(The Daily Beast)   It was the salmon mousse   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 6:05 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Methyl alcohol poisoning from home-brewed alcohol is my guess.
 
drogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this a follow up to the bear crashing wedding story?
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If Bullet Train taught me anything, that was a boomslang venom hit.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stationalpha5: If Bullet Train taught me anything, that was a boomslang venom hit.


Ah yeah damn beat me to it!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hello Mr. Sir,

It is pleased to make your acquaintance. I apologize if this letter finds you uninterested, and please indulge me as I have a very important business matter to engage your time.

I represent the estate of the recently deceased wedding party which you may have heard of in the news. At this time, we believe there are no heirs to receive the estate amount, and we would like to apply your help in protecting this estate ($60 million US dollars). In exchange, we can pay you in the amount of $22 million US dollars.

Yours sincerely truly,
Dr. Ben San Nicholas JD
Abuja, Nigeria
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
dubsism.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think it was the fish.


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Moose/wedding trifecta is now in play.
 
BigChad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dammit, wrong gif.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Airplane! Don't Eat the Fish!
Youtube DkGR65CXaNA
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wedding. Africa.

Booze probably involved.

Tainted booze. da da na. Tainted booze.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey. I didn't even eat the mousse...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,"

Wedding night and foamy discharge?

I wonder what that could have been?
 
Theeng
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm really glad they've narrowed down potential causes.
 
rogue49
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Grim Reaper: Be quiet! You Englishmen... You're all so farking pompous and none of you have got any balls...

MONTY PYTHON'S MEANING OF LIFE 1983
Part VII: Death

Grim Reaper: I am not of this world.

[He walks into the middle of the table. There is a sharp intake of breath all round.]
Geoffrey: Good Lord!
[The penny is beginning to drop.]
Grim Reaper: I am Death.
Debbie: [nervously] Well isn't that extraordinary? We were just talking about death only five minutes ago.
Angela: [even more nervously] Yes we were. You know, whether death is really... the end...
Debbie: As my husband, Howard here, feels... or whether there is... and one so hates to use words like 'soul' or 'spirit'...
Jeremy: But what *other* words can one use...
Geoffrey: Exactly...
Grim Reaper: You do not understand.
Debbie: Ah no... obviously not...
Katzenberg: Let me tell you something, Mr Death...
Grim Reaper: You do not understand!
Katzenberg: Just one moment. I would like to express on behalf of everyone here, what a really unique experience this is...
Jeremy: Hear hear.
Angela: Yes, we're *so* delighted that you dropped in, Mr Death...
Katzenberg: Can I finish please...
Debbie: Mr Death... is there an after-life?
Katzenberg: Dear, if you could just wait please a moment...
Angela: Are you sure you wouldn't like some sherry?
Katzenberg: Angela, I'd like just to say at this time...
Grim Reaper: Be quiet!
Katzenberg: Can I just say this at this time, please...
Grim Reaper: Silence!!! I have come for you.
[Pause as this sinks in. Sidelong glance. A stifled fart.]
Angela: ... You mean to...
Grim Reaper: ... Take you away. That is my purpose. I am Death.
Geoffrey: Well that's cast rather a gloom over the evening hasn't it?
Katzenberg: I don't see it that way, Geoff. Let me tell you what I think we're dealing with here, a potentially positive learning experience...
Grim Reaper: Shut up! Shut up you American. You always talk, you Americans, you talk and you talk and say 'Let me tell you something' and 'I just wanna say this', Well you're dead now, so shut up.
Katzenberg: Dead?
Grim Reaper: Dead.
Angela: All of us??
Grim Reaper: All of you.
Geoffrey: Now look here. You barge in here, quite uninvited, break glasses and then announce quite casually that we're all dead. Well I would remind you that you are a guest in this house and...
[The Grim Reaper pokes him in the eye.]
Grim Reaper: Be quiet! You Englishmen... You're all so farking pompous and none of you have got any balls.
Debbie: Can I ask you a question?
Grim Reaper: What?
Debbie: ... How can we all have died at the *same* time?
Grim Reaper: [pointing] The salmon mousse!
 
