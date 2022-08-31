 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man being evicted from shipping container he's called home for the last 30 years. Wait until you see the interior   (metro.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[Raises hand]

Seems like it would be easy to move (no I didn't RTFA).
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lied and misled... ok, got it.

He didn't build a 4 story 40 unit apartment complex. Just fine the man and leave him alone.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hate all these Zillow posts on Fark.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The obvious solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the one hand, yeah, he shouldn't get away with it simply because he's gotten away with it so far.

On the other hand, given that he's gotten away with it for decades, whatever purpose the zoning restriction serves - the spirit of the law - has obviously not been harmed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just a reminder. You don't own anything.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dude lives in the UK, is over 60 and looks pretty chonky. This problem will sort itself out soon enough, just get him and his kids to agree that no future generations will live in that thing and move on.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Raising four children in a shipping container?
He's lucky to have sanity left...
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the government fails to enforce regulation(s) within a reasonable period and there is no harm being done, the government should lose the ability to enforce said regulation(s) in that particular situation.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Brings back memories.

armymomstrong.comView Full Size


Home sweet home.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the land is zoned for sheep, he can claim is is a sheeping container. Checkmate.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: You can see I'm a bit of a hoarder.

After looking at the pictures, I'm going to need a Queens English to American translation for Hoarder... because that is NOT a hoarder.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

starsrift: On the one hand, yeah, he shouldn't get away with it simply because he's gotten away with it so far.

On the other hand, given that he's gotten away with it for decades, whatever purpose the zoning restriction serves - the spirit of the law - has obviously not been harmed.


You'd think that even though it's already his property that the zoning laws would still have some kind of squatter's rights legal logic applied to them as well.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow.  That container would go for 4k/month here in the Bay Area!

But yeah, this is totally messed up and unnecessarily cruel of the city council.  Let the guy keep his home FFS instead of bein all butthurt that he pulled one over on you.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

starsrift: On the one hand, yeah, he shouldn't get away with it simply because he's gotten away with it so far.

On the other hand, given that he's gotten away with it for decades, whatever purpose the zoning restriction serves - the spirit of the law - has obviously not been harmed.


Yup, fine him and rezone it
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nicer than my apartment.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Just a reminder. You don't own anything.


He owns it, just can't park it there
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
30 years? He could have at least slapped a coat of paint or two on the outside.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: starsrift: On the one hand, yeah, he shouldn't get away with it simply because he's gotten away with it so far.

On the other hand, given that he's gotten away with it for decades, whatever purpose the zoning restriction serves - the spirit of the law - has obviously not been harmed.

You'd think that even though it's already his property that the zoning laws would still have some kind of squatter's rights legal logic applied to them as well.


Usually you have to be obvious and conspicuous for that.  You can't hide it then claim its yours
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gleeman: 30 years? He could have at least slapped a coat of paint or two on the outside.


Then people would know he lived there.   Whole point was he was hiding the fact he lived there
 
Yooper56 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Geez, just let the old guy peacefully live out his remaining years there.  Afterward, his heirs would be responsible for restoring the property.  Hell, they could probably get a decent price for the shipping containers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If the land is zoned for sheep, he can claim is is a sheeping container. Checkmate.


Oh ewe!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gleeman: 30 years? He could have at least slapped a coat of paint or two on the outside.


The look of the outside is part of the concealment.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why are people such arseholes?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder which member of the counsel has the inside scoop on a business needing a 3 acre plot right where this dude lives.....
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kendelrio: I wonder which member of the counsel has the inside scoop on a business needing a 3 acre plot right where this dude lives.....


That's and American motive. In the UK the motive is based solely on revenge. They will likely bulldoze it and put a flower bed where it once stood...
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Why are people such arseholes?


Who? The guy living on land without zoning and taxation, or the parties unknown for reporting that he was living there?

/mixed feelings on this
//don't farmers usually live on their farms?
///if he even acknowledges someone he fell-out with, is he possibly an arsehole?
 
