(Daily Mail)   After a two-year pandemic break, the world's largest open-air wet T-shirt contest is back with a splat   (dailymail.co.uk)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your not trying hard enough.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...damned autocorrect....
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the wet t-shirts I was looking for.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the Hall: Menstruation
Youtube Cm4FdyWaOCo
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had the Indy 500 already.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When in Roma...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My poor salsa!

I know Spain has been hit by the drought since there are Spanish henge stories lately. Did they import the tomatoes?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since I first learned about this event it has appealed to me, but I still cannot help but think that it is a waste of tomatoes.

Also, found him!

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they collect that many teratomas?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say subby should have used the boobies tag, but I stand corrected
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Europe is having 50% crop failure this season and they are throwing tomatos at each other? And 20% food supply reduction because of the Ukraine war. At least these pictures ruin my appetite.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spain?  They should run these pictures under the Running of the Bulls story.  Looks like the bulls won.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And this does look like a huge waste of food.  Spain sure has some awful traditions.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz doing human things de vacaciones

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]
[memegenerator.net image 550x550]


chekkinn.comView Full Size


/ this is the best I found.  Can't help
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Ever since I first learned about this event it has appealed to me, but I still cannot help but think that it is a waste of tomatoes.


Well, what were you planning to do with them? Eat them? Good lord, man/woman/itbeing. They're poisonous. This has been known for hundreds of years.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Spain?  They should run these pictures under the Running of the Bulls story.  Looks like the bulls won.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And this does look like a huge waste of food.  Spain sure has some awful traditions.

Why pick on Spain? The US celebrates our unique culture with scenes that look just like this all the time. Uvalde, Buffalo, Highland park, etc...
 
Kinan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Walker: [storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]
[memegenerator.net image 550x550]

[chekkinn.com image 850x389]

/ this is the best I found.  Can't help


Nice tomatoes 🍅.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Despite flooding in Texas, Senator Ted Cruz took his family to Spain to participate in the festivities

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Far more dudes than you find in the better wet t shirt contests
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: [storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]
[memegenerator.net image 550x550]


I prefer less sausage in my tomato sauce.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Moobs as far as the eye can see.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chawco: I was going to say subby should have used the boobies tag, but I stand corrected


They still could have.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: So Europe is having 50% crop failure this season and they are throwing tomatos at each other? And 20% food supply reduction because of the Ukraine war. At least these pictures ruin my appetite.


TFA: Workers unloaded 130 tonnes of over-ripe tomatoes into crowds packing the street

Probably using rejected food. Probably
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
there's a yearly carnival here in my part of PA called the Pittston Tomato Festival.  they claim to grow the best tomatoes in the world there, and it's a good excuse for everyone to come out and eat potato pancakes and get drunk in the beer tent.  but they used to do a tomato fight every year (the lot where they held it got redeveloped and they stopped doing it).  I always wanted to try it, and years back the radio station I was working for wanted some people to go do it for the publicity so I signed up.

when you get there - they hand you a pair of safety goggles and you pick a side to fight on.  boxes and boxes of tomatoes are lined up behind you.  the whistle blows - and you start throwing them.  now - the tomatoes had slices cut in them so they'd splatter and you couldn't injure somebody, but sometimes one or two in a box got missed and those were the ones I kept getting pelted it.

the fight only goes for a few minutes. on the other side was this one younger kid - 14, 15 years old tops - who used the people towards the front of the line as a shield and would run out, pelt the poor sap (mostly me) on the other side with a barrage of tomatoes, then duck behind the line to reload.  towards the end of the fight I was tracking him, hoping to land a good body shot or - if I threw a bit lower - possibly make him regret puberty.  but I kept missing and by the time the whistle ended the fight - I was pretty bruised and banged and positive that I'd never do it again.

here's some video of the fight from a few years back.  I wasn't in this one but you get the idea

2019 PITTSTON TOMATO FIGHT
Youtube 3kxKs-nhzQI
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 minute ago  
puttanesca ?
 
