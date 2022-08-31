 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   The Queen will not return to Buckingham Palace to appoint the next Prime Minister, prompting questions about her health, presence of Enrico Palazzo   (bbc.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prime minister, Constitutional monarchy, potential prime minister, Monarchy, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, explanation, Head of state  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So will Reggie Jackson sing "God save the Queen"?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's fine
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, she is up there in years. She should retire, but of course she won't.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Health? I can diagnose her from here as having an acute case of being 96 farking years old.
 
thornhill
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jeez. She must really hate her son to close out her reign bedridden.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This means that the UK government is illegitimate and Donald Trump is automatically UK president for life and his youngest son gets knighted Baron Barron.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, she's 96, and Sunak and Truss are both non-entities with no constituencies and zero chance of lasting without more parliamentary fudging.  Would you travel down to London attend the funeral of your friends' children's pet rat?
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead
Youtube eubgWMwSD0k
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh noes what will we do without the queen to do some pointless ceremony.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I keep telling you she's been dead since she first time caught covid and was replaced with Scott Thompson!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe she doesn't like whichever twatwaffle the Tories will replace the existing twatwaffle with
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Yeah, she's 96, and Sunak and Truss are both non-entities with no constituencies and zero chance of lasting without more parliamentary fudging.  Would you travel down to London attend the funeral of your friends' children's pet rat?


Tell me you have no idea how the UK system works without saying you have no idea how the UK system works.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: how the UK system works


That's the neat part. It doesn't.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Questions about her health? The woman is 96 years old. The answer to any question about her health is yes - of course it's all about her health. She 96 farkin' years old.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She's still rockin' - that's what counts.

QUEEN ELIZABETH TO THE RHYTHM OF MUSIC - WE WILL ROCK YOU - PLATINUM Jubilee 2022
Youtube 2NqPsd5e3sw
 
browntimmy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

groppet: Oh noes what will we do without the queen to do some pointless ceremony.


It's important to maintain antiquated traditions because reasons.
 
thisispete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She just needs to reign another 634 days to have the longest reign on record, beating Louis XIV. And since the French are disinclined to reinstate a royal family, that means Britain will have won Monarchy.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry, but we've been working really really hard at getting her out in public again, but the servos actuating the hips have only just been replaced, and require our team to be working round-the-clock, stomping out the kinds of motor-control bugs that nearly saw Meghan kicked squarely in the punani last audience she had. (obviously the malfunctioning servos, and nothing personal, right?)

/Three Li-ion's under her shiiiirt
 
Target Builder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thisispete: She just needs to reign another 634 days to have the longest reign on record, beating Louis XIV. And since the French are disinclined to reinstate a royal family, that means Britain will have won Monarchy.


And that dude was 4 when he was Coronated.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Well, she is up there in years. She should retire, but of course she won't.

[c.tenor.com image 498x308] [View Full Size image _x_]


She can't, on two counts.  First, if she abdicates, that disqualifies every one of her descendants, so her nephew would replace her and I doubt Lizzie is too keen on that happening.  Second, Parliament has to approve her abdication.  If she were to say "Peace, I'm out", unless Parliament grants her permission it means not a damned thing.  When Eddie Ocho abdicated, Parliament was all too eager to punt his Nazi ass out, but there is nowhere near the groundswell to drop her down the Corgi Hole.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An English PM anointed in Scotland?

I'm sure there will be a few who look at that symbolism with a furrowed brow.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thisispete: She just needs to reign another 634 days to have the longest reign on record, beating Louis XIV. And since the French are disinclined to reinstate a royal family, that means Britain will have won Monarchy.


Only until the Japanese Imperial Household's advanced research division perfects cybernetic augmentation and creates Emperor Shinaihito the Undying.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thisispete: She just needs to reign another 634 days to have the longest reign on record, beating Louis XIV. And since the French are disinclined to reinstate a royal family, that means Britain will have won Monarchy.


Achievement Unlocked: "ONE QUEEN TO RULE THEM ALL"
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.