 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Actual Slate article: It's too hard to choose what jeans to wear, so people should just wear skirts instead   (slate.com) divider line
39
    More: Facepalm, Skirt, Jeans, Jean skirt, trend-hunting, Trousers, Jean-Paul Gaultier, new trend, straight-leg jeans  
•       •       •

610 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Hence the fevered debate of recent years concerning the humble jean.

Huh, I guess I'm the only person who missed this fevered debate and is just wearing whichever pair is least dirty.

Unless... unless just maybe this is another one of those "lifestyle" articles the media loves where two moms the author met at her kid's tony private kindergarten were talking about it and them somebody mentioned it over Pinot Grigio at her Wednesday book club, so now it's a trend?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Huh, I guess I'm the only person who missed this fevered debate


Jeez, try and keep up.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I'm having trouble deciding on which shirt to wear? What should be my go-to choice then? Hopefully there will be a follow-up article very soon to address this obvious and glaring oversight.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.


I'll also never get tired of attractive women wearing skirts.

Or anything, really. Or nothing.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: What if I'm having trouble deciding on which shirt to wear? What should be my go-to choice then? Hopefully there will be a follow-up article very soon to address this obvious and glaring oversight.


An open and bedazzled leather vest. Nothing underneath.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.


I'd take a short skirt over that any day of the week,
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: hugram: I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.

I'd take a short skirt over that any day of the week,


I prefer my favorite shirt and her favorite pair of jeans
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Done & DONE!
(Commando boys are very very happy right now)
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too hard to choose what jeans to wear

Looks at pile of clothes on floor... "The ones on top."

Gee, that really wasn't that hard.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a skirt so short it qualifies as a wide belt.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why agonize over what kind of Jeans you should be wearing, when you can agonize over what kind of skirt you should be wearing!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's good to be a guy, because my decision loop is basically: pick up pants with belt still in loops, is this clean? Is this clean enough? Ok dressed or try again if stain or stench.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, but only if you look like this:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the collective social amnesia we have regarding khakis and swing music.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark jeans.  Wear wool trousers instead.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Why agonize over what kind of Jeans you should be wearing, when you can agonize over what kind of skirt you should be wearing!

[Fark user image 850x850]


I've never seen that second to last one. I'm waiting for Godet.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Fark jeans.  Wear wool trousers instead.


lol.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well i tried but i just couldn't hack the whole article. i am desperately clinging to a whole spring and summer of weight loss, and be assured the current fashion does not rate among my criteria for a new wardrobe. what can i buy on the cheap, that isn't pre-ripped? seriously i would take in my old fat pants if i knew how. there's not a lot of conversation about how to 'cut back' when one wasn't spending frivilously to begin with. i think i'm going to start with consuming less blather from Slate.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wear shorts similar to this during the summer when out and about:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Alternatively I wear this when it's time to pray:

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Comfort is king
//Keep your clothing loose
///Thobes hide Goth clothes really well when going to masjid!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

McGrits: SpectroBoy: hugram: I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.

I'd take a short skirt over that any day of the week,

I prefer my favorite shirt and her favorite pair of jeans


Cake - Short Skirt, Long Jacket (Music Video)
Youtube J1VQpH_yCjw
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Frank Popp Ensemble - Hip Teens (Don't Wear Blue Jeans)
Youtube _hzemxpXr1s


Ladytron - Blue Jeans [Official Music Video] - YouTube
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pencil Skirt
Youtube myW0HgXRp0o
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's too hard to choose what jeans to wear? Really? I, admittedly, have too many clothes, including too many jeans but even I don't 'agonize' over which pair to wear. I wear skirts, jeans, slacks, shorts, and dresses as the mood strikes me. I don't think I've ever had a conversation or overheard one about the struggle to choose which pair of jeans to wear. This sounds like the 'author' had a deadline to meet and no story so they just made up this bit of crap.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Loose clothes are great for comfort if you're not doing anything particularly 'active' and it's not cold enough you want to bundle up.  It's kind of a shame it's weird for straight guys to wear something like a thiab where I live.

But the moment you want to not have to worry much about your clothing getting caught on stuff, or you want a reliable level of protection against abrasion, or you want to be sealed up against the elements, you're not going to beat a garment that has the same shape as your body.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As a female, I can tell you there is no "fevered debate." Not among anybody with anything better to do. The Millennial vs. Gen Z garbage can be safely ignored.

Nobody gives a fark what kind of jeans you wear. Literally, nobody cares. There is no debate.

If you're a grownup bothered by anything Gen Z has to say about your wardrobe choices, you got worse problems than your wardrobe.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Why agonize over what kind of Jeans you should be wearing, when you can agonize over what kind of skirt you should be wearing!

[Fark user image 850x850]


The shortest and tightest you have, please.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: What if I'm having trouble deciding on which shirt to wear? What should be my go-to choice then? Hopefully there will be a follow-up article very soon to address this obvious and glaring oversight.


Anyone who is having trouble deciding which article(s) of clothing to wear should be wearing a body bag.  Full stop.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: hugram: I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.

I'd take a short skirt over that any day of the week,


And a looooong jacket
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I wear shorts similar to this during the summer when out and about:

[Fark user image image 500x489]
Alternatively I wear this when it's time to pray:

[Fark user image image 187x606]


/Comfort is king
//Keep your clothing loose
///Thobes hide Goth clothes really well when going to masjid!


When I saw the first pic I thought the only pilgrimage you would make is to Zanarkand
 
Krieghund
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't know why we're having this conversation.  The Fark uniform is cargo pants, sandals with socks, and a shirt from a band that was cool 30 years ago.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: hugram: I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.

I'd take a short skirt over that any day of the week,


Short skirt and a looooong jacket?

Make pockets standard on skirts and I 'lol wear them more. No pleats, though.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Krieghund: I don't know why we're having this conversation.  The Fark uniform is cargo pants, sandals with socks, and a shirt from a band that was cool 30 years ago.


Nope.  I tend to wear golf shirts or plain Ts.  I'm too cool to implicitly endorse someone else's IP, especially if they want me to pay for the privilege.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: SpectroBoy: hugram: I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.

I'd take a short skirt over that any day of the week,

Short skirt and a looooong jacket?

Make pockets standard on skirts and I 'lol wear them more. No pleats, though.


Pockets are why the outfit includes a loooong jacket
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Krieghund: I don't know why we're having this conversation.  The Fark uniform is cargo pants, sandals with socks, and a shirt from a band that was cool 30 years ago.


Joke's on you: I wear shirts from bands that were never cool
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Krieghund: I don't know why we're having this conversation.  The Fark uniform is cargo pants, sandals with socks, and a shirt from a band that was cool 30 years ago.

Joke's on you: I wear shirts from bands that were never cool


My shirt has a detachable cotton collar.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
NO gate-keeping please

PJ Harvey - Dress - HD Live (V Festival 2003)
Youtube A29BMj3v86w
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Catch You (Popworld 10.02.2007)
Youtube hqiAub2DoBs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuJAKisPdUw
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hugram: I will never get tired of attractive women wearing skin tight jeans.


We also welcome attractive men in skin tight jeans.  We certainly don't want to discriminate (or miss an opportunity to oggle attractive people in skin tight jeans generally).
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.