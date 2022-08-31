 Skip to content
(CNN)   Florida wildlife director loses hand after alligator bite. I'm not an expert, but I think I know where they should look for it   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice title but he's a zookeeper at best.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Nice title but he's a zookeeper at best.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This dude is an idiot
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I suggest becoming a golf pro. Just remember, it's all in the hips.
 
eKonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: This guy?

[Fark user image 234x216]

*Shakes tiny wooden fist*
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mynd you, alligatør bites Kan be pretti nasti...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's his second major alligator related injury in 10 years.  No word on what condition his other hand is in.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would've suggested they put little alligator clips on his wrists like kindergarteners with mittens so he couldn't lose it in the first place.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 601x337]


Mr Hand?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now we know the backstory for this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not again 5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wonder if he'll hear "Tick, tock" all the time, now.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I would've suggested they put little alligator clips on his wrists like kindergarteners with mittens so he couldn't lose it in the first place.


What if he then gets attacked by a crocodile instead?
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He can always just get another at a second hand store.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well that ain't growin' back. We'll jus call ya stumpy.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If your hand gets eaten by an alligator, just forget about it, because it's gone.
 
