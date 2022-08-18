 Skip to content
Hero Day 189 of WW3: Ukraine crosses the Inhulets River in 12 locations, Russian lines reportedly broken in 3 locations, Defense of Ukraine urges everyone to go dark as the Battle for Kherson is apparently imminent. It's your Wednesday Ukraine War thread
    Ukraine, Russia, Chernobyl disaster, Nuclear power, Russian occupation, Dnieper River, Ukrainian military source, Russia's defense ministry  
See what I mean, here:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Source: https://twitter.com/WarintheFuture/status/1564802047211229184/photo/1

Ukraine is claiming 4 villages liberated so far.

In related news:

UN inspectors prepare to visit nuclear plant

The counteroffensive comes as a delegation of 14 international experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Kyiv ahead of a planned visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine later this week.

The nuclear plant, which is Europe's largest, has been under Russian control since March. Clashes around the complex have sparked widespread concern and fears of a disaster.

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian forces of storing heavy weaponry inside the complex and using it as cover to launch attacks, knowing that Ukraine can't return fire without risking hitting one of the plant's six reactors. Russia has claimed that they do not have any "heavy weaponry" at the nuclear power plant.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed four holes in the roof of the plant's building, near at least three Russian armored personnel carriers.

media.cnn.comView Full Size


In the satellite images, at least three Russian armored personnel carriers are seen sitting underneath a large structure with pipes, which feed from the building into all six of the nuclear reactors.

The Russian-appointed leader for the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, claimed that the holes were the result of a Ukrainian military strike on the complex.

CNN has geolocated and confirmed the authenticity of the photos, but not the claims that the holes were the result of a Ukrainian military strike.

Ukraine and Russia continued to blame each other Tuesday for shelling the area around the plant. CNN is unable to verify who is responsible.

Russian authorities - who now control the plant and the nearby city of Enerhodar - reported artillery strikes early Tuesday morning close to a spent fuel storage building.

Kyiv blamed Moscow for the attack. Russia "is deliberately shelling corridors for [the] IAEA mission to reach ZNPP [the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant]," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky's Head of the Office, alleged in a tweet that reiterated Ukrainian demands for Russian troops to withdraw from the plant.

media.cnn.comView Full Size

Europe's largest nuclear plant is under threat. But experts say a Chernobyl-sized disaster is unlikely

Concerns over a possible nuclear accident saw Zaporizhzhia city authorities handing out iodine pills to residents. On Tuesday, the European Union said it was donating 5.5 million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine to protect people from potential radiation exposure.

"No nuclear power plant should ever be used as a war theater. It is unacceptable that civilian lives are put in danger. All military action around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop immediately," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said.

Meanwhile, US officials believe Ukraine's long anticipated counteroffensive will include a combination of air and ground operations.

John Kirby, the communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said Monday that regardless of the size, scale and scope of the latest counteroffensive, the Ukrainians "have already had an impact on Russian military capabilities."

"Because the Russians have had to pull resources from the east simply because of reports that the Ukrainians might be going more on the offense in the south," Kirby said. "And so they've had to deplete certain units ... in certain areas in the east in the Donbas (region), to respond to what they clearly believed was a looming threat of a counteroffensive."

Kirby also said that Russia "continues to have manpower problems" in Ukraine and is trying to expand its recruitment of fighters inside Russia as well as "entice" some of their conscripts and contract soldiers to serve beyond their timeframes.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/30/europe/ukraine-kherson-counteroffensive-intl/index.html
 
Also:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Kyiv Indepdenent:
The Ukrainian army also reported that they struck four Russian control points and four transportation routes, including two strikes on the Antonivsky bridge.

Ukraine's military: Russian forces sustain significant losses in southern Ukraine.

Operational Command "South" reported that they killed 117 Russian troops and destroyed over 30 units of military equipment including nine T-72 tanks, three "Grad" MLRS, one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, one Msta self-propelled howitzer, and 18 units of armored vehicles.

* = The number 117 keeps climbing. It was 92 last time I looked.
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
This one seems appropriate....

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BTW, I think the HERO tag could be applied to many today.
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK, so, Mods: delete if inappropes...

So since this whole war is depressing (hurray for the UDF counter-offensive!) I've been meaning to post this video that always cheers me up when I'm depressed about the state of the world.

The East Pointers - Wintergreen
Youtube P05YtS75gR4


It's by a Canadian folk group called The East Pointers.

I stumbled upon it because it's the intro song to a quirky little Kiwi TV show called "Under the Vines."
 
Looking at FIRMS data has me wondering if Kherson is a feint.

Well, not a "feint" but people have so abused that word in this war that I might as well use it here too.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The Kherson liberation counteroffensive is quite obviously incredibly important but I wonder if, between Ukraine telegraphing the importance of Kherson & Putin wanting to press west in Donetsk, Ukraine has been sneaking in a second counteroffensive along the Volnovakha-Mariupol area, timed to occur at the same time as the Kherson counteroffensive. With Russian forces all split between Izyum/Bakhmut & Kherson, maybe they have left that area open to counterattack, because FIRMS data shows a lot of activity there.
 
andrewagill: Looking at FIRMS data has me wondering if Kherson is a feint.

Well, not a "feint" but people have so abused that word in this war that I might as well use it here too.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x528]

The Kherson liberation counteroffensive is quite obviously incredibly important but I wonder if, between Ukraine telegraphing the importance of Kherson & Putin wanting to press west in Donetsk, Ukraine has been sneaking in a second counteroffensive along the Volnovakha-Mariupol area, timed to occur at the same time as the Kherson counteroffensive. With Russian forces all split between Izyum/Bakhmut & Kherson, maybe they have left that area open to counterattack, because FIRMS data shows a lot of activity there.


I have absolutely no video editing experience whatsoever, so imagine a russian flag on the guy on the left and a Ukranian flag on the right:
There's something on your face! It was pain!
Youtube -8wDQMD7FNU
 
andrewagill: FIRMS data shows a lot of activity there.


Whole lot of shakin' goin' on, uh huh. ( Elvis pose )
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rock on!
 
andrewagill: Looking at FIRMS data has me wondering if Kherson is a feint.

Well, not a "feint" but people have so abused that word in this war that I might as well use it here too.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x528]

The Kherson liberation counteroffensive is quite obviously incredibly important but I wonder if, between Ukraine telegraphing the importance of Kherson & Putin wanting to press west in Donetsk, Ukraine has been sneaking in a second counteroffensive along the Volnovakha-Mariupol area, timed to occur at the same time as the Kherson counteroffensive. With Russian forces all split between Izyum/Bakhmut & Kherson, maybe they have left that area open to counterattack, because FIRMS data shows a lot of activity there.


Attacking the reserves for Kherson from behind is a Chad move.
 
Gen. Mick Ryan has a new thread up:

Thread Reader link -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 584x680]


I'd put vodka ahead of smoking, or at least tied.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Go Ukraine, Go! I hope they can push the Orcs all the way back to Moscow.
 
If the Ukrainian offensive pushes Russia out of Crimea, Putin will be deposed. Russians will take to the streets demanding his resignation similar to Argentina after they got kicked out of the Falklands.
 
I don't have the skills, but Zelinskyy shopped on to "Bravo Six, going dark" would be great.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: BTW, I think the HERO tag could be applied to many today.


Welcome Back, Kotter Theme (Intro & Outro)
Youtube Mmm3KTa601s
 
heavymetal: If the Ukrainian offensive pushes Russia out of Crimea, Putin will be deposed. Russians will take to the streets demanding his resignation similar to Argentina after they got kicked out of the Falklands.


Or demand that Russia nuke Ukraine.
 
