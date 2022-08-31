 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   How's morale among the Russian invaders these days? Well three Russians are dead and three more critically wounded after a drunken firefight between Russian regular army soldiers and FSB agents at a bar in Kherson   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Ukraine, Crimea, Russia, Black Sea, Vladimir Putin, director of the Russian National Guard, Sergei Privalov, Belarus  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair, no one likes Commissars...
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't Indianapolis guys, this is Kherson.  There are rules.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they fightin' in a basement?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, no one likes Commissars...


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange how alcohol is almost always present at events like this. I wonder if it is correlation or causation?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""I especially want to emphasize that we feel the support of the population in the liberated territories," Zolotov told a stone-faced Putin.

In reality, Russia has been struggling to rally the support of its own troops"

He's so feared that they lie to him. That'll work out well, everyone knows leaders make the best decisions when their advisors blow sunshine up their ass.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want Russia to be losing in every way possible, but it's also Russia so a drunken firefight isn't the best indicator.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying they might need a comedian and some dancing girls to boost morale?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Dasvidaniya, Niedermyerski
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if any of them said goodbye to their nazi balls?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So that happened in June, long before the current offensive? Yeah I can't imagine things have improved since then.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And a good time was had by all
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Tipsy Insubordination" is the name of my Amy Winehouse/Naughty By Nature inspired barber shop quartet.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ""I especially want to emphasize that we feel the support of the population in the liberated territories," Zolotov told a stone-faced Putin.

In reality, Russia has been struggling to rally the support of its own troops"

He's so feared that they lie to him. That'll work out well, everyone knows leaders make the best decisions when their advisors blow sunshine up their ass.


It's what got him into this mess in the first place.  Officers lie to generals.  Generals lie to advisors.  Advisors lie to Putin.  So "5% of our materiel are currently combat ready" slowly transforms into "We have a military that is 5 times the size of the US.  We are invincible."

I think the timing was purely based upon concerns that they would have to evacuate Crimea because they couldn't access fresh water any more, but I think the raw hubris with which Putin launched this offensive betrays the fact that he himself vastly overestimated the strength of his own military.

That alone will permanently weaken Putin in Russia.  He is either an idiot, or he now knows that he can't trust the assessments he is given about his own country.  And he is so otherwise out of touch that he has no other way to gather assessments than to rely on people he knows he cannot trust.

Venturing into the realm of pure fiction, it is hard to not imagine that there are some rather uncouth conversations occurring in Moscow these days.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
" Sky News quoted a local Ukrainian journalist in Kherson who told the outlet that in the suburbs of the city Russian soldiers parade around hammered, "a bottle of alcohol in one hand, a machine gun in the other." "
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thorpe: " Sky News quoted a local Ukrainian journalist in Kherson who told the outlet that in the suburbs of the city Russian soldiers parade around hammered, "a bottle of alcohol in one hand, a machine gun in the other." "


Sounds like a bunch of Republicans.

That's why they'd rather be Russian than vote for a durty democrap.
 
jimjays
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, you're sitting in your neighborhood bar unwinding after a tough day and week, only compounded by a hostile ground force occupying your country, and those paramilitaries take to shooting the joint up.

You thought you drank in some dangerous places...
 
Theeng
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Boo_Guy: ""I especially want to emphasize that we feel the support of the population in the liberated territories," Zolotov told a stone-faced Putin.

In reality, Russia has been struggling to rally the support of its own troops"

He's so feared that they lie to him. That'll work out well, everyone knows leaders make the best decisions when their advisors blow sunshine up their ass.

It's what got him into this mess in the first place.  Officers lie to generals.  Generals lie to advisors.  Advisors lie to Putin.  So "5% of our materiel are currently combat ready" slowly transforms into "We have a military that is 5 times the size of the US.  We are invincible."

I think the timing was purely based upon concerns that they would have to evacuate Crimea because they couldn't access fresh water any more, but I think the raw hubris with which Putin launched this offensive betrays the fact that he himself vastly overestimated the strength of his own military.

That alone will permanently weaken Putin in Russia.  He is either an idiot, or he now knows that he can't trust the assessments he is given about his own country.  And he is so otherwise out of touch that he has no other way to gather assessments than to rely on people he knows he cannot trust.

Venturing into the realm of pure fiction, it is hard to not imagine that there are some rather uncouth conversations occurring in Moscow these days.


Honestly I think that's overstating the lies of the military and giving Putin a bit too much credit.  Infamously Stalin outright ignored massive amounts of intel warning him about Barbarossa and Fall Blau.  Russian leaders have a grand history of just ignoring/killing people giving them news they don't like.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Drunkenly killed 3 FSB officers. Wow, talk about signing your own death warrant.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Boo_Guy: ""I especially want to emphasize that we feel the support of the population in the liberated territories," Zolotov told a stone-faced Putin.

In reality, Russia has been struggling to rally the support of its own troops"

He's so feared that they lie to him. That'll work out well, everyone knows leaders make the best decisions when their advisors blow sunshine up their ass.

It's what got him into this mess in the first place.  Officers lie to generals.  Generals lie to advisors.  Advisors lie to Putin.  So "5% of our materiel are currently combat ready" slowly transforms into "We have a military that is 5 times the size of the US.  We are invincible."

I think the timing was purely based upon concerns that they would have to evacuate Crimea because they couldn't access fresh water any more, but I think the raw hubris with which Putin launched this offensive betrays the fact that he himself vastly overestimated the strength of his own military.

That alone will permanently weaken Putin in Russia.  He is either an idiot, or he now knows that he can't trust the assessments he is given about his own country.  And he is so otherwise out of touch that he has no other way to gather assessments than to rely on people he knows he cannot trust.

Venturing into the realm of pure fiction, it is hard to not imagine that there are some rather uncouth conversations occurring in Moscow these days.


front line workers: This is a piece of shiat and it stinks
First :Level managers:  this is BS and it stinks to high heaven
Middle Managers: this is Manure and it has a strong odor
C-suite:  This is fertilizer and has a powerful smell
CEO: It Promotes Groth and projects power! Let's do it!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well I guess we have to root for the common foot solider over the FSB and political officers, but hey carry on gentlemen have at it kill each other and use up a lot of ammo.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kherson Stremousov, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, has fled the region and even recorded a video Tuesday from a hotel in Voronezh, Russia.

Is that the "Tim Apple" of Russian quislings?

/his name is Kirill; get your shiat together, Yahoo! News
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, no one likes Commissars...


Then they should not turn around.

/ Все ясно, господин комиссар?
 
