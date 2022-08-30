 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Who knew just anyone can obtain a key and help themselves to all the mail those big blue boxes can hold?   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bet you it's going to turn out to be a current or former USPS employee
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shiat, you can order the keys for building security boxes off the internet.  Same for the standard cop car key.  Often from the manufacturer.  Without any check on who you are.  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean if you want to do time in federal prison, at least let it be for something not so stupid. Do not fark with the USPS.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: I mean if you want to do time in federal prison, at least let it be for something not so stupid. Do not fark with the USPS.


Hell, man - DeJoy is probably happy people are stealing the mail.  He can cut the letter carrier and sorting hours in that area.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Speaking of which, why does that motherf*cker still have a job?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ambivalence: I mean if you want to do time in federal prison, at least let it be for something not so stupid. Do not fark with the USPS.


My dad was USPS. The idiom he used was "don't poke the sleeping giant if you want to stay three dimensional".
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stealing People's Mail
Youtube 01z6tmOVwu8
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Speaking of which, why does that motherf*cker still have a job?


That is a very good question and I'm sure we'll be called sad Eeyores for asking it
 
sirrerun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I mean if you want to do time in federal prison, at least let it be for something not so stupid. Do not fark with the USPS.


This.

Also, library cops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phalamir: Shiat, you can order the keys for building security boxes off the internet.  Same for the standard cop car key.  Often from the manufacturer.  Without any check on who you are.  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus


Fun fact, almost all elevators in the US use one of a handful of standardized fire keys you can buy online.  You can use that to essentially get total control over the elevator and go to restricted floors etc.

/90% of security is an illusion.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There are like only five keys that open 90% of locks. Elevators, building security panels, cop cars, handcuffs, etc. Never underestimate the laziness of professionals when it comes to this stuff.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People still put mail in untended blue boxes?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys - Stealing People's Mail
Youtube 3jHQqcky_Aw
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MBooda: People still put mail in untended blue boxes?


People still mail things?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theeng: phalamir: Shiat, you can order the keys for building security boxes off the internet.  Same for the standard cop car key.  Often from the manufacturer.  Without any check on who you are.  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus

Fun fact, almost all elevators in the US use one of a handful of standardized fire keys you can buy online.  You can use that to essentially get total control over the elevator and go to restricted floors etc.

/90% of security is an illusion.


The only reason 'security by obscurity' doesn't work as well for information systems as for physical systems is that they're open to the entire world, including billions of people the law doesn't reach; and even where it does it's much harder to trace activities to the responsible party.
 
Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There are like only five keys that open 90% of locks. Elevators, building security panels, cop cars, handcuffs, etc. Never underestimate the laziness of professionals when it comes to this stuff.


Handcuffs I sorta understand, elevators definitely make sense to have standardized keys.  It's not just professionals either, almost all commercial locks are terrible too.

/Looking at you Masterlock.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MBooda: People still put mail in untended blue boxes?


Um, yes?  It seems more secure than leaving it in my personal mailbox.  Especially since I have a small urban mailbox, not the curbside type with a flag, so people can see what kind of envelope is sticking out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone found key to happiness?

/it's not butt stuff
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There are like only five keys that open 90% of locks. Elevators, building security panels, cop cars, handcuffs, etc. Never underestimate the laziness of professionals when it comes to this stuff.


You're wrong about cop cars. The rest... somewhat accurate.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Bet you it's going to turn out to be a current or former USPS employee


It looks like a ton of mail was still left in the box. Maybe they knew what was in the box (large cash payment mailed that day, etc)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Bet you it's going to turn out to be a current or former USPS employee


Nope. They get held up and the key is taken from them.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: MBooda: People still put mail in untended blue boxes?

People still mail things?


Amazon is still a company?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Anyone found key to happiness?

/it's not butt stuff


If you're gonna prematurely reject the correct answer, we can't help you.
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Theeng: phalamir: Shiat, you can order the keys for building security boxes off the internet.  Same for the standard cop car key.  Often from the manufacturer.  Without any check on who you are.  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus

Fun fact, almost all elevators in the US use one of a handful of standardized fire keys you can buy online.  You can use that to essentially get total control over the elevator and go to restricted floors etc.

/90% of security is an illusion.

The only reason 'security by obscurity' doesn't work as well for information systems as for physical systems is that they're open to the entire world, including billions of people the law doesn't reach; and even where it does it's much harder to trace activities to the responsible party.


Accessing a physical lock carries some risk, so the appeared of being a hard target is usually enough.  The lack of risk means there's really no reason to try to gain access.

/When I was in charge of the ship's network I quickly became accustomed to seeing tons of block connection attempts coming from China, Russia, etc.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Anyone found key to happiness?

/it's not butt stuff


Nice Dreams - Timothy Leary & The Key To The Universe
Youtube HVo0h22AS_k
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Anyone found key to happiness?

/it's not butt stuff


Beer and boobies!

/Drew found it years ago
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phalamir: ....  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus


You meant to say "ain't."
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not to try*

/fark
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Theeng: Enigmamf: Theeng: phalamir: Shiat, you can order the keys for building security boxes off the internet.  Same for the standard cop car key.  Often from the manufacturer.  Without any check on who you are.  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus

Fun fact, almost all elevators in the US use one of a handful of standardized fire keys you can buy online.  You can use that to essentially get total control over the elevator and go to restricted floors etc.

/90% of security is an illusion.

The only reason 'security by obscurity' doesn't work as well for information systems as for physical systems is that they're open to the entire world, including billions of people the law doesn't reach; and even where it does it's much harder to trace activities to the responsible party.

Accessing a physical lock carries some risk, so the appeared of being a hard target is usually enough.  The lack of risk means there's really no reason to try to gain access.

/When I was in charge of the ship's network I quickly became accustomed to seeing tons of block connection attempts coming from China, Russia, etc.


...the Netherlands.

It's amazing the amount of people who have worked in various types of security this thread has attracted. 🤔
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Best score you might get is maybe a $20 bill or gift card in a birthday card.  You monster.  The rest are going to be hard to make any use of without committing MORE crime that is just a matter of time before they trace it back to you
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Russ1642: There are like only five keys that open 90% of locks. Elevators, building security panels, cop cars, handcuffs, etc. Never underestimate the laziness of professionals when it comes to this stuff.

You're wrong about cop cars. The rest... somewhat accurate.


I've seen at least three videos about how cop car fleets are often keyed alike, and often using a standard key. I'm sure plenty of police forces have done away with that in the last couple decades but the majority are still in the stone ages.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: phalamir: ....  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus

You meant to say "ain't."


And misspelled "populace".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Theeng: phalamir: Shiat, you can order the keys for building security boxes off the internet.  Same for the standard cop car key.  Often from the manufacturer.  Without any check on who you are.  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus

Fun fact, almost all elevators in the US use one of a handful of standardized fire keys you can buy online.  You can use that to essentially get total control over the elevator and go to restricted floors etc.

/90% of security is an illusion.


Finally I can go to the thirteenth floor.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Theeng: Russ1642: There are like only five keys that open 90% of locks. Elevators, building security panels, cop cars, handcuffs, etc. Never underestimate the laziness of professionals when it comes to this stuff.

Handcuffs I sorta understand, elevators definitely make sense to have standardized keys.  It's not just professionals either, almost all commercial locks are terrible too.

/Looking at you Masterlock.


Lock Picking Lawyer does a great job of separating the really-really-crappy locks from the rest, which are only pretty-much-crappy.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Theeng: phalamir: Shiat, you can order the keys for building security boxes off the internet.  Same for the standard cop car key.  Often from the manufacturer.  Without any check on who you are.  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus

Fun fact, almost all elevators in the US use one of a handful of standardized fire keys you can buy online.  You can use that to essentially get total control over the elevator and go to restricted floors etc.

/90% of security is an illusion.


It isn't an illusion, it is just a slight inconvenience.  Just enough to make someone shrug their shoulders and go "meh" while they walk past looking for a zero effort score.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

buserror: MBooda: People still put mail in untended blue boxes?

Um, yes?  It seems more secure than leaving it in my personal mailbox.  Especially since I have a small urban mailbox, not the curbside type with a flag, so people can see what kind of envelope is sticking out.


I'm lucky.  Our mailbox is within arms reach of the front door so I can put out an outgoing letter while still in my bathrobe, and anyone walking up our driveway invokes an immediate frenzied barking session from our otherwise scaredy-cat dogs.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Ambivalence: I mean if you want to do time in federal prison, at least let it be for something not so stupid. Do not fark with the USPS.

Hell, man - DeJoy is probably happy people are stealing the mail.  He can cut the letter carrier and sorting hours in that area.


How on Earth is that ass still PMG?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just because you can doesn't mean you should. I wouldn't mess with the USPS.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They pulled the blue boxes at 2 post offices I go by for work. Didn't know why. This makes sense.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RandomInternetComment: Russ1642: There are like only five keys that open 90% of locks. Elevators, building security panels, cop cars, handcuffs, etc. Never underestimate the laziness of professionals when it comes to this stuff.

You're wrong about cop cars. The rest... somewhat accurate.

I've seen at least three videos about how cop car fleets are often keyed alike, and often using a standard key. I'm sure plenty of police forces have done away with that in the last couple decades but the majority are still in the stone ages.


Law enforcement agencies follow...trends when it comes to technology. But nothing universal. The fact the ford explorer and the dodge challenger/charger has replaced the Impala following the beautiful tank of the crown Vic in only...5?6? Years should tell you something. None of those cars use the same locking mechanisms and here's the thing...law enforcement in the US is not organization but roughly 17, 000 each with their own vehicles and systems and often tweaks on physical security. You've watched videos online. Wonderful. I've driven vehicles while sworn in the last few months. I started driving them over a decade ago. You think you understand North American law enforcement physical security on vehicles? Good luck. I wouldn't want to be you if you test it.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phalamir: Shiat, you can order the keys for building security boxes off the internet.  Same for the standard cop car key.  Often from the manufacturer.  Without any check on who you are.  That people aren't joyriding as the popo to open up random business for the homeless is a sign of a lazy populus


In college we had a couple friends who didn't live on campus but wanted to have access to our dorm room. Both the doors to the building and room were keyed. We didn't mind if they hung out in the room while we were away, and we certainly didn't want to have to go to the outside door to let them in when we were there.

So we went to the hardware store across the street from campus and had keys made.

Both our school-issued keys AND THE COPIES had "do not copy" on them.

/csb
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3jHQqcky_Aw]


shakes tiny fist
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Louis DeJoy is like we can save money if there is no mail to deliver, muwahahahahahaha.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: MBooda: People still put mail in untended blue boxes?

People still mail things?


I had to mail my federal and two state tax returns this year. They need more funding just to catch up.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have to mail things so rarely these days that it's worth a trip to the PO to drop it off inside.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RandomInternetComment: Russ1642: RandomInternetComment: Russ1642: There are like only five keys that open 90% of locks. Elevators, building security panels, cop cars, handcuffs, etc. Never underestimate the laziness of professionals when it comes to this stuff.

You're wrong about cop cars. The rest... somewhat accurate.

I've seen at least three videos about how cop car fleets are often keyed alike, and often using a standard key. I'm sure plenty of police forces have done away with that in the last couple decades but the majority are still in the stone ages.

Law enforcement agencies follow...trends when it comes to technology. But nothing universal. The fact the ford explorer and the dodge challenger/charger has replaced the Impala following the beautiful tank of the crown Vic in only...5?6? Years should tell you something. None of those cars use the same locking mechanisms and here's the thing...law enforcement in the US is not organization but roughly 17, 000 each with their own vehicles and systems and often tweaks on physical security. You've watched videos online. Wonderful. I've driven vehicles while sworn in the last few months. I started driving them over a decade ago. You think you understand North American law enforcement physical security on vehicles? Good luck. I wouldn't want to be you if you test it.


I'm not a security expert, but I do believe the many security experts I've seen that have shown how laughable the security is on the average cop car. And wasn't it was just last week that a handcuffed woman opened a gun lock inside a cop car and got herself a rifle? It's like they looked at MasterLock and thought "We don't need that level of high security. This ain't Fort Knox."
 
