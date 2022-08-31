 Skip to content
(Clickhole)   "Currently, close to 500 people a day are still dying from it, but that's OK, because it's not quite as bad as 3,000+ a day, and as long as you don't do the math of how many that adds up to in a week or a month it doesn't seem terrible, really"   (clickhole.com) divider line
4
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh.
You're always in the process of dying
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time. Death by gun violence is perfectly acceptable to a large number of people. Why shouldn't COVID be no big deal?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Haven't seen Clickhole for a while. They stopped doing Patriothole.  Probably because it was extremely Poe's Law.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dear Clickhole,

If you want to be The Onion, try harder.
 
