a name for it...
Fark user image


...and a theme song.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the borking bork is bork?

/clicking on the word just went to  list of articles that used the term and wasn't that helpful
//is it related to boffins?
///bork
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put ze cendle beck.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have seen this coming?

pbs.twimg.com
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awesome. All digital signage, especially LED advertising, should be permabanned for similar reasons. Solidarity I say
 
MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is also the time you better have the safe word memorized
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: What the borking bork is bork?

/clicking on the word just went to  list of articles that used the term and wasn't that helpful
//is it related to boffins?
///bork


Your mom knows
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a gas bill joke in here somewhere.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: There's a gas bill joke in here somewhere.


I got your gas bill right here


FARTING ON DRUNK GUYS! - Pooter Prank
Youtube 86i0zcEtxHo
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be more worried about freezing in the winter.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Digital signage is seldom switched off, and retail staff will have to learn how to do that."

Fark user image
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Time for the krauts to fire those reactors back up.

They're still boned for this winter, but those that survive will be thankful next year.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: That's awesome. All digital signage, especially LED advertising, should be permabanned for similar reasons. Solidarity I say


Fark user image


As a guy who built my own home LED scoreboard during the pandemic, allow me to say, with all due disrespect, fark you.

/signage is fun
 
DerAppie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Wow, that targets one very specific industry that is probably not in the top 100 power users.


That's because you cut down on the trivial stuff before cutting down on the big stuff. In other words:

McDonalds can do without the 5KW blinding light advertising their happy meals before we shut down aluminium production.

Stop buying snacks despite not paying your mortgage saves way more money.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Wow, that targets one very specific industry that is probably not in the top 100 power users.


One should assume that there are many other areas that are being addressed, but aren't mentioned in TFA.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

McGrits: What the borking bork is bork?

/clicking on the word just went to  list of articles that used the term and wasn't that helpful
//is it related to boffins?
///bork


Fark user image
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

McGrits: What the borking bork is bork?

/clicking on the word just went to  list of articles that used the term and wasn't that helpful
//is it related to boffins?
///bork


Ask this guy.

Fark user image
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

toraque: McGrits: What the borking bork is bork?

/clicking on the word just went to  list of articles that used the term and wasn't that helpful
//is it related to boffins?
///bork

[Fark user image 640x640] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn you.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jjorsett: SpectroBoy: Wow, that targets one very specific industry that is probably not in the top 100 power users.

One should assume that there are many other areas that are being addressed, but aren't mentioned in TFA.


Alcoa and a few other aluminum producers shut down plants due to rising costs.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can eat bratwurst and sauerkraut in the dark (if the mustard is the good German stuff, and not this yellow paste many Americans call mustard)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is precisely the reason the third world gets colonized.  The reckless and dangerous inconvenience of the regular supply of resources is aggravated by a violent political few wretched native.

When Europe decides to divide the vast wasteland of Russia into European ruled territories, the way much smaller Africa was divided, this problem of native uprising should be quelled.   Let them spend the next three centuries begging for self government because they've proved that one century isn't enough.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've read the article a couple of times and it feels more like the Register is complaining that they can't serve digital billboard ads now, rather than something more intelligent and less greedy sounding like examining why Germany has intentionally made itself almost completely dependent on Russia for energy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should have a horrible effect on bitcoin mining.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
blog.wego.com


Oh my, German sausage!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
♫ I seen the lights go out on Wilhelmstraße... ♫
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prof. Frink: SpectroBoy: Wow, that targets one very specific industry that is probably not in the top 100 power users.

But I would have no objection to this even if there weren't a power crunch.


Fair.
And I sort of agree.

But those sign belong to a company that employs people. Imagine
 
