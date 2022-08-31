 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   You know the rules. If you're going to bring guns to your second grade class, you have to bring enough for everyone, not just two   (abc15.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't say that school's name to this dog.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UberDave: Don't say that school's name to this dog.


The best part of that bit came at the end when the dog had Cliff trapped in the bathroom, Carla called the owner to get the correct password and then walked out with a "Good night everybody!"  So then Woody tries it.  "It didn't work!!!!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's not old enough to have a gun. Don't know Arizona law, so I am assuming it is 18, maybe 21.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He's not old enough to have a gun. Don't know Arizona law, so I am assuming it is 18, maybe 21.


Second grade was the best fourteen years of my life.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is the kid's name Chow Yun Fat?
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is the kid's name Chow Yun Fat?


I loved him in Hard Boiled.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What else do you bring for "Show and Quell Day?"
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 One seven year old simply does not just walk into a gun store.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He's not old enough to have a gun. Don't know Arizona law, so I am assuming it is 18, maybe 21.


I had a gun at 6. I also had a father that taught about gun safety and being responsible.

/of course my father was crazy - he also taught me to scuba dive when I was 5.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh I see the trick, you get him to bring enough for everybody, then the FBI jumps him for being a gun hording cult.  I see how you liberals work.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This Could have been really bad, it could have caused a cop to shiat his pants in fear
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He's not old enough to have a gun. Don't know Arizona law, so I am assuming it is 18, maybe 21.


I read a book called Hidden America several years ago. In one chapter, the author visits a gun shop in Yuma. She strikes up a conversation with another customer. On page 149:

"I just got that same Smith for my kid," he said.
I looked at him. He appeared far too young to have a grown son.
"Wait, how old is your kid?" I asked.
"Six," he said.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 

almejita: Oh I see the trick, you get him to bring enough for everybody, then the FBI jumps him for being a gun hording cult.  I see how you liberals work.

No , but over the past two years it's a proven fact that conservatives are dumb enough to believe it.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

allthesametome: kdawg7736: He's not old enough to have a gun. Don't know Arizona law, so I am assuming it is 18, maybe 21.

I had a gun at 6. I also had a father that taught about gun safety and being responsible.

/of course my father was crazy - he also taught me to scuba dive when I was 5.


Was part of that safety training walking your gun into your 2nd grade class?
 
wickedragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

allthesametome: kdawg7736: He's not old enough to have a gun. Don't know Arizona law, so I am assuming it is 18, maybe 21.

I had a gun at 6. I also had a father that taught about gun safety and being responsible.

/of course my father was crazy - he also taught me to scuba dive when I was 5.


I would not trust the world's most trustworthy 6 year old with a gun. That's insane.
 
DrJohnnyJones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Second Grade Amendment
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What the hell is he suppose to do when some A-hole tries to shoot up the place? Wait for the cops to come save him?
 
Cache
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And the Republican wet dream continues
 
