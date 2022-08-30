 Skip to content
(MSN)   Texas ISD rejects 'In God We Trust' signs, well good for them, oh wait they reject it in Arabic and rainbow font   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, MSN  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To make matters worse they are required by state law to accept ALL gifts, but rejected the rainbow and Arabic versions without giving any reason.

The signs that were accepted are from an allegedly Christian telecom company that donated $500,0000 to the school's board of directors and have made it their stated mission they want to replace every school board member statewide with Good Christians.

Fark them.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: To make matters worse they are required by state law to accept ALL gifts, but rejected the rainbow and Arabic versions without giving any reason.


They gave a reason.

It was a made up one that violates the law they wrote, but since when does that stop TX, Republicans or Christian nationalists?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like they don't actually trust in god to deal with perceived slights or non-compliance, so why have the signs in the first place?

/Oh right. It's bullshiat all the way down. How could I have forgotten.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not fair to take advantage of Texans because they're dumbasses.  It's in their nature.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All others pay cash.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to get something past Texas, I suggest you get up early, write it in Englidh and joined up italic writing.

Zing!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Odin We Trust"

/there was a mix up at the printers
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like that school district has plenty of money laying around to defend against the lawsuit that's coming.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hi. We're with the ACLU. We didn't bring lube."
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, Texas ISD rejects all math textbooks containing Arabic numerals.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Republicans are hate mongering fascists, just like Jesus.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have misread the fine print in their pocket constitution
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goodness, I just love it when stupid plans backfire! Such glee! I'm really gonna enjoy those lawsuits.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe relevant?

Air Bud: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Web Exclusive)
Youtube Hk011WMM7t0
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would "In God we don't trust" work? It contains all the words. Ok, how about "In God we trust ... NOT".

Also why is that phrase only written in Yoda-speak? Why is it never "We trust in God"?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Hi. We're with the ACLU. We didn't bring lube."


Alito will write the majority opinion saying we are a Christian Nation
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the chances that law will actually be enforced as written?  I'm guessing zero or less.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Also why is that phrase only written in Yoda-speak? Why is it never "We trust in God"?


Because we are all actually secret jedis.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More proof that they don't believe in God, only politics.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how about "IN DOG WE TRUST" ?

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Ragin' Asian: "Hi. We're with the ACLU. We didn't bring lube."

Alito will write the majority opinion saying we are a Christian Nation


Oh come on now, surely SCOTUS wouldn't be so brazen to ignore centuries of precedent and things plainly written in the Constitution. They said they would but they're not gonna actually do it.

Side note, just woke up from a coma, did Multiverse of Madness come out yet?
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were always gonna block this, so it was more or less trolling. But good. Keep it up. Cant even take it to SCOTUS cause we all know why. Until the Left has a great awakening & start taking shiat back, they can at least be a nuisance and constantly remind them that we do not agree, we are still here & were not going anywhere
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, it's kind of funny, because the law, linked in the article, says "In God We Trust." It doesn't say "Nous croyons en Dieu" or "En Dios confiamos" or "نثق في الله" ... so maybe they are right. And the law is not in color.

But, on the other hand, there shouldn't be any religion in schools or in the government. The national motto maybe should be "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness"
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's got to be a good way to append those signs once they're up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
listernine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was there any doubt that the Nat-C's would reject "those" signs?
 
Artcurus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well considering Satanism is a recognized religion, the opportunity for massive trolling could be quite entertaining.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

listernine: Was there any doubt that the Nat-C's would reject "those" signs?


No.  But the attempt still had to be made.
 
jaerik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: More proof that they don't believe in God, only politics.


There's no difference to them. That's what Christian Nationalism means.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The statute does not contemplate requiring the district to display more than one copy at a time," Bryan told Krishna. "Instead the statute requires a durable poster or framed copy which limits displays to one poster or framed copy in an effort not to overwhelm schools with donations." Krishna pushed back, arguing that the law does not mention a limit.

Should do a lawsuit invoking the new law regarding the rejected, donated "In God We Trust" posters where the discovery involves taking pictures of the walls of the school and (I bet) finding many more copies than just one inside the schools (all donated by "Patriot" Mobile).
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tear up a sign while smirking at a deputy in a threatening manner.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The The Satanic Temple really needs to donate some signs, and then sue the district when they refuse to hang them.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaerik: edmo: More proof that they don't believe in God, only politics.

There's no difference to them. That's what Christian Nationalism means.


Classic Nationalist Christians.
Nat-Cs for short.
 
dywed88
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "The statute does not contemplate requiring the district to display more than one copy at a time," Bryan told Krishna. "Instead the statute requires a durable poster or framed copy which limits displays to one poster or framed copy in an effort not to overwhelm schools with donations." Krishna pushed back, arguing that the law does not mention a limit.

Should do a lawsuit invoking the new law regarding the rejected, donated "In God We Trust" posters where the discovery involves taking pictures of the walls of the school and (I bet) finding many more copies than just one inside the schools (all donated by "Patriot" Mobile).


The key is that they say one is required meaning more than one is optional.

Basically the law was written horribly. They put in various conditions to try and get around decent people and competently run schools. But there should be something saying that only one is required because, as written, if people brought a million signed they would somehow have to post them all.

Unfortunately I expect the judiciary will say that the intent was clear to require one.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: To make matters worse they are required by state law to accept ALL gifts, but rejected the rainbow and Arabic versions without giving any reason.

The signs that were accepted are from an allegedly Christian telecom company that donated $500,0000 to the school's board of directors and have made it their stated mission they want to replace every school board member statewide with Good Christians.

Fark them.


No such thing.
 
profdc9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Texas doesn't need a reason if the Supreme Court has decided states' rights means that states don't have to follow the Constitution or federal laws anymore.
 
don't understand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When are you assholes gonna secede? You keep "threatening" us that you're gonna.

Just do it, assholes!
 
Murkanen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: On one hand, it's kind of funny, because the law, linked in the article, says "In God We Trust." It doesn't say "Nous croyons en Dieu" or "En Dios confiamos" or "نثق في الله" ... so maybe they are right. And the law is not in color.

But, on the other hand, there shouldn't be any religion in schools or in the government. The national motto maybe should be "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness"


The law never specified it had to be in English, so as long as the wording is accurate what language it's in is irrelevant.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Moose out front: markie_farkie: To make matters worse they are required by state law to accept ALL gifts, but rejected the rainbow and Arabic versions without giving any reason.

The signs that were accepted are from an allegedly Christian telecom company that donated $500,0000 to the school's board of directors and have made it their stated mission they want to replace every school board member statewide with Good Christians.

Fark them.

No such thing.


Hey, now.

Mr. Rogers?
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What could possibly be wrong with that?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moose out front: markie_farkie: To make matters worse they are required by state law to accept ALL gifts, but rejected the rainbow and Arabic versions without giving any reason.

The signs that were accepted are from an allegedly Christian telecom company that donated $500,0000 to the school's board of directors and have made it their stated mission they want to replace every school board member statewide with Good Christians.

Fark them.

No such thing.


I used to feel the same way. I still do, but I used to as well. (Thank you, Mitch Hedberg)

Generally speaking we are mostly right but I have met some wholesome people who were religious and tried hard to be good people and abide by their faith. They were all fairly left of center in re: social issues and definitely impressed me due to their rarety.
 
