(Thread Reader)   An analysis of the DOJ's filing tonight in the stolen classified documents case. Short version: Trump is farked
    More: News, Classified information, DOJ's response, Trump's motion, Donald Trump, starting point, Trump's attorneys, storage room, Trump's false claims  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Aug 2022 at 3:10 AM



51 Comments
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, firing squad at dawn it is then. Hamerders and Adderall requested for the final meal.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby is correct if he ignores the first couple of tweets in the thread. Then yes.

But it's been a few days now that the Special Master has been okayed by the judge. So we know Trump is very likely to walk away unscathed. Just like the tweeter, who wisely is saying the DoJ is panicking. Which they should.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHEN???????
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Legal Twitter is in consensus: Trump is f*cked multiple ways
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Except everyone is assuming, probably incorrectly, that the judge is acting in good faith.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in my bunk
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Please for the love of all that's good and holy can we have an arrest video?
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The judge didn't okay a special master. Also, I have zero idea why you think a special master would mean Trump walks away unscathed.
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Is this a joke?  You think the DOJ is panicking?  Hahahahahaha
 
Hzchewtoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x426]


Attachment F

That is gold
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have a seat, Donald.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Knock, knock ... who's there?  Oh just Dark Brandon on the cover of the Time mag found during the "raid".  Priceless!  Look at the box in the picture.  This is some Nostradamus shiat right here.  I can't wait until this giant orange turd goes to jail!
 
muck1969
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TFG : RELEASE THE SEARCH WARRANT!!!1
DOJ : ok, no probz, here ya go
TFG : ohshiat. umm RELEASE THE AFFIDAVIT!!
DOJ : well that's very unusual but ok
TFG : ohfarkohfark. WE HEREBY SUBMIT A MOTION FOR A SPECIAL MASTER
DOJ : lolwut. dude, this shiat is way beyond that, and here's some pics.
lawyers everywhere : hoe. lee. she. it.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay, I knew he was under investigation, but holy f*ck, what the hell did that orange glob do? This isn't just the usual corruption--the released stuff talks about top secret docs? If that was all, we wouldn't be looking at this thread.

/hot damn, that excuse for a man is going to jail for the rest of his natural existence
//and will possibly be buried under it so the confinement can continue past then
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Call me when he's being frog marched.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can I get out the lube yet?!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wait... is that framed? Is he so narcissistic that he was completely oblivious to the context, just because his face is there?
 
Alphax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Okay, I knew he was under investigation, but holy f*ck, what the hell did that orange glob do? This isn't just the usual corruption--the released stuff talks about top secret docs? If that was all, we wouldn't be looking at this thread.

/hot damn, that excuse for a man is going to jail for the rest of his natural existence
//and will possibly be buried under it so the confinement can continue past then


There's a thought.  Anyone have a spell to insure his soul can never leave his body?  Just leave it trapped inside his corpse until the heat death of the universe.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Well, the dude can't read, so I guess it's reasonable to think that he got a dopamine hit from being on the cover of Time.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should we start with the sucking of each other's dicks? I'm just asking questions!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It's been in the news all week. The judge said she would.

Although I just saw in another thread and MSNBC reported she declined it. That would change everything that I've seen so far as well as the first two tweets in TFthread. So if she acutally didn't, after saying she would, then Trump is farked, yes.

6 months of memes about how badass Mueller is didn't teach you anything, I see.
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

He's insane!  I just can't stop laughing that this is in official evidence.  It's real!  Very real.  You can't write a better story.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Should we start with the sucking of each other's dicks? I'm just asking questions!


If the Senate couldn't convicgt baed on the Mueller Report, which was, at it's core, about Trump shoveling Top Secret stuff to Russia, then we need to tie our dicks in a knot until he is convicted AND sentenced.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On "the DOJ is panicking", this is the greatest gift that Trump could have handed them. Normally, the DOJ has to play things pretty close to the vest before charges are laid, to avoid accusations that they are trying cases in the court of public opinion rather than an actual court where a person can defend themselves.

Trump's lawyers effectively filed a motion of "please lay out the most damning evidence you are willing to share". It would be seriously bad form to leak this stuff, but if you're invited to put it in a court filing by Trump's lawyers, it would be downright rude not to publishiat2 And hey, throw in a photo of TS/SCI documents on his tacky carpet for kicks. Why not, they literally asked for it.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is going to be an interesting week
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: So if she acutally didn't, after saying she would, then Trump is farked, yes.


Even appointing a special master, there wouldn't be much of anything they could do.  The special master would be there to separate client-attorney documents, none of which seem to be at all the issue.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Educate each other, and keep it happening
 
wickedragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Isn't a Special Master just a third party that gets to review the evidence?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Can I get out the lube yet?!


This is some quality foreplay. Feel free to lube up anytime.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Is he so narcissistic


Yes, yes he is.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

So, once tied, I'll pull lightly if you pull hard. I'll let you know my safe word and we can go from there.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bennie Crabtree:
It's been in the news all week. The judge said she would.

No, she didn't. She indicated an initial preference for allowing a special master, based on the filing made by Trump's lawyers, and requested that the DOJ submit a response to that motion. The response to that motion is the thing we are discussing. Cannon hasn't ruled on anything yet.
 
Tchvori
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like Trump's lawyer is screwed, not Trump.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am cautiously optimistic since there's seemingly nobody around to clog up the system or fall on Trump's sword this time. Nevertheless, can't wait to see how we fark this one up.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

So far, he has defeated every one of those people independently, and all of those people working together, several times. Not only does he deserve to frame it, all of them should consider that cover to be their individual and collective failure. It's a record of how worthles they were at stopping Donald Trump, that hundreds of thousands oF Americans died in his last year, and unmarked black vans were kidnapping people, and cops were shooting tear ga as kettled protesters and shooting them with rubber bullets on their porches.

Are you farking stupider that Trump?

Are you goddam serious? After hundreds of thousand of people died and none of those guys on the cover could stop Trump from doing it? You goddam fruit fly brained memory hole.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Excpet for the extremely obvious part where IF she did, she could instruct the Special Master to do as Trump's lawters desired. And she would ahve no reason other than to support them.

Jesus, have you even seen the USA and how their courts work?
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Good news! You don't need 17 Republican Senators to convict him of a crime, as you did with impeachment. The whole 'jury of your peers' thing isn't that literal.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This better be the farking end of him once and for all.
I don't know how much faith I have on the outcomes of NY and GA and and am sick and tired of that piece of shiat getting away with everything all the farking time.

I want the following:
-Trump** to be sentenced to life in prison.
-ALL of his money/assets seized permanently.
-The Trump** brand/companies/organizations/corporations dissolved completely.
-Ivanka to admit on broadcast video, under oath, that daddy** sexually abused her for decades.
-Ivanka to admit that she has complete androgen insensitivity syndrome (CAIS). (Essentially that she's technically a male but her body could never process testosterone so it just physically made her appear female. (a la House; Skin Deep, S02E13)
-The Trump** name to disappear from society, only to be relegated to legal instruments, psychological studies, and history books.
-Once all of that is complete, Trump** dies in prison from I don't care what.

/A man can dream.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Difficulty:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I used to work for a company that manufactured electronic devices regulated by the feds (FDA, specifically). Document control to ensure a clean audit path for every bit of information that might actually touch the manufacturing floor was paramount, and I couldn't even make troubleshooting notes on a schematic diagram without half a dozen document control specialists having conniption fits. For Trump to try and walk away with tracked documents assigned to him, never mind that they were top secret and marked as containing compartmentalized information, without being dispositioned as returned or properly destroyed demonstrates the hubris of a complete moron.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You keep saying this, and you keep being wrong. The hearing isn't even until the 1st, and Team Trump has to respond to this filing on the 31st.

Judge Cannon has no real authority to unilaterally appoint a Special Master without having seen all the filings, and she would probably have to confer with Judge Reinhart before she could try.

You don't usually shill this hard for Team Trump, what the hell's wrong with you?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yes.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The show must shiat on, it seems. How long before this is all over and we have the first ever former president behind bars so he can set another new record low?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unless he or she was in exile having stolen their country blind, why would the past leader of a country obscure and delay law enforcement?

I've asked it before and am asking it again, has anyone confirmed Fort Knox is still full and can maybe someone do the vinegar spritz test on some of the bars?  Bring Geraldo out of retirement
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll believe TFG is "farked" when s/he/it goes to prison.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Speak for yourself, Poutine. You wanna try to stretch yours into a Toronto dogwhistle, you do you.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tchvori: Sounds like Trump's lawyer is screwed, not Trump.


They specifically say that the items that aren't classified documents are personal items of Trump's, but also are evidence in a criminal investigation.
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

someone needs to re-do that but have them looking through prison bars at him
 
RagnarD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

