(WREG Memphis)   Truck load of Alfredo spills all over the highway leaving a scene looking like a frat bathroom after no fap November ends   (wreg.com) divider line
19
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olive Garden will just explain it as supply chain issues.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we just need a pasta spill after yesterday's tomato spill. *chef's kiss*
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A truck full of all-you-can-eat bread sticks just jack-knifed on the freeway!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another professional driver
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When you jack-knife, you're family.
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thought it'd be a highway covered in crusty socks.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's No Nut November, failmitter
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trying to figure out how that happened. I'm guessing the truck was in the right lane, got brake-checked, semi driver veers into the left lane, and the momentum on the load caused the trailer to lean into the pillar in the median, which tore the trailer open. Cab and trailer separate, cab pulls over down the road.

I hope the semi driver has some dashcam footage.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know it was you, Fredo.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wheres Bruce? Sorry, I mean Batmano.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trailer probably had a heart attack.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This deserves a HOTY nomination.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The best food spill I have seen on a road was a truck that had been transporting tortilla chips on I-5 in Central Oregon back in 1998.

It was amusing to see state troopers out there with push brooms to clean up the mess.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is pretty close to accurate, subby.

The hentai artists constantly get it wrong.  Large quantities of semen actually appear a pale ivory color, not white.

/errr, so I've been informed
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, and I bet that smelled *wonderful* after a few hours.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I dunno, the pony jar was definitely neither.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I dunno, the pony jar was definitely neither.


Ahem.  *Fresh* semen.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
