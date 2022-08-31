 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   La Nina, La Nina, La Nina   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Global warming, Pacific Ocean, ongoing La Nia climate pattern, Climate change, Meteorology, Ocean, third triple La Nia event, El Nio  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 11:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What does that mean?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grokca: What does that mean?


It's Spanish for "The Nina."
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just farking great, I guess not enough rivers have dried up.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 300x168]


Done in one...get the lights
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I were a betting man, I'd be off to VegasWall Street to be on desalinization and recycling toilet water as a profit industry.   Vegas  would be bone dry.   Then the next year, after the rest of the forest fires, I invest in flood industries.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.