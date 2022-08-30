 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Bear surprises wedding ceremony and then he ate it   (msn.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

763 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 5:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Link to the video, since the article decides to put a totally unrelated video in it instead. (animal carnage warning)
Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose During Wedding | Glacier National Park | Two Medicine
Youtube mMo4wtLft0A
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gotta suck.

What it sounds like
"You are the only one I'll ever lov..." EWW NOOO, GOWD OH LORD!! NOT MY NECK!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Link to the video, since the article decides to put a totally unrelated video in it instead. (animal carnage warning)
[YouTube video: Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose During Wedding | Glacier National Park | Two Medicine]


Nice fish jump
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're just lucky the bear was too busy to kill them all. Bears don't always murder things. But...they're bears...sometimes they murder things.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Link to the video, since the article decides to put a totally unrelated video in it instead. (animal carnage warning)
[YouTube video: Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose During Wedding | Glacier National Park | Two Medicine]


"And that's why we didn't go to the north shore, ladies and gentlemen."

Lol
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Brides always want a memorable wedding day.  This was free and memorable, yet she's still complaining?
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Phil Harris, Bruce Reitherman - The Bare Necessities (From "The Jungle Book"/Sing-Along)
Youtube 6BH-Rxd-NBo
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dang moose took a long while to kill. Guess bears don't take em down like big cats.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: They're just lucky the bear was too busy to kill them all. Bears don't always murder things. But...they're bears...sometimes they murder things.


The bear had a whole moose to eat. Monkeys on the other side of the lake weren't important
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Headline: Watch!!!! bear crash couple's National Park wedding!

Article: Here's an unrelated video of a bear laying in a stream.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are reasons why the Yogi Bear - Bullwinkle Moose mashup was never attempted, and this is one of them.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shouldn't the wedding guests be happy that the bear that they were already way too close to wasn't hungry anymore?

Farking hippies.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Brides always want a memorable wedding day.  This was free and memorable, yet she's still complaining?


Princess Granola was probably pissed off that the bear got to eat meat while the rest of the wedding party didn't.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, caught a moose CUB.  Was thinking it was pretty bold of a grizzly to go after a full moose.  Full moose'll fark you up.  In a grizzly/moose matchup, I'd lean towards betting on the moose.
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ive never heard vows read with less enthusiasm. like he didnt even want to read them
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kindms: ive never heard vows read with less enthusiasm. like he didnt even want to read them


Perhaps he was bearing 2nd thoughts.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kindms: ive never heard vows read with less enthusiasm. like he didnt even want to read them


Dude was in a white monkey suit, outdoors, reading vows his vegan fiancée wrote for him, and the bear trainer he paid to whack that chick was running late.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.