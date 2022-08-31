 Skip to content
(WTOP)   VA judge to book banners: "Begone, bigots"   (wtop.com) divider line
    More: News, Sexual intercourse, Virginia, Transgender, Homosexuality, Gender identity, Human sexual behavior, Third gender, Genderqueer  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children.

Someone's trying to beef up their "family values" cred before gearing up for another political run.

Circuit Court Judge Pamela S. Baskervill struck it down on jurisdictional grounds, citing state law as well as the U.S. Constitution.

Release the hound.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fun, now do Florida
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Without a cockpunch to Altman, it doesn't seem like a definitive victory.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children."

I bet his tattoo shop has a lot of offensive flash, and tattoos people in offensive body areas. Plus tattoos are trashy. Better the government regulates those issues.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Books should be read for their own merits or lack there of. That being said....Sarah J. Maas writes decent-ish books, just not great books.

For example Throne of Glass was SUPPOSED to be about a badass assassin girl. Supposed badass assassin girl proceeded to do nothing badass or assassin-y. She gets captured in the first chapter and spends the rest of the book alone in a castle for some reason.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Fundamentally, what we're trying to do is get to a point where parents are more in the driver's seat of what their children are consuming," Anderson said.

How many.of those parents supply thier kids with some kind of computer and Internet access, and are never bothered to even ask what's going on?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Fundamentally, what we're trying to do is get to a point where parents are more in the driver's seat of what their children are consuming," Anderson said.

How many.of those parents supply thier kids with some kind of computer and Internet access, and are never bothered to even ask what's going on?


My question is: where are these parents at that their child is reading books that the parents do not know about?

/ Also....banning books only makes it more likely that kids will read them.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: "Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children."

I bet his tattoo shop has a lot of offensive flash, and tattoos people in offensive body areas. Plus tattoos are trashy. Better the government regulates those issues.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: "Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children."

I bet his tattoo shop has a lot of offensive flash, and tattoos people in offensive body areas. Plus tattoos are trashy. Better the government regulates those issues.


You either dropped your "/s" - or your username does Not check out.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.
...
Many of the targeted books have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. Kobabe's "Gender Queer," a graphic novel that contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, has served as a particular flashpoint.

Judge may be technically correct, but based on what I've read I agree with the premise; books like this aren't appropriate for kids. I don't see why we couldn't do the same thing with books as video games or movies.  Just put a rating on the cover.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
GOOD.jpg

/this issue was manifesting my inner grumpycat
 
Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kukukupo: FTA:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.
...
Many of the targeted books have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. Kobabe's "Gender Queer," a graphic novel that contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, has served as a particular flashpoint.

Judge may be technically correct, but based on what I've read I agree with the premise; books like this aren't appropriate for kids. I don't see why we couldn't do the same thing with books as video games or movies.  Just put a rating on the cover.


It's not about what's appropriate for kids, this is pure censorship.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theeng: kukukupo: FTA:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.
...
Many of the targeted books have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. Kobabe's "Gender Queer," a graphic novel that contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, has served as a particular flashpoint.

Judge may be technically correct, but based on what I've read I agree with the premise; books like this aren't appropriate for kids. I don't see why we couldn't do the same thing with books as video games or movies.  Just put a rating on the cover.

It's not about what's appropriate for kids, this is pure censorship.


I bolded & underlined the part for you where the article explicitly states that it is about minors.
 
tothekor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Theeng: kukukupo: FTA:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.
...
Many of the targeted books have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. Kobabe's "Gender Queer," a graphic novel that contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, has served as a particular flashpoint.

Judge may be technically correct, but based on what I've read I agree with the premise; books like this aren't appropriate for kids. I don't see why we couldn't do the same thing with books as video games or movies.  Just put a rating on the cover.

It's not about what's appropriate for kids, this is pure censorship.

I bolded & underlined the part for you where the article explicitly states that it is about minors.


Still censorship.
 
killershark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skinink: "Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children."

I bet his tattoo shop has a lot of offensive flash, and tattoos people in offensive body areas. Plus tattoos are trashy. Better the government regulates those issues.


The Bible also says you shouldn't defile your body with tattoos and markings. So tattoo parlors need to be banned. Just like abortion and cheeseburgers and shrimp cocktail. All violations according to the Bible.

Actually, the Bible has instructions on how to induce an abortion. But the ban on tattoos and cheeseburgers and shrimp cocktail still stands.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Fundamentally, what we're trying to do is get to a point where parents are more in the driver's seat of what their children are consuming," Anderson said.

How many.of those parents supply thier kids with some kind of computer and Internet access, and are never bothered to even ask what's going on?


I don't know. How many?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure our passive / aggressive Trumpy governor and barking dog AG will have something to say about that.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Theeng: kukukupo: FTA:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.
...
Many of the targeted books have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. Kobabe's "Gender Queer," a graphic novel that contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, has served as a particular flashpoint.

Judge may be technically correct, but based on what I've read I agree with the premise; books like this aren't appropriate for kids. I don't see why we couldn't do the same thing with books as video games or movies.  Just put a rating on the cover.

It's not about what's appropriate for kids, this is pure censorship.

I bolded & underlined the part for you where the article explicitly states that it is about minors.


Oh boo hoo hoo.

It apparently isnt so obscene that it runs afoul of the state's EXISTING obscenity laws. Therefore, it's okay to sell to minors, and parents can just police their little darlings a bit closer.
 
echuckler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kukukupo: FTA:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries.
...
Many of the targeted books have focused on sexuality, gender identity or race. Kobabe's "Gender Queer," a graphic novel that contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, has served as a particular flashpoint.

Judge may be technically correct, but based on what I've read I agree with the premise; books like this aren't appropriate for kids. I don't see why we couldn't do the same thing with books as video games or movies.  Just put a rating on the cover.


I predict the people that filed this lawsuit will be fine with adding ratings until they see the rating that goes on the Bible.
 
