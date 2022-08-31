 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Well here's the problem. If you wanted a reputable investment advisor, you should have used someone on Twitch. YouTube is only for legal advice   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
GregInIndy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you're falling for that obvious of a YouTube honeypot you pretty much deserve to get took.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All that money and couldn't get her lazy eye fixed with out patient surgery.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: All that money and couldn't get her lazy eye fixed with out patient surgery.


A superhot Thai girl sat right up next to me in a crowded bar... I kept thinking "don't get a pardon, don't get a hard on", but she did
 
badplaid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's an impressive long con. It takes time and effort to get 800,000 followers. Not $55 mil worth of time and effort, but even if 2/3rds are bots or fake, it took a while to get that going and she had to produce content and sound legit. She was able to get almost 10K from each person on average.The very sophisticated people behind this have already killed her I would imagine.
 
p89tech
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The real shocker? It wasn't a cryptocurrency scam.

And yes, I know "cryptocurrency scam" is redundant.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I met her in Thailand, I would give her a small sum of money.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The YouTuber would invite investors to deposit money into her account with the promise of 25 percent returns for three-month contracts and 30 percent returns for six-month contracts. For 12-month contracts, Nathhamon would promise a 35 percent return and pledged to pay every month.

Considering that we are in 2022 how is this logically possible. This is a beyond predictable scam. Maybe it's Maybelline?
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She looks legit. I'm going to send her all my credit card numbers, maybe one of them will be lucky.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well she will get busted because she probably won't be able to stay off social media. Wonder if she pissed off any people that don't use the police to get justice, they will hunt her and any partners she has.
 
