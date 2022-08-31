 Skip to content
(MSN)   Good news, we found the cause of the polio outbreak. Bad news, you people been eating arse again   (msn.com) divider line
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Surprised Germany doesn't have cases of polio then.

/so I'm told...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These Got Dang Millennial ass eaters. The toll for that asslickery is coming due.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, your first amendment rights have gone 'viral.'
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shouldn't there be a corresponding spike in hepatitis cases if the root of the problem is ingestion of feces?

/who wants chocolate pie?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Swimming in the Potomac?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bv2112
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I will not inject unknown vaccines into my body! Now excuse me while I eat shiat."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [i.imgur.com image 303x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


And saved!
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash:

/who wants chocolate pie cake?

Love Dump
Youtube izWx8XB2CRg
 
baorao
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Again? When we we suppose to stop?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
msn.com won't load on Firefox.  Anybody want to give a summary of TFA?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's why I stay healthy by only asking for the tossed salad.
 
baorao
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: msn.com won't load on Firefox.  Anybody want to give a summary of TFA?


Unvaxxed people are getting polio, and researchers have determined that by analyzing waste water in London and NY, because people that catch it shed it in their stool.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It spreads through contact with the stool (poop) of an infected person or droplets from a sneeze or cough..."

Thanks for the clarification.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baorao: NM Volunteer: msn.com won't load on Firefox.  Anybody want to give a summary of TFA?

Unvaxxed people are getting polio, and researchers have determined that by analyzing waste water in London and NY, because people that catch it shed it in their stool.


So it could be from swimming pools, or food handlers who don't wash their hands?  Like how it spread before the vaccine?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: "It spreads through contact with the stool (poop) of an infected person or droplets from a sneeze or cough..."

Thanks for the clarification.


Damn how hard are these people coughing and sneezing to make poop droplets come out.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: Swimming in the Potomac?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
