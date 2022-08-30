 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   "Does this peanut butter smell funny to you?"   (upi.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Peanut butter, Ottawa Bylaw, municipal government, Regulatory Services, animal control services, local bylaws, Administrative law, rescue of a skunk  
•       •       •

1239 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week this furry resident was seen running into traffic with his head stuck in a peanut butter jar. Thankfully one of our officers spotted him and was able to carefully remove the container.

Matty?  What have we said about playing in traffic?
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not falling for that one again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Is there something wrong with the Smuckers?"

"Yea it's been on my crotch"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar

I respect that the officer didn't let the fact that his head was stuck in a peanut butter jar stop him from protecting and serving.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...says subby to his dog, who is wearing a shameful "this is a trap" face.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is now to be addressed as "Officer Chunk-Style".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kate moss?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this a chloroform joke?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This headline does not mix well with the Polio headline a few threads above.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.