Gorbachev and Reagan meet again
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We'll Meet Again - "Dr. Strangelove"
Youtube 15YgdrhrCM8
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the appropriate headline.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.


There is another.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

educated: HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.

There is another.


Sister?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rfenster: educated: HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.

There is another.

Sister?


Better.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

educated: rfenster: educated: HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.

There is another.

Sister?

Better.


No, your wrong. "beats X to death" has been overrused lately. It sucks now.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thoreny: educated: rfenster: educated: HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.

There is another.

Sister?

Better.

No, your wrong. "beats X to death" has been overrused lately. It sucks now.


Aww man, i don't wanna point out your grammar mistake :(

But... it's just so good because of the sentence it's in....
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

educated: Thoreny: educated: rfenster: educated: HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.

There is another.

Sister?

Better.

No, your wrong. "beats X to death" has been overrused lately. It sucks now.

Aww man, i don't wanna point out your grammar mistake :(

But... it's just so good because of the sentence it's in....


You're and overused are mispelled. Along with Misspelled which I just made to be so meta.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thoreny: educated: Thoreny: educated: rfenster: educated: HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.

There is another.

Sister?

Better.

No, your wrong. "beats X to death" has been overrused lately. It sucks now.

Aww man, i don't wanna point out your grammar mistake :(

But... it's just so good because of the sentence it's in....

You're and overused are mispelled. Along with Misspelled which I just made to be so meta.


WELL MY USERNAME IS AN EMBARRASSMENT YET AGAIN
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He lived long enough to see Putin completely rat-fark any chances of Russia emerging from the post-Soviet era with anything remotely close to a functioning government.

That had to sicken him to the very end.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sonofab*tch. It's green.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

KyivPost: ⚡ Mikhaïl Gorbatchev, the last leader of the USSR, has died.


He was delicious.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I dunno subby - there's at least a slim chance Gorbachev went to heaven.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This headline is short, unlike the lines for food in Russia.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Better dead than red?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is he the guy who was shocked by supermarket prices in the US?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Breaking news: apparently Mikhail Gorbachev was still alive until just now.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This inane chatter is the thread Gorbachev deserves.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Playing leapfrog in Hell wearing pointy-spiked kaiser helmets?

What is this article you speak of?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
RIP

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who gets custody of the birth mark?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 he died 30 years ago... in my heart
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To put this into a bit of perspective: the penultimate leader of the USSR (Konstantin Chernenko) died in 1985.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Iron Curtain!

Pearly Gates!

Iron Curtain!

Pearly Gates!

Excuse me guys.  It's actually, 9 circles of burning swirling fire.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And it would be a valid debate on who did the most damage to their respective countries, Reagan or Gorbachev.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pizza Hut inconsolable

Pizza Hut Gorbachev TV Spot Commercial :60 International version
Youtube fgm14D1jHUw
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamAwake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"....in hell"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thoreny: educated: rfenster: educated: HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.

There is another.

Sister?

Better.

No, your wrong. "beats X to death" has been overrused lately. It sucks now.


Lately? A headline search shows it hasn't been used in at least a year. I'm too lazy to go back farther, but what's this 'lately' business?
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
index of slash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Afghanistan was expensive, but the Chernobyl cleanup effectively bankrupted the USSR leading to the breakup.

Midnight in Chernobyl (the book) explains this pretty well.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gorbachev's Glasnost sank the USSR in a literal sense, maybe.  The USSR was sinking or mostly sunk by then.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Is he the guy who was shocked by supermarket prices in the US?


Nah, that was Dr. Oz.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.


I would have gone with "Gorbachev sings tractors! Turnip! Buttocks!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone should do a Where's Waldo book with Gorbachev to see who can spot the blotch.
 
Markus5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dammit.  Aim better.  Get Putin.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

covfefe: This headline is short, unlike the lines for food in Russia.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glastnostanymore
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah. I thought he died years ago. They should preserve his birthmark in Lenin's tomb.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: pastramithemosterotic: Is he the guy who was shocked by supermarket prices in the US?

Nah, that was Dr. Oz.


Yeah, Gorbachev was shocked that a supermarket could actually have food in stock.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

educated: Thoreny: educated: rfenster: educated: HedlessChickn: This is the appropriate headline.

There is another.

Sister?

Better.

No, your wrong. "beats X to death" has been overrused lately. It sucks now.

Aww man, i don't wanna point out your grammar mistake :(

But... it's just so good because of the sentence it's in....


you ended a sentence with a preposition.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

And it seems to me you lived your life
Like a Commie in the wind
Never knowing who to cling to
When the wall came down
And I would've liked to know you 
But I was just a kid
Your country burned out long before
Your legend ever did.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skinink: And it would be a valid debate on who did the most damage to their respective countries, Reagan or Gorbachev.


well, technically speaking i suppose gorbachev as he destroyed his in a matter of months, and Reagan didnt destroy his, he just sort of crippled it and was one of several presidents and politicians who put his country into a steady and irreversible decline.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I will eat a potato in his honor. One very small potato.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skinink: And it would be a valid debate on who did the most damage to their respective countries, Reagan or Gorbachev.


Reagan, not even close.  Gorbachev actually had the interests of his people in mind, Reagan was just hellbent on racism and classism...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Naked Gun Gorbachev
Youtube hZgmcm7nLjE
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: I will eat a potato in his honor. One very small potato.


of course you eat one potato. noone has more than one.
 
