(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from A-ha, Romeo Void, Alphaville, OMD, and more. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #387. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hello all
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all


[hello_in_google-translated_hungarian.jpg]
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Howdy do, folkses. Madison, I see you are not a blanket luggin' Linus today - so goodnews... Lioness is yet among the missing, as is NeoMoxie.

Somebody call sickbay, and see how the crew is...
images.baklol.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

perigee: Howdy do, folkses. Madison, I see you are not a blanket luggin' Linus today - so goodnews... Lioness is yet among the missing, as is NeoMoxie.

Somebody call sickbay, and see how the crew is...

Somebody call sickbay, and see how the crew is...
[images.baklol.com image 800x693]


" , Jim."
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer:

Somebody call sickbay, and see how the crew is...
[images.baklol.com image 800x693]

"She's dead, Jim."


Thank goodness I don't live in that timeline. Here, barely, will try not to code blue during the show.

/...but it is a wednesDIE...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey! Hi everybody!

Not dead yet, still feeling crappy but I was at work today so it makes me perfectly healthy. I will definitely work until I die.
I keep telling to myself to turn around and head behind me in order to have my best years ahead of me ;) Thank you for this tip, Uranus.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
[deeeeeep breath]

Reminder just popped up on my work computer for a "Mindful Moments" meeting. Start time? Take a wild guess.

I don't even remember what this particular BS is about. All I know is that I Do Not Approve.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To pass the next 4 minutes or so let's see Amy Taylor cook an apple pie
Amyl and the Sniffers give a cooking tutorial like you've never seen before | #LOVEIN
Youtube Bg8lQEyL_C4
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Grampa's gotta tell his story.

Back in the day I worked for the campus magazine at school. There was a romance between two of the other workers and eventually they were engaged. The burst into the production room, breathless with the news - they'd chosen the song for their first dance - Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinead O'Connor.

I was the only one there, and my reaction wasn't what they'd obviously expected. "Have you ever, you know, listened to the lyrics?" I asked. The left, and I felt bad for bursting their bubble but come on.

A couple of days later, same routine. Bursting in breathless, we chose our song, Forever Young by Alphaville. I still thought it was weird but I just said "awesome!" and went back to work. 

I heard that at the wedding the DJ effed up and played Big In Japan by accident and they somehow blamed ME.
 
