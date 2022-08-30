 Skip to content
(CTV News)   New Canadian "Rage Index" to quantify anger about lack of summer hockey, Roll Up The Rim continuing to be digital, and of course, Nickelback   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really couldn't give a shiat about sports.  In college I would pretend to attach my ego to how strangers throw a  ball around.  But hockey was actually entertaining for some reason.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about: a bunch of f*ckin' Trump wannabes parading around the Canadian flag in the name of "MANDATE FREEDOM" all the while not even realizing what absolute dumb f*ck, sh*tstains they are?


Also: bring back the old Tim Hortons lid.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If this keeps up like this, I may just give someone a piece of my mind!! Do ya hear me?? I'm sort of getting all PO'd over here!"
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is something nostalgic about being served baked goods by a person who was just handling a Roll Up The Rim rim that a random person had unrolled with their teeth.

I think it should be noted that if you're eating Tim Horton's baked goods you don't care about your health, taste....
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here:

50 Mission Cap
Youtube JaeRrrtsCqU
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Digital RUTR is dead to me. If they died in a fire the only thing from Timmies I'd try to save is the Boston Cream Donuts and even those named after a farking pizza place.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It correlates to the maple syrup reserves index
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WTF does "latest stories in the news" even mean? That's such a vague nothing of a question. Might as well just have a category that's "just mad about general existence".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ghastly: WTF does "latest stories in the news" even mean? That's such a vague nothing of a question. Might as well just have a category that's "just mad about general existence".


Florida already has a tag though.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ghastly: WTF does "latest stories in the news" even mean? That's such a vague nothing of a question. Might as well just have a category that's "just mad about general existence".


This is Main tab. For that phenomenon, you want to keep going 9 tabs to the right.
 
