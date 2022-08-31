 Skip to content
(DW)   In the West a cash cow is something that brings in a steady stream of money. Zimbabwe, where inflation hashiat2 192%, has returned to actual cash cows   (dw.com) divider line
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chalk up another one for the filter!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Boobies
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If your cow is worth more than simply adding another three zeros to the currency, you use the cow.

//still, it's nice being a trillionaire in a country I'll never visit....
 
Rickenbacker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jeebus, the filters scared me again.  Thought I had a stroke.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought Marrakesh is where you can get the good hashiat. Or is hashiat2 something newer and better?
 
groverpm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How TF did "is at" become "hashiat2" ?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rickenbacker: Jeebus, the filters scared me again.  Thought I had a stroke.


I think the shit filter had a stroke instead.
 
Theeng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groverpm: How TF did "is at" become "hashiat2" ?


Hashiat2.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Primira Post!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groverpm: How TF did "is at" become "hashiat2" ?


has followed by hit
 
Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stavr0: groverpm: How TF did "is at" become "hashiat2" ?

has followed by hit


Goddamnit you're smarter than me.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark
shiat
coont
boobies
I live with my mom
nubian

Did I forget any?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I gotta say, cows do hold their value, but they can't hold their liquor.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I understand this is the opposite of how things work, but I kind of want to see some pay for a good or service with a trillion cows.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: fark
shiat
coont
boobies
I live with my mom
nubian

Did I forget any?


The USS Ronald Reagan iscoont6.

Benjamin Franklin was the Boobiesmaster General of the United States.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I thought Marrakesh is where you can get the good hashiat. Or is hashiat2 something newer and better?


it's the new hunter2
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hashiat2? New Iraqi drone or missile?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When Filters Hit: Tales from the Boobies
 
indy_kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

groverpm: How TF did "is at" become "hashiat2" ?


I thought it was "has hit". The filter ignored the space and Boobied it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Fark filter be a cruel mistress.

/yarr
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline is udderly ridiculous.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: fark
shiat
coont
boobies
I live with my mom
nubian

Did I forget any?


I think "successful and attractive African American" is one but I'm not typing the trigger word.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would imagine that a better "investment" would be AK-47s and cases of ammo.

All the doomsday preppers who bought gold and silver will be surprised to learn that the only "money" in the collapse will be food, water, guns, ammo, and sex (not necessarily in that order). A fully loaded gun can usually get you food, water, and sex.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just in case the headline gets changed, I would like to submit this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/You never touch the Principal caught sayof!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shadyman: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I thought Marrakesh is where you can get the good hashiat. Or is hashiat2 something newer and better?

it's the new hunter2


How did y..

PM'ing you now.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cows are cash in some cultures.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Headline is udderly ridiculous.


I don't have a beef with it.
 
