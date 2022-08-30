 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   That awkward moment when you have to keep a straight face on live TV while your top general tells you your invading forces are "being greeted as liberators"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
30
    More: Fail, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Director of Russia, National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, peaceful life, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian forces  
•       •       •

1180 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 9:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How big is the effing monitor on Putin's computer? That thing's at least a 42" one.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hand under his desk pounding the "shark tank" button.

/Too bad he passed it off to Sergei to get it installed
//Sergei's busy hiding in the Mediterranean on his yacht.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: How big is the effing monitor on Putin's computer? That thing's at least a 42" one.


is best way to play intermediate level (16x16 squares) minesweeper on windows 3.1, comrade.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: How big is the effing monitor on Putin's computer? That thing's at least a 42" one.


Is he running Windows XP?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is Putin's propaganda for the Russian people. The general was told in advance as to what to say.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, Pooty looks great!  So hale and vigorous. Not on death's doorstep at all.

/s
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These idiots channelling Donald Rumsfeld?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's okay.  Putin will get the truth from Tucker Carlson, a prominent personality on Rashist TV.
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That general has already been sent to the front with a homing beacon suppository. Das vadania comrade.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: Wow, Pooty looks great!  So hale and vigorous. Not on death's doorstep at all.

/s


He does not look well.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Hand under his desk pounding the "shark tank" button.

/Too bad he passed it off to Sergei to get it installed
//Sergei's busy hiding in the Mediterranean on his yacht.


That Mitchell and Webb Look - Evil Genius
Youtube VgX6JFoV0TM


He had to make some alterations to bring it up to code
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: Wow, Pooty looks great!  So hale and vigorous. Not on death's doorstep at all.

/s


I hope Pooty's stage iv ass cancer hurts him every waking moment.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What, tell him they'll win the 'hearts and minds'?  That would never happen here.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russia, huh? That name used to mean something.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: What, tell him they'll win the 'hearts and minds'?  That would never happen here.


"Inside every Ukrainian, there is a Russian trying to get out"
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The funny thing is that this guy is probably saying exactly what they told him to say, but later this will be used as an example of how Putin's generals were lying to him and that is why he couldn't win.

Because the greatest leaders can't fail, they can only be failed.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wanebo: How big is the effing monitor on Putin's computer? That thing's at least a 42" one.


Mine's currently a 55" 4k.  Started using big-ass TVs as monitors back in the aughts.  "Hey, there's a DVI port on there.  My computer has a DVI port.  This means something..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gripping the edge of the table constantly is a tactic adopted by people with bad shaking in the hand trying to mask that. Vlad ain't a well boy.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They could all just fark off back to Russia and return and people they have stolen. It is a good first step.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gaspode: Gripping the edge of the table constantly is a tactic adopted by people with bad shaking in the hand trying to mask that. Vlad ain't a well boy.


Looks like he's about to have an aneurysm.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Liberators of life maybe
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: [Fark user image image 480x360]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DaShredda: Russia, huh? That name used to mean something.


They used to get coffee for Serbia.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: gaspode: Gripping the edge of the table constantly is a tactic adopted by people with bad shaking in the hand trying to mask that. Vlad ain't a well boy.

Looks like he's about to have an aneurysm.


Crossing fingers...
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: extroverted_suicide: Wow, Pooty looks great!  So hale and vigorous. Not on death's doorstep at all.

/s

I hope Pooty's stage iv ass cancer hurts him every waking moment.


Having lost a friend to that (metastasized into his lungs), I hesitate in wishing it upon even an evil person. May he go out as painfully, but I'd rather he go out in some manner only achievable with the help of Philip LeMarchand.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah about that....

https://twitter.com/i/status/1564601287517392896
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sure, General Jan.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.