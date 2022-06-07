 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Germany: We have almost filled our gas reserves. Russia: How about now? *turns off tap*   (theguardian.com) divider line
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Germany had switched to Norwegian gas and were pretty much at their stockpiling goal?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Russia, stop being an asshole...your being an asshole.
All this will result in is your customers for your number one export finding other more reliable sources and letting you go. Wadda you do after that, sell little dolls? Because tourism is out
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

Dude. Really? Near the gas pipeline?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I thought Germany had switched to Norwegian gas and were pretty much at their stockpiling goal?


Norwegian Gas is my Beatles/Mason Williams mashup song
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reliance on Russian gas was well known to be a bad idea, and it still is.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Reliance on Russian gas was well known to be a bad idea, and it still is.


Some aren't listening.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Regardless of the pain that european countries might feel this winter, Russia has farked itself in the long term.

Russia's major customer is now doing everything it can to get rid of it. Within 3 years, Russia ain't going to be earning euros.

The Indians and Chinese might buy it but bee pipelines will need to be built and they take decades.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I thought Germany had switched to Norwegian gas and were pretty much at their stockpiling goal?


Correct. We'll be fine thanks to the Norges.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That seems like one of the least effective times to turn off the tap.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Public Call Box: I thought Germany had switched to Norwegian gas and were pretty much at their stockpiling goal?

Correct. We'll be fine thanks to the Norges.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Doesn't sound super fine.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes cut off more of your revenue. That'll show everyone!!

Yall playing checkers Putin is playing 4d Majong.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]
Dude. Really? Near the gas pipeline?


Don't disparage Sr. Pipeline Leak Checker Boris
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]
Dude. Really? Near the gas pipeline?


His cousin works at an ammunition depot.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]
Dude. Really? Near the gas pipeline?


YA RLY! Why do you think all those Russian ammo dumps in Crimea are exploding?

ansius: Regardless of the pain that european countries might feel this winter, Russia has farked itself in the long term.

Russia's major customer is now doing everything it can to get rid of it. Within 3 years, Russia ain't going to be earning euros.

The Indians and Chinese might buy it but bee pipelines will need to be built and they take decades.


You forget that Russia has perfected dogs-that-shoot-bees-from-their-mouths technology. They don't need bee pipelines.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Father_Jack: Public Call Box: I thought Germany had switched to Norwegian gas and were pretty much at their stockpiling goal?

Correct. We'll be fine thanks to the Norges.

[Fark user image image 425x548]
Doesn't sound super fine.


Régarde!

German govt site:
https://www.bundesnetzagentur.de/EN/Areas/Energy/Companies/SecurityOfSupply/GasSupply/start.html

https://www.iamexpat.de/expat-info/german-expat-news/germanys-gas-reserves-filling-quicker-expected

Contradictory info.... we haz it.

Alls I know is I talked to the lady who manages the gas and insurance contracts for the owners of the flats in my haus and we locked in our rate before the war started so at least until January we aren't even gonna have a price change... <does Bob dole air punch>
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Yes cut off more of your revenue. That'll show everyone!!

Yall playing checkers Putin is playing 4d Majong.


Right? You think he'd be wanting the cash while he could get it, especially cilonsodering he's not got much time left before western Europe completely pivots away
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

optikeye: Hey Russia, stop being an asshole...your being an asshole.
All this will result in is your customers for your number one export finding other more reliable sources and letting you go. Wadda you do after that, sell little dolls? Because tourism is out


It would probably behoove Europe in the long run if someone where to sabotage the NG lines from Russia right now (before Winter).  Once they are no longer an option, Russia will starve and Europe will be forced to live without them.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Public Call Box: I thought Germany had switched to Norwegian gas and were pretty much at their stockpiling goal?

Correct. We'll be fine thanks to the Norges.


Not just the Norwegians.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-07/the-us-is-now-sending-the-bulk-of-its-export-gas-to-europe
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Father_Jack: Public Call Box: I thought Germany had switched to Norwegian gas and were pretty much at their stockpiling goal?

Correct. We'll be fine thanks to the Norges.

Not just the Norwegians.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-07/the-us-is-now-sending-the-bulk-of-its-export-gas-to-europe


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-01/us-lng-supplies-to-europe-overtake-russian-gas-iea-says
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Father_Jack: Public Call Box: I thought Germany had switched to Norwegian gas and were pretty much at their stockpiling goal?

Correct. We'll be fine thanks to the Norges.

Not just the Norwegians.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-07/the-us-is-now-sending-the-bulk-of-its-export-gas-to-europe


NICE!

Next up grain?
 
