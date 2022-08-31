 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   That time back in 1964 when the Air Force almost nuked South Dakota by accident   (9news.com.au) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Nuclear fission, Explosive material, Missile, Nuclear weapon, Nuclear warfare, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Nuclear power, United States Air Force  
•       •       •

147 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 8:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How would you tell if they did or not? *gestures at SD*
 
eKonk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, there's one person happy about that...
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


But as for the rest of us, we're still stuck with two Dakotas when we only need none.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

urger: How would you tell if they did or not? *gestures at SD*


oblig
supercultshow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure..."accident". Got it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Eh, we could use two less Dakotas.
 
cide1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Early in my career I worked with a few older technicians that came out of the Air Force missile silos, this incident was well known to them.  The way it was told to me was that a tech skipped some steps in the service procedures, and only de-powered certain circuits while doing maintenance.  A wrench was dropped, which bridged power to a place it shouldnt have been and explosive bolts fired, resulting in a displaced warhead.  It was all assholes and elbows from that point on.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We beat them by 6 years.
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/24951
 
Netrngr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They have a thing about trying to nuke anything with South in the name.
 
planes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eKonk: Well, there's one person happy about that...
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 200x150]

But as for the rest of us, we're still stuck with two Dakotas when we only need none.


How can I subscribe to your newsletter? You must know everything about how "Dakota Territory" became two States, much to the surprise of those pushing for statehood.

Hint: the railroads got involved.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.