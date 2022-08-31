 Skip to content
Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I get up early to doomscroll so I can be the first one to spread the bad news!

My friend Doug and I text each other when a celebrity dies. Whoever passes the news first wins.

There is joy in the news!

Oh wait, I'm old. Never mind.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When's the next Ultrafark user drive going to happen? I think I have like a dozen or so of those memberships stored up to hand out to people.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well there hasn't really been much good news - especially for young people - in a long, long time. Basically anything happening these days comes with the thought "OK how does this screw us even more" because, well, that's been the experience of anyone born after the late 70s.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Well there hasn't really been much good news - especially for young people - in a long, long time. Basically anything happening these days comes with the thought "OK how does this screw us even more" because, well, that's been the experience of anyone born after the late 70s.


lol.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought the point of TF and TFD was pretty explicitely to avoid the news and to spend that time with a community instead.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Check out our anarchy
Wu-Tang Clan - Gravel Pit (Official Video)
Youtube Of-lpfsBR8U
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FIX OLD

NO NEWS
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I thought the point of TF and TFD was pretty explicitely to avoid the news and to spend that time with a community instead.


It was for the cafes that opened every 30 minutes or so, drinking fake drinks.
 
