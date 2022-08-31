 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) NewsFlash Shots shots shots shots shots, everybody shots. FDA approves Pfizer and Moderna ba.4 and ba.5 bivalent boosters. Although shouldn't that make them trivalent?   (cnn.com) divider line
156
    More: NewsFlash, bivalent vaccines, companies' original vaccine, Vaccine, Jim, emergency use authorization, companies, applications, FDA  
•       •       •

1277 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 31 Aug 2022 at 11:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

156 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark yeah. Gimme my booster dammit.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit just got the mini-Lager his booster 2 weeks ago.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bivalent? Now they're just making shiat up to see who's paying attention.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the horse paste? Where is the update...I mean bubblegum flavor would be nice!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Vaccines are so 2021.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn down for what?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really work this time. Honest.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we up to 6G yet?
Trying to watch the Expanse on my phone on the upper level of my house, and I get pretty darn poor reception up there.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.


They do!  They worked the last time too.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My arm is ready.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know what the waiting period is. I got a booster at the beginning of June
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Bivalent' booster simply means that it will target two different antigens, meaning it will respond to the original coronavirus strain as well as the Omicron variant.

This is nothing new. Most year I get a trivalent or quadrivalent flu shot.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Bivalent? Now they're just making shiat up to see who's paying attention.


Lots of people in the thread gonna be am-bivalent
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't get my second booster back in May because I had read that a new vaccine is coming... and the booster at that time was not going to add much more protection, according to the experts.

My wife and I will be getting this new vaccine as soon as we can.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably not a good idea to name it after the sound a sheep makes. Just sayin'.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woot! Would've liked to get this before the school year started, but hey, better late than never. Here's to feeling sick for 3 hours the next day, then getting to eat popcorn as more antivaxxers die.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.


they worked the last time too.Take your antivax quanon trump bullshiat elsewhere.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.


Go derp somewhere else antivaxxer scum

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hint: You're in the orange group.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.


They worked just fine the first time, 42x reduction in mortality for boosted vs unvaccinated, the mortality rate among the boosted was literally about half that of the average seasonal flu, so with 3 doses it really was "just like the flu". The fact that millions continue to get infected every month and so the virus continues to mutate requiring updated boosters should shock nobody with a lick of sense (though we obviously lack that in the US, I'm generally one of about a half a percent of folks still wearing a mask in crowded spaces).
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.

They do!  They worked the last time too.


He knows that.
You know the cartoon or the stupid little asshole mouse who is flipping off the hawk that is about to annihilate him?
We have a lot of stupid, ignorant, lousy people in this country who think that sort of assholeishness is to be admired, so they always shiat their pants when they lose, so the winner has to smell it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gimme, gimme, gimme!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get one, get the second half off?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: They could put literally anything in those boosters and the FDA would approve them.  Boosters may be the greatest thing ever but the FDA is a zero credibility joke.


Having both worked in the pharmaceutical business myself  directly with drug approval process , and knowing several epidemiologists at several pharma companies I can say without doubt and without reservation that you are completely and totally wrong and an edgelord to boot.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm down for my 3rd booster. Let's do this shiat. Just don't ask me to mask up. I'm done with that crap and apparently everyone else is too.

Keep Calm and Breathe On.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline made me think that there was another mass shooting.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: They could put literally anything in those boosters and the FDA would approve them.  Boosters may be the greatest thing ever but the FDA is a zero credibility joke.


I hope I get chocolate in mine.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the derp brigade seems to be showing up.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Probably not a good idea to name it after the sound a sheep makes. Just sayin'.


Eh. The sooner we break people of attempting to find numinous meaning in random letters and numbers the better.

/ But there is a part of me that wants its full name to be "5G BA4 BA5 NAT. ASsay. Num 66.6" because fark conspiracy theorists
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Bivalent? Now they're just making shiat up to see who's paying attention.


Just because you don't know the word doesn't mean it's not a word.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Get one, get the second half off?


Sheesh, it is not a circumcision.
 
solobarik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, another mass shooting

/reset the clock
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless they also update who qualifies for a second booster this changes nothing for me.

I'm hoping that's also in the cards as we head into the fall.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we could just delay in-person school until these are out, that'd be great.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.

Go derp somewhere else antivaxxer scum

[Fark user image image 850x868]

Hint: You're in the orange group.


They think that means they win.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: The headline made me think that there was another mass shooting.


Me too.

Sad isn't it?
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.

Go derp somewhere else antivaxxer scum

[Fark user image image 850x868]

Hint: You're in the orange group.


Can confirm, I'm triple boosted and sick with Covid for the first time right now at this moment.

Kids brought it home from school on first day.

If I hadn't been vaccinated I'm sure I'd be in the hospital right now.

Just wish this would have happened before schools re-opened.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: Clash City Farker: They really work this time. Honest.

they worked the last time too.Take your antivax quanon trump bullshiat elsewhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Are we up to 6G yet?
Trying to watch the Expanse on my phone on the upper level of my house, and I get pretty darn poor reception up there.


I've had all four shots and am very disappointed that I did not mutate or develop super powers.  I'll fall for the hype and get this one and hope for the best.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Nick Nostril: Bivalent? Now they're just making shiat up to see who's paying attention.

Lots of people in the thread gonna be am-bivalent


Not me! I'm craving oysters.

/and new reading glasses
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: If we could just delay in-person school until these are out, that'd be great.


Too late for that already around here.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Unless they also update who qualifies for a second booster this changes nothing for me.

I'm hoping that's also in the cards as we head into the fall.


Literally nobody cares. Want a shot? Go to CVS, Walgreens, Duane Reade, Costco, whatever, and get one. Nobody is asking you to prove shiat.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Unless they also update who qualifies for a second booster this changes nothing for me.

I'm hoping that's also in the cards as we head into the fall.


They did, this is available to everyone with a primary series of vaccination.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: The headline made me think that there was another mass shooting.


Me too
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [c.tenor.com image 220x122] [View Full Size image _x_]

[c.tenor.com image 220x123] [View Full Size image _x_]


When you're too embarrassed to express the idiocy in your mind in words.
 
Displayed 50 of 156 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.