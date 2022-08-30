 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Authorities ask people not to use gimmicky apps like "What Three Words" when calling for rescue, instead stick with GPS coordinates or nearest Pokemon Go gym   (keswickmrt.org.uk) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuts, Slats, Chair.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What. The. Fark.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
///lengthen.elevate.wiggly
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, wow. That did not reverse well  (The joke was supposed to be that I chose B*tchfield, Lincolnshire)
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo Mamma Fat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around, Find, Out.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like "What Three Words". It's not everyday practical in the First World, but my friends have used it in undeveloped countries as was its original intent. Also, I've broken the ice at bars with it as a wingman for friends trying to make conversation with nerds.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
///embiggen.cromulent.avoision
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
///klaatu.barada.nikto
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Where's your manager?!"
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone using an app like this deserves to stay lost.
 
DJ-Pyro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
USNG is easier than GPS and nearly every SAR team in the US should know how to find you using it.  FEMA adopted it as their standard in 2015: https://www.napsgfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/FEMAD092-5_dated.pdf

https://usngapp.org/ on your mobile, or download one of the USNG Apps.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://coord.info/GC819JF
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just bring along a Telegraph Machine. All I need to do ishiat2-***---
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yms: Nuts, Slats, Chair.


Hit. Lights. Door.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: ///klaatu.barada.nikto


Veni, Vidi, Vici!

/*squeak*
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DJ-Pyro: USNG is easier than GPS and nearly every SAR team in the US should know how to find you using it.  FEMA adopted it as their standard in 2015: https://www.napsgfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/FEMAD092-5_dated.pdf

https://usngapp.org/ on your mobile, or download one of the USNG Apps.


That is only slightly less stupid than the three words thing. What's wrong with GPS? Why reinvent the wheel?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Howard.  Fine.  Howard.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Text 911
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rescue me, I'm just east of the three fish

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x239]
"Where's your manager?!"


Penis. Goes. Where
 
jesdynf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What Three Words can fark right off. They coded tenses and plurals into the wordlist. The idea, I think, is that you're supposed to type in what you thought you heard and then hope that it'll get "did-you-mean'd" to a unique location in the geographic region you expected, but I've sure never heard from an emergency responder who thought that was super cool.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: "close enough to be believable but wrong enough to be useless"

Precisely the sort of thing I strive for when answering questions from kids, co-workers... okay, okay, anyone, really.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In that situation (someone using What3Words, whatever that is, for their location) rescuers should be allowed to just let the person die.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image

If you look at the left sidebar of a location in Google Maps, you'll find its Plus Address.
That's the Plus Address of Fark.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DJ-Pyro: USNG is easier than GPS and nearly every SAR team in the US should know how to find you using it.  FEMA adopted it as their standard in 2015: https://www.napsgfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/FEMAD092-5_dated.pdf

https://usngapp.org/ on your mobile, or download one of the USNG Apps.


USNG is useful for something wide scale.

If you see a house on fire, a car accident, etc, your first responders will appreciate GPS over it, or hell, "A bit past mile marker XYZ" and be able to work with it.
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A. It's proprietary, so nobody should be getting used to using it unless they're willing to pay for access at some point.

B. It's totally, completely random pretty much to the point of being meaningless unless you have access to their algorithm, which, since it's proprietary, you'd have to pay for. That's opposed to addresses, or lat/lon coordinates, which everyone understands and you won't ever need a subscription to figure out.

If the words followed some kind of pattern to where a location could be derived without needing access to a proprietary lookup, then it would be more useful.
 
