 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Machine guns have been outlawed and boy howdy are there a lot of outlaws out there using them   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica, Automatic firearm, Semi-automatic firearm, Machine gun, Automatic rifle, Firearm, Submachine gun, gunfire detection company, automatic weapons  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 7:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jeffrey said she has reached out to lawmakers in Texas in hopes of enacting a tougher state law regarding so-called conversion devices like the one on the weapon used to kill her dad.
"We do not live in a war zone," Jeffrey told CNN. "There is no need for us to have these automatic weapons on the streets of Houston - anywhere in the United States."

State laws?  Possession of an unregistered fully automatic weapon is a Class X felony - 10 years in a federal PMITA prison. And "possession" includes the knowledge and ability, not necessarily assembly.  Have a Glock 9mm, 3D printer, and the 3D file for one of these 'switches'? Watch out for your cornhole, bud.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope they love replacing rifle barrels. Those are the mods you do once on your semi just for a kick and then never use again.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Hope they love replacing rifle barrels. Those are the mods you do once on your semi just for a kick and then never use again.


I'm sure the Bloods and Crips supply sergeant is taking the necessary procurement measures.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Jeffrey said she has reached out to lawmakers in Texas in hopes of enacting a tougher state law regarding so-called conversion devices like the one on the weapon used to kill her dad.
"We do not live in a war zone," Jeffrey told CNN. "There is no need for us to have these automatic weapons on the streets of Houston - anywhere in the United States."

State laws?  Possession of an unregistered fully automatic weapon is a Class X felony - 10 years in a federal PMITA prison. And "possession" includes the knowledge and ability, not necessarily assembly.  Have a Glock 9mm, 3D printer, and the 3D file for one of these 'switches'? Watch out for your cornhole, bud.


That's a neat idea and all but would require the ATF to do something, not gonna happen.
They already ignore straw purchasers, like they are going to bother with this.
 
Pextor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Incidents of machine gun fire have exploded by about 1,400% from 2019 through last year, according to statistics compiled by a gunfire detection company that has acoustic sensors placed in about 130 US cities. Last year alone, ShotSpotter, Inc. detected roughly 5,600 incidents of automatic weapons fire, the analysis showed. "

I wonder how much of that is those stupid exhaust setups people have that sound like gunfire.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pextor: "Incidents of machine gun fire have exploded by about 1,400% from 2019 through last year, according to statistics compiled by a gunfire detection company that has acoustic sensors placed in about 130 US cities. Last year alone, ShotSpotter, Inc. detected roughly 5,600 incidents of automatic weapons fire, the analysis showed. "

I wonder how much of that is those stupid exhaust setups people have that sound like gunfire.


We recently had a gang shooting involving what they think was a Glock with a giggle switch. Guy washiat2 five times out of the 38 shell casings found on the scene.
 
dracos31
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pextor: "Incidents of machine gun fire have exploded by about 1,400% from 2019 through last year, according to statistics compiled by a gunfire detection company that has acoustic sensors placed in about 130 US cities. Last year alone, ShotSpotter, Inc. detected roughly 5,600 incidents of automatic weapons fire, the analysis showed. "

I wonder how much of that is those stupid exhaust setups people have that sound like gunfire.


Shotspotter is trash anyway.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Hope they love replacing rifle barrels. Those are the mods you do once on your semi just for a kick and then never use again.


Honestly? Most commercially available guns (98%) are not designed to handle that rate of fire. Doing something stupid like that is how you have something blow up in your face.

/ there's actually a channel on the YouTube that intentionally breaks guns. The answer for most modern guns is 250-400 rounds for catastrophic failure
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How about banning the farkers?
If you can modify it,then you dont need it.

You may have black powder.


Don't tell me you need firefight gear, and suck the thin blue line.

Either they do their job, or don't.
Can't have it both ways.

And you either trust the armed forces to defend us, or you are plotting against them.

Can't have it both ways.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: syrynxx: Jeffrey said she has reached out to lawmakers in Texas in hopes of enacting a tougher state law regarding so-called conversion devices like the one on the weapon used to kill her dad.
"We do not live in a war zone," Jeffrey told CNN. "There is no need for us to have these automatic weapons on the streets of Houston - anywhere in the United States."

State laws?  Possession of an unregistered fully automatic weapon is a Class X felony - 10 years in a federal PMITA prison. And "possession" includes the knowledge and ability, not necessarily assembly.  Have a Glock 9mm, 3D printer, and the 3D file for one of these 'switches'? Watch out for your cornhole, bud.

That's a neat idea and all but would require the ATF to do something, not gonna happen.
They already ignore straw purchasers, like they are going to bother with this.


Uh, they honeypotted hundreds of people on Wish with 80% auto seer kits
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Typical suburban or rural letter writer to the local paper: "The city is way too dangerous. People get shot there all the time!"

Same person: "No gun regulations because Mah Freedom"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dracos31: Pextor: "Incidents of machine gun fire have exploded by about 1,400% from 2019 through last year, according to statistics compiled by a gunfire detection company that has acoustic sensors placed in about 130 US cities. Last year alone, ShotSpotter, Inc. detected roughly 5,600 incidents of automatic weapons fire, the analysis showed. "

I wonder how much of that is those stupid exhaust setups people have that sound like gunfire.

Shotspotter is trash anyway.


Pretty much. One of my dipshiat neighbors let off about 8 rounds from a .22 about 200' from a shot spotter, and it didn't register.  A guy shooting bottle rockets off his porch had the police on the scene in 3 minutes.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If your rifle can be changed into a machinegun with just 3D printed parts, that isn't an argument for legalizing machineguns, that is an argument for outlawing your rifle.

You couldn't do this with a bolt action.  At least not making a bolt action that you could carry for a long distance and effectively use
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The whole article is an ad for "ShotSpotter"

/ we should still ban the guns
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: GonnaCallYouOut: syrynxx: Jeffrey said she has reached out to lawmakers in Texas in hopes of enacting a tougher state law regarding so-called conversion devices like the one on the weapon used to kill her dad.
"We do not live in a war zone," Jeffrey told CNN. "There is no need for us to have these automatic weapons on the streets of Houston - anywhere in the United States."

State laws?  Possession of an unregistered fully automatic weapon is a Class X felony - 10 years in a federal PMITA prison. And "possession" includes the knowledge and ability, not necessarily assembly.  Have a Glock 9mm, 3D printer, and the 3D file for one of these 'switches'? Watch out for your cornhole, bud.

That's a neat idea and all but would require the ATF to do something, not gonna happen.
They already ignore straw purchasers, like they are going to bother with this.

Uh, they honeypotted hundreds of people on Wish with 80% auto seer kits


While many thousands of them were sold.
Let me know when those folks start getting 10 year sentences.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hard to convert a bolt action to a machine gun.  Maybe we should only allow these in the US.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: Hard to convert a bolt action to a machine gun.  Maybe we should only allow these in the US.


It has been done https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlton_automatic_rifle

But much like the war on drugs, I don't think making things illegal-er is going to have the desired effect.
 
please
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Headline is incorrect, machineguns are not illegal, but they are highly regulated.
 
Thingster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: syrynxx: Jeffrey said she has reached out to lawmakers in Texas in hopes of enacting a tougher state law regarding so-called conversion devices like the one on the weapon used to kill her dad.
"We do not live in a war zone," Jeffrey told CNN. "There is no need for us to have these automatic weapons on the streets of Houston - anywhere in the United States."

State laws?  Possession of an unregistered fully automatic weapon is a Class X felony - 10 years in a federal PMITA prison. And "possession" includes the knowledge and ability, not necessarily assembly.  Have a Glock 9mm, 3D printer, and the 3D file for one of these 'switches'? Watch out for your cornhole, bud.

That's a neat idea and all but would require the ATF to do something, not gonna happen.
They already ignore straw purchasers, like they are going to bother with this.


The ATF is doing something, but it isn't going after prohibited persons, straw purchasers, or pursuing federal charges against people that actually use these things in crimes.

They're setting up honeypots and going after the low hanging fruit so they can claim "We seized 5,000 machine gun conversion devices (that we sold to begin with)! Look at how big of a deal this is! Give us more money!"

Without the risk of getting shot at that goes along with dealing with actual criminals.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: dracos31: Pextor: "Incidents of machine gun fire have exploded by about 1,400% from 2019 through last year, according to statistics compiled by a gunfire detection company that has acoustic sensors placed in about 130 US cities. Last year alone, ShotSpotter, Inc. detected roughly 5,600 incidents of automatic weapons fire, the analysis showed. "

I wonder how much of that is those stupid exhaust setups people have that sound like gunfire.

Shotspotter is trash anyway.

Pretty much. One of my dipshiat neighbors let off about 8 rounds from a .22 about 200' from a shot spotter, and it didn't register.  A guy shooting bottle rockets off his porch had the police on the scene in 3 minutes.


Wait so police are now using randomly placed microphones throughout cities to listen for gunfire? Sounds a bit...big brother-ish. I wonder what else those microphones pick up. And don't give me in a public place BS.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How many times does a backfiring vehicle set off a shot spotter
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: drjekel_mrhyde: dracos31: Pextor: "Incidents of machine gun fire have exploded by about 1,400% from 2019 through last year, according to statistics compiled by a gunfire detection company that has acoustic sensors placed in about 130 US cities. Last year alone, ShotSpotter, Inc. detected roughly 5,600 incidents of automatic weapons fire, the analysis showed. "

I wonder how much of that is those stupid exhaust setups people have that sound like gunfire.

Shotspotter is trash anyway.

Pretty much. One of my dipshiat neighbors let off about 8 rounds from a .22 about 200' from a shot spotter, and it didn't register.  A guy shooting bottle rockets off his porch had the police on the scene in 3 minutes.

Wait so police are now using randomly placed microphones throughout cities to listen for gunfire? Sounds a bit...big brother-ish. I wonder what else those microphones pick up. And don't give me in a public place BS.


Well now I want to find one and fart at it thanks a lot....
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GummyBearOverlord: Hard to convert a bolt action to a machine gun.  Maybe we should only allow these in the US.


Sir, it is my right - bestowed on me by the clairvoyant authors of the second amendment: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and bouncing baby Jesus himself (amen), to mount a flame thrower to my pickup truck.

To suggest otherwise is to give in to ANTIFA, commies, feminists, and godless limp-wristed liberals. Good day sir.

/ I said GOOD DAY
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.