 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Anti-vaxxers who alleged "new World Order" damages from vaccines are cured with $214k legal bill   (news.com.au) divider line
9
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 4:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Poland??

/No, I don't know why.
//Aussie
///3
 
B0redd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thing is they are going to take this as a win "yeah the elite are silencing us" "because we have to pay is proof of the NWO" "now gofundus" and the thousands of other moronic things they will say to further their agenda.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Loud wanking noises...
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On the other hand, she's all kinds of cute. I'm willing to overlook a few thousand here or there.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WANKERS.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More of this please.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: On the other hand, she's all kinds of cute. I'm willing to overlook a few thousand here or there.


Careful, she doesn't believe in protection from viruses.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

recondite cetacean: On the other hand, she's all kinds of cute. I'm willing to overlook a few thousand here or there.


On the other other hand, she's an equestrian. Women who love horses are farking crazy. I should know, I worked for one of them when I was a teenager. Bat shiat insane doesn't even begin to describe equestrians.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.