(NYPost)   Had this been United, she would have simply been punched in the face and thrown off the plane   (nypost.com) divider line
20
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Window seat or Phuket.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What happens in Phuket stays in Phuket. Well in except in her case brought some home.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

An Australian Raiders fan?  She must know how to fight.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Window seat or Phuket.


Username checks out?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Where was security! Fake lips and a Raiders jacket should have been enough to bar her from boarding the plane.
 
keldaria
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is not article worthy. It's barely Twitter worthy. Why would anyone write let alone publish and article about this?

*checks source*

Ahh yes never mind that makes sense.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thiere is no mention of whether or not she bought a window seat, thus was demanding her due.

/ If she didn't; Yeah, jail her for suspicion of stoopidity
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
United? Subby, you mean mile-high fight club - I mean Spirit.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is her name Karen?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe I've not had enough coffee today, but that article made my head all hurty when I read it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, the NY post

I want to believe
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i like how the NYP threw in a random pic of someone suffering from 'influencer face', who does not have any part in the altercation according to the video.  she's some chick who stood up from her seat for a moment, if that. or it could be a representation of what the front of the back of said women might look like.
New York Post, esteemed news journal to a discerning public :)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The footballers or the airline?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EwoksSuck: Is her name Karen?


uǝɹɐʞ. She's Australian.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
United Airlines?

She's lucky that they didn't break her guitar or kill her dog.
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fellow travelers broke out in applause as she made her way off the plane, only for her to make a swift turnaround just before exiting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Thiere is no mention of whether or not she bought a window seat, thus was demanding her due.

/ If she didn't; Yeah, jail her for suspicion of stoopidity


I was boarding a flight one time after a work trip - and I'm taking about one of those work trips where you're running around doing shiat for 16 hours a day, not one of the ones where you get to sit around in meetings and conferences - and was exhausted. I purchased a window seat and there was an old white Texan-style couple already in mine; they had pre-boarded due to being ancient. The husband had a sparkly cowboy hat and she had big hair. I asked to sit in my seat and they started throwing a ruckus saying they also bought the window seat and couldn't I sit on the aisle to get jostled by the carts whenever I fell asleep?

Had to get the stewardess involved and it turns out they were in the wrong row. Whenever I woke up, the old lady was staring daggers at me. I did not poke her on the eyes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Airlines need to incorporate breathalyzers as part of the boarding procedure and just not let drunk people on the flights. Yeah, it will not stop them from getting drunk on the plane (but a one- or two-drink limit will fix that issue) but it will help weed out some of the people like this woman.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The woman, understood to be an Australian

If you understood her, she couldn't have been Australian.
 
