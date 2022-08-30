 Skip to content
(CNN)   If your infants have been acting stranger than usual, spending days awake at a time, you may want to check your baby wipes   (cnn.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stevie Nicks Baby WipesTM
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How dare you call me an infant.  I'm adolescent at the very least.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess we now know the answer to the question, "do infants have as much fun in infancy as adults do in adultery?"
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good blow makes you wanna take a crap so perhaps they're onto a cross-branding juggernaut.
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
$11.8M for 700 kilos of uncut coke, for once the cop math isn't that out of line with reality, that's about wholesale in the US.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a Hell of a wipe.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Republican's will claim that Biden's "open border" is killing our babies.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fox News "OMG the border is wide open!"

/Don. Jr sobs into his Yoo-Hoo
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No wonder my Amazon package never showed up.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could be a lot of celebs baby wipes:

Dubya's
I'm Eric's
Eric Clapton
Debbie Harry
Carrie Fisher
Kurt Kobain
Courtney Love

....the list goes on and on....
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: $11.8M for 700 kilos of uncut coke, for once the cop math isn't that out of line with reality, that's about wholesale in the US.


I was thinking that myself, with the big table full.  Bit on the low side actually.  According to the UN, cocaine price per kilo in the US is ~$29,000 in 2020, which with 695kg, would be $20.1 million.  Retail price per gram is $120 with 695,000 grams, which would be $83 million.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: $11.8M for 700 kilos of uncut coke, for once the cop math isn't that out of line with reality, that's about wholesale in the US.


Showed up to say this. Did they just get lucky this time? Because that was a very believable number.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Baby don't cry, don't cry, don't cry.... Cocaine.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good time to have a colonoscopy

Joke for anyone who has had to go through " the purge"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Sounds like a good time to have a colonoscopy

Joke for anyone who has had to go through " the purge"


OH GOD...I went through the Peglyte Purge a few months ago.  *shudder*
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gopher321: stevenvictx: Sounds like a good time to have a colonoscopy

Joke for anyone who has had to go through " the purge"

OH GOD...I went through the Peglyte Purge a few months ago.  *shudder*


I always advise my patients to get Desitin diaper cream when prepping for the procedure.  Not the paste or ointment, but specifically the cream.  It provides the relief and protection you need, doesn't stain clothing, and cleans up easily when you're done.
 
