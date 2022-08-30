 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLBT Jackson)   Jackson, Miss has no water. Nasty   (wlbt.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Drinking water, Jackson, Mississippi, Water, state response teams, public drinking water supply emergency, Water supply network, emergency order, state's Emergency Management Agency  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2022 at 12:05 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry Jackson, Miss. I am for real.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a great headline.  Well played subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subs
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Sorry Jackson, Miss. I am for real.


Never meant to make your city dry
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Long history of "necessary outside aid mysteriously never made it to Jackson, MS".

Weird. ~80% Black population. Huh. Surely just another coincidence in the US's long history of coincidences like that.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
... i said 'long history' twice
 
get real
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Love that muddy water
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So close the door if you want me to respond, cause privacy is my middle name.

idighardware.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So it begins.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
200 years of endemic poverty, racism, and corruption will do that to a place.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: So it begins.


foo monkey: 200 years of endemic poverty, racism, and corruption will do that to a place.


Make up your minds, yeesh.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does that mean Johnny and June aren't going there?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

get real: Love that muddy water


MUDDY WATERS - MISSISSIPPI DELTA BLUES
Youtube 3K2XcBcKHkA
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: So it begins.

foo monkey: 200 years of endemic poverty, racism, and corruption will do that to a place.

Make up your minds, yeesh.


Those wont be the only two narratives used to describe this
 
get real
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZLY2ht9iBM
Oh black water

!!
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Low water pressure impacting proper sanitation and education opportunities


What is the minimum water pressure needed to learn something?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.