(CNN)   Woman stuck upside down at a gym in a video on CNN, not PornHub   (cnn.com)
23
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I chuckled appropriately.  Not at the woman, but at her predicament.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I'm so very scared"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "I'm so very scared"


Yup.  That's the chair incident in the age of TikTok.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Help me, step-Blitzer!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aaand you're famous.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gina Carano?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also whatever she's on I wanna try it. We don't have that at my gym.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also, there are cameras everywhere in a gym. 24 hours a day.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My eyes had to travel down the page to find the inappropriate ad picturing a women and promising a titillating view.  So not Porn Hub.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Stuck' has got to be one of the weirdest fetishes ever.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
that which you can not change, you must have fun with...!


/she has the right attitude.
//post so that others may learn.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: My eyes had to travel down the page to find the inappropriate ad picturing a women and promising a titillating view.  So not Porn Hub.


Not yet...not yet.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: 'Stuck' has got to be one of the weirdest fetishes ever.


Just bondage and rape fantasy for people who don't want to call it bondage and rape fantasy.
 
buntz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And why were you recording yourself on an inversion table? I get recording yourself lifting weights to check your form but my "cynic sense" is tingling
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image image 425x488]


I have questions...not sure if I want them answered...but I have them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: 'Stuck' has got to be one of the weirdest fetishes ever.


Right!?!?!?

It's like "Lazy rape"
/i keed
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That might be the weirdest looking gym I've ever seen.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Then the cop says, guess this must be your unlucky day..zip.
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: backhand.slap.of.reason: 'Stuck' has got to be one of the weirdest fetishes ever.

Just bondage and rape fantasy for people who don't want to call it bondage and rape fantasy.


Somehow the "stuck" thing comes of as even creepier than most, its just "oh, the nearest vagina is available because its non-mobile, guess I better use it...*zip*".

Most bondage porn is more mutual than that genre.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RobotSpider: backhand.slap.of.reason: 'Stuck' has got to be one of the weirdest fetishes ever.

Just bondage and rape fantasy for people who don't want to call it bondage and rape fantasy.


Just like how "step" porn is basically incest porn but repackaged. They even joke about that saying "we're only STEP-whatever".
 
