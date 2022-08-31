 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Any TV is bendable, if you're brave enough -Abraham Lincoln
23
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

You could really have fun hijacking the remote for that thing when your friends/siblings are high...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*website autoloads multiple twitter windows*

PAGE, NOOOOOO!!!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gimmick.  I remember reading (and watching) about OLED displays back in the 90s.  When they first appeared, someone would pick up a small, thin OLED display and bend it over and over while it was playing some animation.

They said we were supposed to have these things to where they can be rolled up by now.  I'm betting the only problem with that is the accessory ports which adds way more bulk than the screen and power supply.  My prediction is that your TV is going to go to a roll-up or fold-away screen with a separate base module that holds all the accessory ports - it can be connected to the screen via some new low profile HDMI cable or WiGig.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a TV can be a bendy dildo? Very interesting...
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: So a TV can be a bendy dildo? Very interesting...


I'd watch that!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All TV ever produced is bendable, that include old CRTs. The problem is the unbending.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't bought a TV in nine years

I hear Walmart is overstocked, I should go get a 50"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have 2 curved monitors. it's cool
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I think scientific endeavor is wasted on a civilization that is so focused on self-pleasure and trivial gimmicks to make themselves even more sedentary, along comes an idea like this....
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: The Exit Stencilist: So a TV can be a bendy dildo? Very interesting...

I'd watch that!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Gimmick.  I remember reading (and watching) about OLED displays back in the 90s.  When they first appeared, someone would pick up a small, thin OLED display and bend it over and over while it was playing some animation.

They said we were supposed to have these things to where they can be rolled up by now.  I'm betting the only problem with that is the accessory ports which adds way more bulk than the screen and power supply.  My prediction is that your TV is going to go to a roll-up or fold-away screen with a separate base module that holds all the accessory ports - it can be connected to the screen via some new low profile HDMI cable or WiGig.


They have one that can be rolled up. https://www.lg.com/global/lg-signature/rollable-oled-tv-r
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's the advantage of a curved tv?
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All TV's are bendable, some only once.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The idea is neat, but I am not convinced on the practicality. I doubt I'd bother changing the curve every time I wanted to play a game or do something else. I'd probably just end up leaving it flat or curved all the time. At which point if I want a curved monitor it probably makes sense to just buy a regular curved monitor.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So what is the draw of this?  Outside of the fact that it looks cool?  I guess it could be used as both a TV and a computer monitor, but then you would have to have your couch behind your computer desk.  That just wouldn't work.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 225x224]

What's the advantage of a curved tv?


What's NOT the advantage of a curved tv is the real question!I have no idea
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

talkertopc: All TV ever produced is bendable, that include old CRTs. The problem is the unbending.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The idea is neat, but I am not convinced on the practicality. I doubt I'd bother changing the curve every time I wanted to play a game or do something else. I'd probably just end up leaving it flat or curved all the time. At which point if I want a curved monitor it probably makes sense to just buy a regular curved monitor.


Well, as TVs get ever-bigger, the practicality of moving them in/out comes into question - particularly those in apartments with small elevators and/or tight stairways. You don't want to get your tv up to the first landing and not be able to get around the corner to get it the rest of the way up (regardless of how many times you yell "PIVOT!"), only to find you've somehow pivoted it into a spot where it can't go back down the stairs, either.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bronskrat: The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 225x224]

What's the advantage of a curved tv?

What's NOT the advantage of a curved tv is the real question!I have no idea


Mean time to failure of moving pixels.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eKonk: mongbiohazard: The idea is neat, but I am not convinced on the practicality. I doubt I'd bother changing the curve every time I wanted to play a game or do something else. I'd probably just end up leaving it flat or curved all the time. At which point if I want a curved monitor it probably makes sense to just buy a regular curved monitor.

Well, as TVs get ever-bigger, the practicality of moving them in/out comes into question - particularly those in apartments with small elevators and/or tight stairways. You don't want to get your tv up to the first landing and not be able to get around the corner to get it the rest of the way up (regardless of how many times you yell "PIVOT!"), only to find you've somehow pivoted it into a spot where it can't go back down the stairs, either.


The thing with TV's getting larger and larger, it's not like the rooms TV's are in are getting larger and larger. Point being, you cannot properly see the benefits of a large screen when you're sitting 6-feeet away from it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I used to be a TV buyer.

At a CES in the early 2000s, I was invited behind the velvet rope for a demonstration of Toshiba's experimental off-axis screen technology, which allowed two people to watch two different TV programs by simply sitting slightly left or right of center of a single LCD screen.

Me: "Uh. OK. Hmm. Sorta cool, I guess...but what about the audio?"

Toshiba Engineer: "Either one person listens via the TV speakers and the other person uses headphones, or both use headphones with isolated audio."

Me: "Mm-hm. Well, that'll never work for most people. Maaaybe gamers, but I don't know, kind of a neat technological trick, but too impractical for everyday use."

Toshiba Team: [dejected]

Me: "Although, could be interesting for commercial purposes - like electronic billboards, maybe?"

Toshiba Team: [suddenly reinvigorated]
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 225x224]

What's the advantage of a curved tv?


It's too late. A big curved TV would have been nice back when we sat cross-legged on the floor to play Wave Race 64 because the controller tethered us to within three feet of the console. But that problem has already been solved.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Switch between flat and curved.

Y tho

There are also gaming modes that let you shrink the 42-inch display down to 32- or 27-inch sizes if you don't want to play certain games at the full size of the TV.

Y tho x2
 
